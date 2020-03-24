Marubeni : Implementation of Traceability PoC in Steel Pipe Trading Utilizing Blockchain Technology

March 24, 2020

Marubeni Corporation

Implementation of Traceability PoC in Steel Pipe Trading Utilizing Blockchain Technology

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni") will conduct a Proof of Concept (hereinafter, "the PoC") for traceability utilizing blockchain technologies in the steel pipe trading business of Marubeni-ItochuSteel Inc. (hereinafter, "MISI").

The Marubeni Group considers blockchain technology to be one of the latest essential digital technologies for next generation business development. MISI aims to utilize digital technologies that enable advanced traceability management primarily in the steel pipe business, as the company's customers have demonstrated a growing need to prove authenticity with better traceability technology.

The PoC aims to increase the reliability of related traceability data by linking steel pipe data and trading data with blockchain.

The system for this project will be developed by Blockchain Solutions Pte.Ltd.(hereinafter, "BSG"), a blockchain application developer headquartered in Singapore. BSG also has an existing strategic partnership agreement with the Next Generation Business Development Division of Marubeni.

The Marubeni Group, by running several trial projects, has confirmed the effectiveness of blockchain technologies in several fields, including trade operations. By proving the usefulness of enhanced traceability with blockchain technologies during the PoC, Marubeni will also utilize blockchain technologies in supply chain space and continue to create added value for transactions on a Group-wide level.