Marubeni : Announcement of Correction to the “Full-year IR Presentation (Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020)”

May. 27. 2020

Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni Corporation hereby announces corrections to parts of the'Full-year IR Presentation (Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020)', released on May 7, 2020.

The following documents are correct as released and as such no changes will be issued for them:

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 (IFRS basis), Full-year IR Supplementary Information (Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020).

Corrected Contents