Marubeni : Strategic Partnership with Agri Startup “MoBiol”

October 7, 2019

Marubeni Corporation

Strategic Partnership with Agri Startup "MoBiol"

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni") is proud to announce a strategic partnership with MoBiol Holdings Pte. Ltd (hereinafter, "MoBiol"), a leading Agri Startup in Singapore that possess unique knowledge and ability to cultivate microalgae by digesting Palm Oil Mill Effluent (hereinafter, "POME"), and from which DHA1 and alternative proteins can be extracted.

Marubeni and MoBiol, will work together to tackle two big environmental issues. The first issue is that POME emits significant levels of Methane Gas (hereinafter, "Methane"), which has a much greater impact on climate change than the perhaps better-known Carbon Dioxide (hereinafter, "CO2"). The emission of Methane, which happens during the POME purification process, has long been a pressing issue for the palm oil industry, but an effective carbon neutral solution has as of yet remained elusive.

The second issue is the aquaculture industry's heavy dependence on fishmeal, which is the primary feed consumed by aquacultured fish. Fishmeal is a natural seafish powder which is rich in protein, DHA, and essential amino acids for fish. According to scientific research, edible seafish will soon be on the verge of extinction due to overfishing to meet its booming demand, especially in the ASEA region.

Marubeni and MoBiol will soon begin their joint project in Indonesia, through which they will set up a demo-plant to confirm proof of concept for MoBiol's unique technology. Marubeni has long established its position as one of the biggest trade and marketing companies in Japan, while MoBiol's prestigious professors have a deep background in microalgae technology. This partnership will yield great synergy not only for Marubeni and MoBiol, but also for related industries. The partnership with Marubeni will also serve to accerlate the application of MoBiol's environmentally friendly technology to the POME purification problem.

Moving forward, Marubeni will continue to accelerate collaborative ventures with startup companies like MoBiol that are involved in progressively engaging with social issues. Marubeni will create businesses at each stage of the supply chain, from the provision of grain materials to the sale of food products, which contribute to the realization of a sustainable society.

【MoBiol Overview】 Company name MoBiol Holdings Pte. Ltd Location Singapore Founded February 2019 Representative CEO Toshihide Nakajima

1 Docosahexaenoic acid, an essential fatty acid.