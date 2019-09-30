Marubeni : Regarding News Report on Our Company

[Translation] October 1, 2019 To Whom It May Concern: Company Name: Marubeni Corporation (URL http://www.marubeni.com/en/) Code Number: 8002 Listed: Tokyo, Nagoya Representative: Masumi Kakinoki President and CEO, Member of the Board Enquiries: Masato Tachibana General Manager, Media Relations Sec. TEL (03)3282 - 4803

Regarding News Report on Our Company

There have been several news reports, such as one from Bloomberg L.P., alleging that Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni") intends to sell its subsidiary Gavilon Group (hereinafter, "Gavilon"), a U.S.-based company that operates a grain and fertilizer business in several countries around the world. Marubeni hereby states that this is categorically untrue. Marubeni has no intention of selling Gavilon.

Marubeni considers Gavilon to be a core business of the Marubeni Group, and is planning to further grow and expand Gavilon's business moving forward.