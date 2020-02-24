PRESS RELEASE

February 25, 2020

Marubeni to form Strategic Partnership with Lippo Karawaci to expand into

Healthcare; Acquires Stake in Indonesia's Leading Hospital Platform

Marubeni and Lippo Karawaci enter Strategic Partnership to expand into healthcare services in Indonesia

Marubeni Acquires approximately 5% stake in Siloam; Lippo Karawaci's stake in Siloam remains unchanged

Partnership validates Siloam's position as market leader in highly attractive Indonesian healthcare market

Jakarta - Marubeni Corporation ("Marubeni") and PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk ("LPKR") today announced a strategic partnership to expand into the Indonesian healthcare sector. The partnership involves the acquisition by Marubeni of a approximately 5% stake in PT Siloam International Hospitals Tbk ("Siloam"), Indonesia's leading hospital operator, and the signing of an MOU with LPKR to pursue business opportunities in the Indonesian healthcare infrastructure and servcies, including investments in the pharmaceuticals, lab and other healthcare-related industries. Marubeni acquires stake in Siloam and LPKR's ownership stake in Siloam remains unchanged.

This partnership validates Siloam's position as the market leader in what is one of the most attractive, underpenetrated and fastest growing healthcare markets globally. Siloam was established in 1996 and is the country's largest private hospital operator with more than 13,000 doctors and nurses, 36 hospitals and 7,557 beds across Indonesia.

Mr. Masayuki Omoto, Chief Operating Officer of Marubeni's Next Generation Business Division, commented: "We are pleased to be growing our presence in Indonesia and look forward to a long term partnership with LPKR and Siloam. We are excited to be taking part in growing and improving the healthcare sector in Indonesia."

Mr. John Riady, Chief Executive Officer of LPKR commented: "Healthcare and Siloam is a core part of our business and we welcome the partnership with Marubeni. We look forward to continuing to develop the business and improve health care for all Indonesians."

Marubeni is a leading Japanese integrated trading and investment business conglomerate. In April 2019, Marubeni established the Next Generation Business Development Division with the mission of pursuing new business models that provides solutions to social issues, and increasing corporate value over the long term toward 2030. The investment in Siloam and strategic partnership with