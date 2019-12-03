Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Marubeni Corporation    8002   JP3877600001

MARUBENI CORPORATION

(8002)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Marubeni : Developing Dementia Diagnostic Test Domestically in Japan with Retinal Imaging AI ～Partnership Concluded with Canadian Optina Diagnostics to Build a Business in the Japanese Market～

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 09:08pm EST

December 4, 2019

Marubeni Corporation

Developing Dementia Diagnostic Test Domestically in Japan with Retinal Imaging AI

Partnership Concluded with Canadian Optina Diagnostics to Build a Business in the Japanese Market

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni") and Optina Diagnostics (hereinafter, "Optina") agreed to enter into a market development partnership to bring Optina's early dementia diagnosis platform to the Japanese market.

Optina, based in Montreal, Canada, is a world leader company in retinal imaging and artificial intelligence with a vision to change mindsets when it comes to brain health Using its unique "Retinal Deep Phenotyping Platform", which applies Artificial Intelligence, Optina can better characterize patients suffering from memory loss, enabling the early detection of Alzheimer's disease and other causes of dementia.

It is estimated that 1 in 5 elderly Japanese people will develop dementia by 2025, with Alzheimer's disease implicated in two-thirds of these cases. This figure is expected to continue to grow as the problem of an increasingly aging population progresses in Japan.

Currently, there is no cure for Alzheimer's disease. However, early detection of Alzheimer's disease is extremely important for patients as becoming aware of dementia at an early stage and making necessary lifestyle changes can delay progression of the disease. In this way, Optina's technology seeks to improve the quality of life (QOL) for patients with dementia.

The partnership between these two companies has come at the perfect time; Marubeni is currently accelerating its activities in utilizing AI technology in healthcare-related business, and Optina is currently aiming for early entry into the Japanese market. Marubeni will provide support in initiatives such as support for the application of approval process with relevant authoritie, and cooperation with opinion leaders in the dementia field in order to commercialize the Retinal Deep Phenotyping platform developed by Optina.

Marubeni and Optina will contribute to resolving issues connected to Japan's aging society, working to bring to market accurate, non-invasive optical tests to change the status quo and better understand the causes of memory loss.

About Optina

Company Name Optina Diagnostics

Head Quarter

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Established

2014

Business

Optina Diagnostics is a Montreal based company focused on changing mindsets when it

comes to brain health. Optina's first application to detect amyloid status, for the evaluation

of adult patients with cognitive impairment, obtained FDA breakthrough designation earlier

this year. Optina is also developing a broad pipeline of biomarkers. Through its unique Retinal

Deep Phenotyping platform, Optina challenges the status quo by providing an accurate,

simple, and non-invasive optical test to understand the sources of cognitive decline,

empowering millions.

URL

http://optinadx.com/

Disclaimer

Marubeni Corporation published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 02:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARUBENI CORPORATION
09:08pMARUBENI : Developing Dementia Diagnostic Test Domestically in Japan with Retina..
PU
11/25MARUBENI CORPORATION : - 10 Year Extension of Production Sharing Contract for Ra..
AQ
11/25MARUBENI CORPORATION : - Marubeni Invests in Brazilian Agri Input Retailer Adubo..
AQ
11/24MARUBENI : 10 Year Extension of Production Sharing Contract for Ravva Oil and Ga..
PU
11/12MARUBENI : MODEC, Mitsui, MOL and Marubeni to Proceed with the Deepwater FPSO Ch..
PU
11/11MARUBENI : Capital Partnership between Marubeni and Interstellar Technologies
PU
11/11MARUBENI : Memorandum of Understanding Signed for a Strategic Relationship in th..
PU
11/06MARUBENI : Entry Into Next-Generation Automotive Maintenance & Repair Solution B..
PU
11/06MARUBENI : and Mizuho Leasing to acquire remaining shares of Aircastle Limited
PU
11/06MARUBENI : Aircraft lessor Aircastle to be bought in $2.4 billion deal
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 7 470 B
EBIT 2020 159 B
Net income 2020 238 B
Debt 2020 1 965 B
Yield 2020 4,32%
P/E ratio 2020 5,98x
P/E ratio 2021 5,78x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
EV / Sales2021 0,41x
Capitalization 1 415 B
Technical analysis trends MARUBENI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 824,29  JPY
Last Close Price 815,20  JPY
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masumi Kakinoki President, CEO & Representative Director
Fumiya Kokubu Chairman
Nobuhiro Yabe Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Yukihiko Matsumura Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Hirohisa Miyata Representative Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARUBENI CORPORATION7.60%13 135
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION-2.87%40 274
ITOCHU CORPORATION33.98%33 324
MITSUI & CO., LTD.17.54%31 255
SUMITOMO CORPORATION7.59%18 980
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%13 860
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group