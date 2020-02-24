Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Marubeni Corporation    8002   JP3877600001

MARUBENI CORPORATION

(8002)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Marubeni : Feasibility Study on Production and Sales of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Made from Plastic and Other Waste Materials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 08:19pm EST

February 25, 2020

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.

Marubeni Corporation

JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

JGC JAPAN CORPORATION

Feasibility Study on Production and Sales of

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Made from Plastic and Other Waste Materials

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. ("JAL", Headquarters: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, Executive

President: Yuji Akasaka), Marubeni Corporation ("Marubeni", Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO:

Masumi Kakinoki), JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation ("JXTG", Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President

and Representative Director: Katsuyuki Ota), and JGC JAPAN CORPORATION ("JGC", Headquarters:

Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa; Representative Director, President: Shoji Yamada) have agreed to jointly conduct a feasibility study on Sustainable Aviation Fuel ("SAF") production and sales in Japan through the use of industrial and municipal waste, including plastic waste.

As the demand for air transport steadily increases, the aviation industry recognizes the importance of working to counter the effects of climate change. Additionally, the International Civil Aviation Organization ("ICAO") has implemented carbon-reduction initiatives from 2021(*1). Currently, SAF is considered to be a realistic and effective means of reducing CO2 emissions, and there is growing momentum for its adaptation. Furthermore, the disposal and/or processing of plastic waste is a recognized social issue, one to which the world awaits an innovative solution that will lead to a more sustainable society.

In this joint study, the parties plan to evaluate the feasibility of the entire supply chain with respect to creating SAF from industrial and municipal waste, including middle and low grade plastic waste (these types are currently either incinerated, or become landfill), by applying the process and technology of Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc.(*2), a United States company that produces biojet fuel. JAL, Marubeni, JXTG and JGC have executed an MOU with Taisei Corporation and TAKEEI CORPORATION in February 2020, and each participating company will contribute its respective expertise to study the collection and processing systems of waste, the technological aspects of SAF production, logistics of end-products, and the effect of carbon emissions by LCA(*3). The study will take place from February to December 2020. After that, based on the results of this joint study, all parties will aim to install demonstration equipment and conduct tests in the early 2020s, and start construction of commercial equipment around 2025.

By promoting the development and spread of SAF, all parties will together contribute to the establishment of concrete solutions to societal concerns such as decreasing CO2 emissions from aviation fuel and plastic waste treatment, thus contributing to a more sustainable future.

(*1) In 2016, the ICAO adopted CORSIA (Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation). Under CORSIA, airlines are obligated to procure CO2 emission credit and offset carbon emissions, if the limits are exceeded, so that in entirety the CO2 emissions amount does not increase from 2021. ICAO- certified SAF is allowed to be deducted from the offset obligation.

(*2) In September 2018, JAL and Marubeni, jointly with Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport & Urban Development, invested into Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc.

< Reference >

JAL PRESS RELEASE

September 21, 2018 Japan Airlines Invests in Development of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Technology https://press.jal.co.jp/en/release/201809/004885.html

(*3) Life Cycle Assessment : A method to assess environmental impact through the life cycle of a product or service.

< Role of participating companies >

< SDGs related to this joint study >

Disclaimer

Marubeni Corporation published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 01:18:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MARUBENI CORPORATION
08:19pMARUBENI : Feasibility Study on Production and Sales of Sustainable Aviation Fue..
PU
10:16aMARUBENI CORPORATION : has entered into a Power Purchase Agreement for Fujairah ..
AQ
02/21MARUBENI : Engine Leasing JV TEAM Launches Inaugural Securitization for its 30-A..
PU
02/20MARUBENI : has Entered into a Power Purchase Agreement for Fujairah F3 Independe..
PU
02/20SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : JV to Sell Aircraft Engines Via Securitizat..
DJ
02/20MARUBENI : Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc. and Marubeni Corporation to Establish ..
PU
02/18MARUBENI CORPORATION : - Investment in Carbon Clean Solutions Ltd
AQ
02/17MARUBENI : Investment in Carbon Clean Solutions Ltd. ～Entering into the D..
PU
02/11MARUBENI : Begins Providing Full MVNO Service
PU
02/06MARUBENI CORPORATION : - Implementation of Power Generation Asset Optimization D..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 6 900 B
EBIT 2020 138 B
Net income 2020 200 B
Debt 2020 2 016 B
Yield 2020 4,47%
P/E ratio 2020 6,90x
P/E ratio 2021 5,69x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
EV / Sales2021 0,41x
Capitalization 1 369 B
Chart MARUBENI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Marubeni Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUBENI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 829,29  JPY
Last Close Price 788,80  JPY
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masumi Kakinoki President, CEO & Representative Director
Fumiya Kokubu Chairman
Nobuhiro Yabe Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Yukihiko Matsumura Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Takao Kitabata Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARUBENI CORPORATION0.13%12 256
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION0.33%38 414
ITOCHU CORPORATION0.26%35 377
MITSUI & CO., LTD.0.21%29 944
SUMITOMO CORPORATION-0.18%18 432
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%15 353
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group