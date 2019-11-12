Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Marubeni Corporation    8002   JP3877600001

MARUBENI CORPORATION

(8002)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Marubeni : MODEC, Mitsui, MOL and Marubeni to Proceed with the Deepwater FPSO Charter Project for Búzios Field of Brazilian Offshore Pre-Salt Oil Field

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 01:55am EST

MODEC, Inc.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.

Marubeni Corporation

12th November, 2019

MODEC, Mitsui, MOL and Marubeni

to Proceed with the Deepwater FPSO Charter Project for

Búzios Field of Brazilian Offshore Pre-Salt Oil Field

MODEC, Inc. ("MODEC," head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Yuji Kozai),

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui," head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Tatsuo

Yasunaga), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. ("MOL," head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President &

CEO: Junichiro Ikeda) and Marubeni Corporation ("Marubeni," head office: Chuo-ku,

Tokyo; President & CEO: Masumi Kakinoki) have agreed that Mitsui, MOL and Marubeni will invest in a long-term charter business ("the Project") currently promoted by MODEC for the purpose of providing a floating production, storage, and offloading system ("the FPSO") for use in the Búzios field off the coast of Brazil. The above four companies ("the Companies") have entered into related agreements on 12th November 2019.

Based on these agreements, Mitsui, MOL and Marubeni will invest in Buzios5 MV32 B.V. ("MV32"), a Dutch company established by MODEC, and the Companies will proceed with the Project jointly. MV32 has entered into a long-term charter agreement for the deployment of the FPSO with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras), the Brazilian state oil company. The FPSO will be chartered for 21 years under this charter agreement which was signed on 24th September 2019.

The FPSO will be named FPSO Almirante Barroso MV32 and will be deployed at the Búzios field located in the giant "pre-salt" region of the Santos Basin. The field is located approximately 180 kilometers from Rio de Janeiro, in the southeast coast of Brazil. FPSO will be moored in 1,900 meters water depth, in the year of 2022.

The Project is the seventh occasion under which the Companies have collaborated to operate FPSOs in Brazil.

Outline of the FPSO

Oil processing capacity

150,000 barrels per day

Gas processing capacity

212 million cubic feet per day

Oil storage capacity

1,400,000 barrels

Mooring type

Spread mooring at a water depth of 1,900

meters

Shareholders of MV32

MODEC, Inc.

35.0%

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

35.0%

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.

20.0%

Marubeni Corporation

10.0%

Contacts for further information

MODEC, Inc.

General Affairs Department

Telephone: +81-3-5290-1200

Facsimile: +81-3-5290-1505

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Division

Telephone: +81-3-3285-7657

Facsimile: +81-3-3285-9821

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Corporate Communications Division

Media Relations Department

Telephone: +81-3-3285-7596

Facsimile: +81-3-3285-9819

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.

Corporate Communication Division

Media Relations Group

Telephone: +81-3-3587-7015

Facsimile: +81-3-3587-7705

Marubeni Corporation

Corporate Communications Department

Media Relations Section

Telephone: +81-3-3282-2452

Facsimile: +81-3-3282-2331

Disclaimer

Marubeni Corporation published this content on 12 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2019 06:54:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARUBENI CORPORATION
01:55aMARUBENI : MODEC, Mitsui, MOL and Marubeni to Proceed with the Deepwater FPSO Ch..
PU
11/11MARUBENI : Capital Partnership between Marubeni and Interstellar Technologies
PU
11/11MARUBENI : Memorandum of Understanding Signed for a Strategic Relationship in th..
PU
11/06MARUBENI : Entry Into Next-Generation Automotive Maintenance & Repair Solution B..
PU
11/06MARUBENI : and Mizuho Leasing to acquire remaining shares of Aircastle Limited
PU
11/06MARUBENI : Aircraft lessor Aircastle to be bought in $2.4 billion deal
RE
11/06Ayala buys Marubeni stake in South Luzon Thermal Energy Corp.
AQ
11/04MARUBENI : Chile's Codelco awards tender for desalination plant to Japan's Marub..
RE
10/31MARUBENI CORPORATION : half-yearly earnings release
10/31SP A/S : Toshiba's H2One Selected to Support Singapore's Research Efforts in Ene..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 8 110 B
EBIT 2020 164 B
Net income 2020 233 B
Debt 2020 1 620 B
Yield 2020 4,49%
P/E ratio 2020 5,89x
P/E ratio 2021 5,69x
EV / Sales2020 0,37x
EV / Sales2021 0,39x
Capitalization 1 362 B
Technical analysis trends MARUBENI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 750,00  JPY
Last Close Price 784,80  JPY
Spread / Highest target 14,7%
Spread / Average Target -4,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masumi Kakinoki President, CEO & Representative Director
Fumiya Kokubu Chairman
Nobuhiro Yabe Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Yukihiko Matsumura Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Hirohisa Miyata Representative Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARUBENI CORPORATION6.43%12 490
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION-3.10%39 526
ITOCHU CORPORATION30.78%31 493
MITSUI & CO., LTD.16.09%30 136
SUMITOMO CORPORATION10.42%18 971
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%14 675
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group