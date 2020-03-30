Marubeni : Launch of Maternal and Child Health Handbook App Service in Indonesia

March 31, 2020

Marubeni Corporation

Launch of Maternal and Child Health Handbook App Service in Indonesia

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni") has launched a Maternal and Child Health Handbook App (hereinafter, "DiaryBunda") in Indonesia through its wholly owned subsidiary (hereinafter, "New Company"). DiaryBunda digitalizes the Maternal and Child Health Handbook through a smartphone app, provides reliable information during pregnancy and the child-rearing period, and records growth status and vaccinations.

Marubeni believes that the Maternal and Child Health Handbook, which originated in Japan, has made it possible for parents to have access to vital knowledge and record the growth status of their children, leading toa decrease in the rate of child growth impairment.

However, although the Maternal and Child Health Handbook has been issued in Indonesia, it has not been utilized to the extent it has been in Japan, and about 31% of the roughly 5 million children born every year in Indonesia has suffered from impaired growth.

There is an urgent demand for improvement in the level of parental knowledge regarding childbirth and childcare. Therefore, Marubeni will work to disseminate DiaryBunda to parents with high smartphones penetration by working with private hospitals. In doing so, Maruben ihopes to contribute to the resolution of social problems in Indonesia.

For the past 2 years, Marubeni has held a Business Plan Contest ("Bizcon") for Marubeni Group employees with the aim of creating new businesses and fostering a sense of innovation. In 2019, there were 114 applications submitted by Marubeni Group employees from 12 countries around the world.

DiaryBunda won the resources to achieve commercialization at Bizcon held in FY2018. Marubeni will actively support the resolution of social issues in Indonesia through the expansion of DiaryBunda.

＜DiaryBunda screen image＞