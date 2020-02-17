Log in
Marubeni Corporation    8002   JP3877600001

MARUBENI CORPORATION

(8002)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Marubeni : Investment in Carbon Clean Solutions Ltd. ～Entering into the Development of Carbon Capture, Utilization Projects～

02/17/2020 | 03:22am EST

February 17, 2020

Marubeni Corporation

Investment in Carbon Clean Solutions Ltd.

Entering into the Development of Carbon Capture, Utilization Projects

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni") hereby announces that Marubeni invested in Carbon Clean Solutions Ltd. (hereinafter, "CCSL"), a United Kingdom based company that develops and owns the technology to capture carbon dioxide (hereinafter, "CO2") from the flue gas emitted by coal/gas fired power plants and industrial plants. Marubeni recognizes the importance of CO2 as a resource, and with this investment, jointly with CCSL, will begin to develop Carbon Capture, Utilization (hereinafter, "CCU") projects that reuse CO2 or convert it into other valuable products.

By developing a proprietary new solvent to be used in the conventional chemical absorption process, CCSL has enabled CO2 to be captured more efficiently and at lower cost than other existing technologies; the cost competitiveness of CCSL's technology is the highest in the world compared to other technologies that have been commercialized to date. Furthermore, CCSL has also begun to develop a new generation technology that will enable even further cost reduction.

In concert with the rising importance of tackling climate change issues resulting from global warming, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions has also become an urgent issue. The CCU business, which helps the hard-to- abate industries such as steel, cement, petrochemical and energy from waste to reduce their CO2 emissions, is expected to be one of the most viable and practical solutions, together with Carbon Capture, Storage businesses.

Marubeni is committed to working towards the resolution of global warming issues as well as developing sustainable business model to reuse CO2 and convert it to other valuable products.

< Outline of CCSL >

Company Name

Carbon Clean Solutions Ltd.

Location

London, United Kingdom

Founded

2009

Representation

Aniruddha Sharma, Chief Executive Officer

Business Description Sales of solvents, engineering service and supply of CO2 capturing facility, CCU

project development

HP

https://carboncleansolutions.com/

Disclaimer

Marubeni Corporation published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 08:21:10 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 6 900 B
EBIT 2020 155 B
Net income 2020 200 B
Debt 2020 1 874 B
Yield 2020 4,46%
P/E ratio 2020 6,88x
P/E ratio 2021 5,68x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
EV / Sales2021 0,41x
Capitalization 1 372 B
Technical analysis trends MARUBENI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 833,57  JPY
Last Close Price 790,80  JPY
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masumi Kakinoki President, CEO & Representative Director
Fumiya Kokubu Chairman
Nobuhiro Yabe Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Yukihiko Matsumura Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Hirohisa Miyata Representative Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARUBENI CORPORATION-1.26%12 502
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION-0.23%39 146
ITOCHU CORPORATION4.24%35 526
MITSUI & CO., LTD.-0.10%30 482
SUMITOMO CORPORATION4.46%19 174
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%16 504
