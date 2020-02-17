Marubeni : Investment in Carbon Clean Solutions Ltd. ～Entering into the Development of Carbon Capture, Utilization Projects～

February 17, 2020

Marubeni Corporation

Investment in Carbon Clean Solutions Ltd.

～Entering into the Development of Carbon Capture, Utilization Projects～

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni") hereby announces that Marubeni invested in Carbon Clean Solutions Ltd. (hereinafter, "CCSL"), a United Kingdom based company that develops and owns the technology to capture carbon dioxide (hereinafter, "CO2") from the flue gas emitted by coal/gas fired power plants and industrial plants. Marubeni recognizes the importance of CO2 as a resource, and with this investment, jointly with CCSL, will begin to develop Carbon Capture, Utilization (hereinafter, "CCU") projects that reuse CO2 or convert it into other valuable products.

By developing a proprietary new solvent to be used in the conventional chemical absorption process, CCSL has enabled CO2 to be captured more efficiently and at lower cost than other existing technologies; the cost competitiveness of CCSL's technology is the highest in the world compared to other technologies that have been commercialized to date. Furthermore, CCSL has also begun to develop a new generation technology that will enable even further cost reduction.

In concert with the rising importance of tackling climate change issues resulting from global warming, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions has also become an urgent issue. The CCU business, which helps the hard-to- abate industries such as steel, cement, petrochemical and energy from waste to reduce their CO2 emissions, is expected to be one of the most viable and practical solutions, together with Carbon Capture, Storage businesses.

Marubeni is committed to working towards the resolution of global warming issues as well as developing sustainable business model to reuse CO2 and convert it to other valuable products.

< Outline of CCSL > Company Name ： Carbon Clean Solutions Ltd. Location ： London, United Kingdom Founded ： 2009 Representation ： Aniruddha Sharma, Chief Executive Officer

Business Description ： Sales of solvents, engineering service and supply of CO2 capturing facility, CCU