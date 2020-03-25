Marubeni : Capital and Business Alliance with ePlane

March 26, 2020

Marubeni Corporation

Capital and Business Alliance with ePlane

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni") has entered into a capital and business alliance with ePlane Ltd. (hereinafter, "ePlane"), which develops and operates a unique B2B marketplace designated for aviation parts trading. Under this alliance, Marubeni as strategic partner of ePlane will provide assistance for ePlane's marketing activities, including but not limited to exploring new users in Japan and other countries.

ePlane, founded in 2016, provides an online sourcing and BI marketplace dedicated to transforming the aerospace industry by helping companies worldwide to source & trade aircraft parts on an innovative e-commerce platform. This online platform enables users to trade aircraft parts, locate repair services, alleviate supply chain bottlenecks and improve the cost structure of its users. Through its advanced machine-learning technology and automation features, ePlane offers a nose-to-tail solution for buyers & sellers.

ePlane is changing the way companies in the Aerospace industry are conducting business. The platform digitizes the procurement process, syncing enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and custom inventories, to ensure that inventories are as updated as they can be in real time. Each of the network's 4,000 user companies are screened and verified to ensure a safe and reliable buying experience. It also has such unique features as reliable real-time inventories uploaded by vetted sellers from across the world, personalized statistics, business insight, and ePlane "Autopilot", the fully automated RFQ process driven by AI.

The Aviation Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) market was worth $80b in 2019 and is expected to grow to $116b by 2029. The industry is ready for more efficient, modern, and effective methods to improve the way it transacts. By this alliance, Marubeni will assist ePlane's growth which leads to the reduction of procurement workload in airlines & MROs. And we hope it will indirectly contribute to the safe air travel.

＜Outline of ePlane＞ Company Name： ePlane Ltd. Location： Cyprus Founded： 2016

CEO： Mr. Gideon Shmuel

Business： Development and operation of e-commerce marketplace

Website： https://www.eplane.com/