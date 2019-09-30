Log in
Marubeni : Regarding News Report on Our Company

09/30/2019 | 10:48pm EDT

[Translation]

October 1, 2019

To Whom It May Concern:

Company Name:

Marubeni Corporation

(URL http://www.marubeni.com/en/)

Code Number:

8002

Listed:

Tokyo, Nagoya

Representative:

Masumi Kakinoki

President and CEO, Member of the Board

Enquiries:

Masato Tachibana

General Manager, Media Relations Sec.

TEL (03)3282 - 4803

Regarding News Report on Our Company

There have been several news reports, such as one from Bloomberg L.P., alleging that Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni") intends to sell its subsidiary Gavilon Group (hereinafter, "Gavilon"), a U.S.-based company that operates a grain and fertilizer business in several countries around the world. Marubeni hereby states that this is categorically untrue. Marubeni has no intention of selling Gavilon.

Marubeni considers Gavilon to be a core business of the Marubeni Group, and is planning to further grow and expand Gavilon's business moving forward.

Disclaimer

Marubeni Corporation published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 02:47:07 UTC
