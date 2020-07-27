Marubeni : Establishment of a New Subsidiary Company for AI Diagnosis Support Service to Medical Institutions～Strengthening the Digital Health Business Domain～

July 27, 2020

Marubeni Corporation

Establishment of a New Subsidiary Company for AI Diagnosis Support Service to Medical

Institutions

～Strengthening the Digital Health Business Domain～

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni") newly established "Clairvo Technologies,Inc." (hereinafter, "Clairvo"). Clairvo is a company that will provide medical institutions with diagnostic support products that apply artificial intelligence (AI). Clairvo will begin business operations as soon as it obtains the licenses required as per the Act on Securing Quality, Efficiency and Safety of Products Including Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices (Pharma and Device Laws).

In recent years, the digital health field, which utilizes advanced technologies such as deep-learning, has worked to provide solutions to social problems such as an increase in the number of patients and medical costs associated with the aging societies of developed countries and the lack of medical infrastructure in emerging countries. As such, the market scale in this field is expanding as expected.

Clairvo will form partnerships with domestic and overseas companies that develop diagnostic support products that apply AI and other technologies. By obtaining the needed licenses under the Pharma and Device Laws, Clairvo will be able to apply for approval of relevant products to relevant authorities, collaborate with opinion leaders in each specialized field, and build a comprehensive distribution network for medical institutions. Clairvo, together with numerous partner companies will also build a platform for AI diagnosis support businesses for medical institutions in Japan and Asia.

The name of the company "Clairvo Technologies" is derived from the English word "clairvoyance", meaning "the ability to see ahead, or see what is hidden". Clairvo will contribute to the development of the digital health field through rapidly developing and supplying groundbreaking technologies that support medical sites to medical institutions.

＜About Clairvo＞

Company Name ：CLAIRVO TECHNOLOGIES, Inc.

Head Office ：2-7-1, Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo Tokyo Nihonbashi Tower

Establishment ：April,2020

Business: