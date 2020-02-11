February 12, 2020

Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni Begins Providing Full MVNO Service

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni") hereby announces the commencement of a new service beginning in February, 2020. To Marubeni's knowledge, the service will be the 2nd full MVNO(*1) in Japan to use NTT Docomo, Inc (hereinafter, "Docomo")'s wireless network. The service will be provided through Marubeni Network Solutions Inc. (hereinafter, "Marubeni Network Solutions"), a fully-owned subsidiary of Marubeni.

Until now, Marubeni Network Solutions had been providing wireless network solutions by using SIM cards lent by Docomo as a MVNO. Now, it will be able to issue its own SIM cards(*2) by becoming a full MVNO, due to its newly acquired HLR/HSS(*3) system.

This will enable Marubeni Network Solutions to provide high value-added services by using SIM applets(*4), which make mobile marketing and device/IoT management functions possible, and e-SIMs(*5), which allow users to choose the most suitable network operator based on the network conditions and prices in each region,.

Some examples of assumed use cases are listed below.

Mobile network for personal computers or Tablets with e-SIMs inside.

e-SIMs inside. Worldwide network, security and integrated management for IoT such as air conditioners and Machine tools.

Mobile marketing such as acquiring personal information on users, guiding users to download applications, or navigate to URL links, delivering advertisements, and using prepaid SIM cards for inbound visitors to Japan.

In addition, Marubeni is considering providing local 5G services for assets owned by Marubeni and its customers worldwide, such as logistic facilities, plants, factories and construction sites, and will move forward with the development of solutions specialized to each industry by combining full MVNO services and other Marubeni- owned services such as network integration and image analyzing.