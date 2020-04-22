Marubeni : Strategic Partnership with FinTech Company, AND Global Pte. Ltd.

April 22, 2020

Marubeni Corporation

Strategic Partnership with FinTech Company, AND Global Pte. Ltd.

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni") and AND Global Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter, "AND Global"), a FinTech company in Singapore, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for Strategic Partnership in enhancing global expansion of AND Global's FinTech solutions on April 6, 2020.

AND Global operates its FinTech R&D center in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia where the cultivation of IT talent and the provision of in-house developed mobile apps for mobile lending and e-Wallet services are rapidly advancing. AND Global has also created a mutually beneficial mechanism for digital service providers called Digital Ecosystem(*) that includes its own mobile commerce service. At present, there are about 380 thousand app users in Mongolia. Additionally, AND Global aims to globally expand its FinTech as a Service (hereinafter, "FaaS") business and provide FinTech solutions to Financial and non-financial institutions that want to digitalize their financial services or build their own Digital Ecosystem.

Throughout the world, there are still numerous people who are not able to receive sufficient financial service. On the other hand, recently more and more digital financial services are provided through widespread use of mobile devices. Marubeni and AND Global have achieved this strategic partnership as Marubeni is a firm believer in digital financial service for consumers as a growing business opportunity, and because AND Global aims to develop its FaaS business into the global market.

With its global business network and financial business expertise, Marubeni will support AND Global to enhance the global expansion of its FinTech solutions and also contribute to making people's lives more convenient through digital financial service.

(*) Digital Ecosystem

A mechanism on the online platform where digital service providers work together to create new added value for the users both of companies and individuals.