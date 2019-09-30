Marubeni : Regarding News Report on Our Company

|
October 1, 2019
To Whom It May Concern:
Company Name:
Marubeni Corporation
(URL http://www.marubeni.com/en/)
Code Number:
8002
Listed:
Tokyo, Nagoya
Representative:
Masumi Kakinoki
President and CEO, Member of the Board
Enquiries:
Masato Tachibana
General Manager, Media Relations Sec.
TEL (03)3282 - 4803
Regarding News Report on Our Company
There have been several news reports, such as one from Bloomberg L.P., alleging that Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni") intends to sell its subsidiary Gavilon Group (hereinafter, "Gavilon"), a U.S.-based company that operates a grain and fertilizer business in several countries around the world. Marubeni hereby states that this is categorically untrue. Marubeni has no intention of selling Gavilon.
Marubeni considers Gavilon to be a core business of the Marubeni Group, and is planning to further grow and expand Gavilon's business moving forward.
Disclaimer
Marubeni Corporation published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 02:47:07 UTC