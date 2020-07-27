Log in
MARUBENI CORPORATION    8002

MARUBENI CORPORATION

(8002)
  Report
News 
News

Marubeni : Establishment of a New Subsidiary Company for AI Diagnosis Support Service to Medical Institutions～Strengthening the Digital Health Business Domain～

07/27/2020 | 01:06am EDT

July 27, 2020

Marubeni Corporation

Establishment of a New Subsidiary Company for AI Diagnosis Support Service to Medical

Institutions

Strengthening the Digital Health Business Domain

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni") newly established "Clairvo Technologies,Inc." (hereinafter, "Clairvo"). Clairvo is a company that will provide medical institutions with diagnostic support products that apply artificial intelligence (AI). Clairvo will begin business operations as soon as it obtains the licenses required as per the Act on Securing Quality, Efficiency and Safety of Products Including Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices (Pharma and Device Laws).

In recent years, the digital health field, which utilizes advanced technologies such as deep-learning, has worked to provide solutions to social problems such as an increase in the number of patients and medical costs associated with the aging societies of developed countries and the lack of medical infrastructure in emerging countries. As such, the market scale in this field is expanding as expected.

Clairvo will form partnerships with domestic and overseas companies that develop diagnostic support products that apply AI and other technologies. By obtaining the needed licenses under the Pharma and Device Laws, Clairvo will be able to apply for approval of relevant products to relevant authorities, collaborate with opinion leaders in each specialized field, and build a comprehensive distribution network for medical institutions. Clairvo, together with numerous partner companies will also build a platform for AI diagnosis support businesses for medical institutions in Japan and Asia.

The name of the company "Clairvo Technologies" is derived from the English word "clairvoyance", meaning "the ability to see ahead, or see what is hidden". Clairvo will contribute to the development of the digital health field through rapidly developing and supplying groundbreaking technologies that support medical sites to medical institutions.

About Clairvo

Company Name CLAIRVO TECHNOLOGIES, Inc.

Head Office 2-7-1, Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo Tokyo Nihonbashi Tower

Establishment April,2020

Business:

  1. Development, manufacturing, sales/lending, import/export of medical equipment and services that apply AI and other advanced technologies
  2. Development, manufacturing, sales/lending, import/export of other medical devices and healthcare- related products

ReferenceRelated to the digital health field January 7th,2019

Marubeni Takes Capital Stake in U.S. AI Medical Imaging Diagnostic Systems Developer Enlitic Inc., Enters Into Exclusive Partnership in the Japanese Market https://www.marubeni.com/en/news/2019/release/00002.html

April 10th,2019

Marubeni Concludes a Joint Development Agreement for a Medical Image Diagnostic System Using Applied Artificial Intelligence (AI) https://www.marubeni.com/en/news/2019/release/00016.html

以 上

Disclaimer

Marubeni Corporation published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 05:05:09 UTC
