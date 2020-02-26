Marubeni : Q&A of briefing on Financial Results for Q3 of FYE 3/2020 has been uploaded.

Condensed Transcript of Question and Answer Session

Briefing on Consolidated Results for the Q3 of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

Date: February 5, 2019 (Wednesday) Location: Tokyo Head Office of Marubeni Corporation Those Present: Nobuhiro Yabe, Senior Managing Executive Officer, CFO Hideyoshi Iwane, General Manager, Corporate Accounting Dept.

＜1st questioner＞

Timing of achievement of target net DE ratio of around 0.8 times and share buyback policy

If the closing of the acquisition of the remaining shares of Aircastle Limited is delayed until FYE 3/2021, we expect the net DE ratio to be around 0.85 times at the end of FYE 3/2020. In that case, we would have a cash surplus of approximately ¥120.0 billion, but that situation would be temporary since we assume that closing will be completed by the end of June 2020 at the latest. So we are viewing the real net DE ratio as around 0.9 times, regardless of when the Aircastle deal closes. We have said that we will flexibly implement share buybacks after we achieve a net DE ratio of around 0.8 times, but the figure of approximately 0.9 times after the Aircastle closing is some distance from the target of around 0.8 times. Therefore, at this point, I cannot say that we will implement a share buyback.

Details of the one-time loss of ¥17.0 billion booked in Q4 in the Other segment

We see about ¥12.5 billion of the ¥17.0 billion as a cushion. We take consideration several projects where one-time losses are possible, but the cushion is not tied to any specific project.

Timing of achievement of net DE ratio of around 0.8 times

We plan to announce the forecast for the net DE ratio at the end of March 2021 in May 2020, after analyzing new investment pipeline for the next fiscal year.