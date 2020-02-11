Log in
Marubeni : Begins Providing Full MVNO Service

02/11/2020 | 10:09pm EST

February 12, 2020

Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni Begins Providing Full MVNO Service

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni") hereby announces the commencement of a new service beginning in February, 2020. To Marubeni's knowledge, the service will be the 2nd full MVNO(*1) in Japan to use NTT Docomo, Inc (hereinafter, "Docomo")'s wireless network. The service will be provided through Marubeni Network Solutions Inc. (hereinafter, "Marubeni Network Solutions"), a fully-owned subsidiary of Marubeni.

Until now, Marubeni Network Solutions had been providing wireless network solutions by using SIM cards lent by Docomo as a MVNO. Now, it will be able to issue its own SIM cards(*2) by becoming a full MVNO, due to its newly acquired HLR/HSS(*3) system.

This will enable Marubeni Network Solutions to provide high value-added services by using SIM applets(*4), which make mobile marketing and device/IoT management functions possible, and e-SIMs(*5), which allow users to choose the most suitable network operator based on the network conditions and prices in each region,.

Some examples of assumed use cases are listed below.

  • Mobile network for personal computers or Tablets with e-SIMs inside.
  • Worldwide network, security and integrated management for IoT such as air conditioners and Machine tools.
  • Mobile marketing such as acquiring personal information on users, guiding users to download applications, or navigate to URL links, delivering advertisements, and using prepaid SIM cards for inbound visitors to Japan.

In addition, Marubeni is considering providing local 5G services for assets owned by Marubeni and its customers worldwide, such as logistic facilities, plants, factories and construction sites, and will move forward with the development of solutions specialized to each industry by combining full MVNO services and other Marubeni- owned services such as network integration and image analyzing.

*1

*2

*3

*4

MVNO stands for Mobile Virtual Network Operator. A full MVNO is business form where it delivers services, and owns and runs its own HLR/HSS, without using HLR/HSS owned by Mobile Network Operators (hereinafter, "MNO"). It is a dependent MNO which owns its MNC and IMSI (a global mobile communication identifier).

Subscriber Identity Module Card. An IC card which records communication line information of a mobile device. The device connects to the network using the registered fixed ID in the card. HLR: Home Location Register, HSS: Home Subscriber Server. Both are systems that manage subscriber information needed to use a mobile network.

A function written in JAVA for SIM cards that enables small programs which activate by being embedded into other applications.

*5 Embedded SIM. A normal SIM card needs to be physically replaced with another SIM card when switching MNOs, but MNOs can be switched remotely using e-SIMs.

Company Profiles

Marubeni Network Solutions

Headquarters

Igarashi Bldg., 2-11-5, Shibaura, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Founded

1999

Business:

Network Integration service, MVNO, IoT service

NTT Docomo

Headquarters

Sanno Park Tower, 11-1-2,Nagata-cho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Operation Date

1992

Business:

Telecommunication service, Smart life business, etc,.

Disclaimer

Marubeni Corporation published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 03:08:00 UTC
