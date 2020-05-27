Marubeni : Announcement of Correction to the “Full-year IR Presentation (Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020)”

May. 27. 2020
Marubeni Corporation
Marubeni Corporation hereby announces corrections to parts of the'Full-year IR Presentation (Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020)', released on May 7, 2020.
The following documents are correct as released and as such no changes will be issued for them:
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 (IFRS basis), Full-year IR Supplementary Information (Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020).
Corrected Contents
Page 7'07Cash Flow Generation and Capital Allocation'
New investments, CAPEX and others on the graph for FYE 3/2020 under'Capital Allocation' is corrected as below:
[Before correction] 308.0
[After correction] 317.5
Page 8 '08New Investments and Divestment'
Horizon1 amount for CAPEX and others excluding natural resource investments is corrected as below:
[Before correction] -82.1
[After correction] -91.6
Following the above correction, figures for New Investments + CAPEX and others, CAPEX and others, Total, are corrected accordingly.
Disclaimer
