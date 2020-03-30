Log in
03/30/2020

March 30, 2020

Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni and Mizuho Leasing Complete the Acquisition of Aircastle Limited

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni"), in partnership with Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited, hereby announces that on March 27, 2020, the company has completed the acquisition of all outstanding common shares of Aircastle Limited (hereinafter, "Aircastle") (NYSE: AYR) that Marubeni did not already own.

This transaction is based on the definitive agreement made with Aircastle on November 6, 2019 and has been completed as per the condition precedent which has been satisfied by the regulatory approvals on March 24, 2020.

Aircraft leasing is one of the core businesses of Marubeni's Finance and Leasing Business Division. Marubeni will seek to expand and evolve its business portfolio in this area and will try to provide solutions for continuous long-term demand for air transportation, that is essential for global economic growth in the future.

Outline of Aircastle

Company Name

Aircastle Limited

Headquarters

Connecticut, US

CEO

Michael J. Inglese

Founded

2004

Paid-in Capital

US$1,469 millionDecember, 2019

Business

Aircraft leasing

November 7, 2019

Marubeni and Mizuho Leasing to acquire remaining shares of Aircastle Limited https://www.marubeni.com/en/news/2019/release/20191107E.pdf

Disclaimer

Marubeni Corporation published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 06:47:01 UTC
