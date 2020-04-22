Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Marubeni Corporation    8002   JP3877600001

MARUBENI CORPORATION

(8002)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marubeni : Strategic Partnership with FinTech Company, AND Global Pte. Ltd.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 01:08am EDT

April 22, 2020

Marubeni Corporation

Strategic Partnership with FinTech Company, AND Global Pte. Ltd.

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni") and AND Global Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter, "AND Global"), a FinTech company in Singapore, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for Strategic Partnership in enhancing global expansion of AND Global's FinTech solutions on April 6, 2020.

AND Global operates its FinTech R&D center in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia where the cultivation of IT talent and the provision of in-house developed mobile apps for mobile lending and e-Wallet services are rapidly advancing. AND Global has also created a mutually beneficial mechanism for digital service providers called Digital Ecosystem(*) that includes its own mobile commerce service. At present, there are about 380 thousand app users in Mongolia. Additionally, AND Global aims to globally expand its FinTech as a Service (hereinafter, "FaaS") business and provide FinTech solutions to Financial and non-financial institutions that want to digitalize their financial services or build their own Digital Ecosystem.

Throughout the world, there are still numerous people who are not able to receive sufficient financial service. On the other hand, recently more and more digital financial services are provided through widespread use of mobile devices. Marubeni and AND Global have achieved this strategic partnership as Marubeni is a firm believer in digital financial service for consumers as a growing business opportunity, and because AND Global aims to develop its FaaS business into the global market.

With its global business network and financial business expertise, Marubeni will support AND Global to enhance the global expansion of its FinTech solutions and also contribute to making people's lives more convenient through digital financial service.

(*) Digital Ecosystem

A mechanism on the online platform where digital service providers work together to create new added value for the users both of companies and individuals.

Company Name Headquarter Established Representative Main Business
Website

Image of AND Global's FinTech solutions

Profile of AND Global

AND Global Pte. Ltd.

Singapore

March, 2017

Anar Chinbaatar

Development and provision of FinTech solutions

Mobile lending and e-Wallet services for consumers based on FinTech solutions Establishment of Digital Ecosystem related to these services above

https://and.global/

Disclaimer

Marubeni Corporation published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 05:07:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MARUBENI CORPORATION
01:08aMARUBENI : Strategic Partnership with FinTech Company, AND Global Pte. Ltd.
PU
04/16MARUBENI CORPORATION : - Participation in Salmon Farming Business via Recirculat..
AQ
04/14MARUBENI : Business Partnership for a Small Satellite Launch Business
PU
04/09MARUBENI : Q&A of briefing on Revision of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for FY..
PU
04/09MARUBENI CORPORATION : - Launched Proof of Concept for Optimizing the Truck Oper..
AQ
04/09MARUBENI : Launched Proof of Concept for Optimizing the Truck Operation of Meite..
PU
04/08Japan's Sumitomo warns pandemic, oil price fall to hit profit
RE
04/06MARUBENI : launches maternal, child health handbook app in Indonesia
AQ
04/03MARUBENI CORPORATION : - Minera Centinela Moves to Convert Mining Operations to ..
AQ
04/03MARUBENI : Minera Centinela Moves to Convert Mining Operations to 100% Renewable..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 6 594 B
EBIT 2020 157 B
Net income 2020 -41 125 M
Debt 2020 2 025 B
Yield 2020 7,34%
P/E ratio 2020 -18,8x
P/E ratio 2021 4,28x
EV / Sales2020 0,43x
EV / Sales2021 0,41x
Capitalization 827 B
Chart MARUBENI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Marubeni Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUBENI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 655,63  JPY
Last Close Price 476,60  JPY
Spread / Highest target 67,9%
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masumi Kakinoki President, CEO & Representative Director
Fumiya Kokubu Chairman
Nobuhiro Yabe Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Yukihiko Matsumura Director
Takao Kitabata Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARUBENI CORPORATION0.22%7 689
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION-0.68%30 500
ITOCHU CORPORATION0.81%29 524
MITSUI & CO., LTD.-0.20%23 772
SUMITOMO CORPORATION-0.46%13 834
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION-0.31%12 967
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group