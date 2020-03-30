March 30, 2020

Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni and Mizuho Leasing Complete the Acquisition of Aircastle Limited

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni"), in partnership with Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited, hereby announces that on March 27, 2020, the company has completed the acquisition of all outstanding common shares of Aircastle Limited (hereinafter, "Aircastle") (NYSE: AYR) that Marubeni did not already own.

This transaction is based on the definitive agreement made with Aircastle on November 6, 2019 and has been completed as per the condition precedent which has been satisfied by the regulatory approvals on March 24, 2020.

Aircraft leasing is one of the core businesses of Marubeni's Finance and Leasing Business Division. Marubeni will seek to expand and evolve its business portfolio in this area and will try to provide solutions for continuous long-term demand for air transportation, that is essential for global economic growth in the future.

＜Outline of Aircastle＞

Company Name ： Aircastle Limited Headquarters ： Connecticut, US CEO ： Michael J. Inglese Founded ： 2004 Paid-in Capital ： US$1,469 million（December, 2019） Business ： Aircraft leasing

November 7, 2019

Marubeni and Mizuho Leasing to acquire remaining shares of Aircastle Limited https://www.marubeni.com/en/news/2019/release/20191107E.pdf