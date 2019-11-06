Log in
Marubeni : Entry Into Next-Generation Automotive Maintenance & Repair Solution Business in the U.S. ～Investment in U.S. Startup, Wrench, Inc.～

11/06/2019 | 11:15pm EST

November 7, 2019

Marubeni Corporation

Entry Into Next-Generation Automotive Maintenance & Repair Solution Business in the U.S.

Investment in U.S. Startup, Wrench, Inc.

On October 10th, MAIHO III, LLC doing business as Marubeni Automotive Aftermarket Holdings, which is itself a wholly owned subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni"), announced that it has invested in Wrench, Inc. (hereinafter, "Wrench"), which provides next-generation maintenance and repair services for the automobile market in United States.

Wrench, established in Seattle, WA in 2015, provides a "mobile mechanic service" (hereinafter, "Service") that allows consumers and fleet customers to schedule vehicle maintenance and repair with the company's full-time and certified automobile mechanics who travel directly to the customer's destination of choice. Wrench has developed a proprietary AI powered by an algorithm derived from the analysis of millions of vehicle repair data sets. The platform allows Wrench to provide online diagnostics and then select the correct parts for each job. The company has expanded its service area to more than 20 major cities in the United States.

This Service enables its users to confirm price and ordering through its smartphone app or its website, helping users save time and cost that would normally be spent transporting their own vehicle to a shop and waiting for it to be repaired. This Service, which provides a digital and transparent experience, caters to the needs of its customers, and especially targets the Millennial Generation which is becoming the fastest growing segment of vehicle owners in the United States.

In addition, Wrench is planning to expand its preventive maintenance program to fleet owners in the logistics service industry, rental car companies and beyond. Wrench has also begun forming partnerships with various automotive-related industries like standard repair shops, body shops, auto-insurance firms, financial bodies, e- commerce sites and more in order to develop a "one-stop service platform" for every vehicle owner.

Marubeni supports Wrench's business development and expansion by leveraging its automotive dealership and parts wholesale business experience and assets. Wrench and Marubeni will develop a combined platform which will collect, analyze and utilize auto-maintenance and repair data both from actual repairs and from connected vehicles (cars etc. with internet access).

< Outline of Wrench >

Company Name

Wrench, Inc.

Location

Seattle, Washington, United States

Established

2015

Representative

Edward Petersen

Main Business Activities

Next-Generation Automotive Maintenance and Repair Service

Website

https://wrench.com/

< Image of automotive maintenance and repair performed by a Wrench mechanic >

Disclaimer

Marubeni Corporation published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 04:14:07 UTC
