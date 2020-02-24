Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Marubeni Corporation    8002   JP3877600001

MARUBENI CORPORATION

(8002)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Marubeni : to form Strategic Partnership with Lippo Karawaci to expand into Healthcare; Acquires Stake in Indonesia's Leading Hospital Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 10:04pm EST

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE DISTRIBUTION

February 25, 2020

Marubeni to form Strategic Partnership with Lippo Karawaci to expand into

Healthcare; Acquires Stake in Indonesia's Leading Hospital Platform

  • Marubeni and Lippo Karawaci enter Strategic Partnership to expand into healthcare services in Indonesia
  • Marubeni Acquires approximately 5% stake in Siloam; Lippo Karawaci's stake in Siloam remains unchanged
  • Partnership validates Siloam's position as market leader in highly attractive Indonesian healthcare market

Jakarta - Marubeni Corporation ("Marubeni") and PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk ("LPKR") today announced a strategic partnership to expand into the Indonesian healthcare sector. The partnership involves the acquisition by Marubeni of a approximately 5% stake in PT Siloam International Hospitals Tbk ("Siloam"), Indonesia's leading hospital operator, and the signing of an MOU with LPKR to pursue business opportunities in the Indonesian healthcare infrastructure and servcies, including investments in the pharmaceuticals, lab and other healthcare-related industries. Marubeni acquires stake in Siloam and LPKR's ownership stake in Siloam remains unchanged.

This partnership validates Siloam's position as the market leader in what is one of the most attractive, underpenetrated and fastest growing healthcare markets globally. Siloam was established in 1996 and is the country's largest private hospital operator with more than 13,000 doctors and nurses, 36 hospitals and 7,557 beds across Indonesia.

Mr. Masayuki Omoto, Chief Operating Officer of Marubeni's Next Generation Business Division, commented: "We are pleased to be growing our presence in Indonesia and look forward to a long term partnership with LPKR and Siloam. We are excited to be taking part in growing and improving the healthcare sector in Indonesia."

Mr. John Riady, Chief Executive Officer of LPKR commented: "Healthcare and Siloam is a core part of our business and we welcome the partnership with Marubeni. We look forward to continuing to develop the business and improve health care for all Indonesians."

Marubeni is a leading Japanese integrated trading and investment business conglomerate. In April 2019, Marubeni established the Next Generation Business Development Division with the mission of pursuing new business models that provides solutions to social issues, and increasing corporate value over the long term toward 2030. The investment in Siloam and strategic partnership with

LPKR will form the foundation of Marubeni's expansion into healthcare infrastructure and services in Indonesia.

LPKR, listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange, is Indonesia's leading integrated real estate company by revenues and total assets. LPKR's core business comprises urban residential developments, lifestyle malls and healthcare. LPKR is also actively involved in integrated developments, hospitality, township development and management, as well as asset management services.

Disclaimer

Marubeni Corporation published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 02:58:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MARUBENI CORPORATION
10:04pMARUBENI : to form Strategic Partnership with Lippo Karawaci to expand into Heal..
PU
08:19pMARUBENI : Feasibility Study on Production and Sales of Sustainable Aviation Fue..
PU
10:16aMARUBENI CORPORATION : has entered into a Power Purchase Agreement for Fujairah ..
AQ
02/21MARUBENI : Engine Leasing JV TEAM Launches Inaugural Securitization for its 30-A..
PU
02/20MARUBENI : has Entered into a Power Purchase Agreement for Fujairah F3 Independe..
PU
02/20SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : JV to Sell Aircraft Engines Via Securitizat..
DJ
02/20MARUBENI : Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc. and Marubeni Corporation to Establish ..
PU
02/18MARUBENI CORPORATION : - Investment in Carbon Clean Solutions Ltd
AQ
02/17MARUBENI : Investment in Carbon Clean Solutions Ltd. ～Entering into the D..
PU
02/11MARUBENI : Begins Providing Full MVNO Service
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 6 900 B
EBIT 2020 138 B
Net income 2020 200 B
Debt 2020 2 016 B
Yield 2020 4,47%
P/E ratio 2020 6,90x
P/E ratio 2021 5,69x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
EV / Sales2021 0,41x
Capitalization 1 369 B
Chart MARUBENI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Marubeni Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUBENI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 829,29  JPY
Last Close Price 788,80  JPY
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masumi Kakinoki President, CEO & Representative Director
Fumiya Kokubu Chairman
Nobuhiro Yabe Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Yukihiko Matsumura Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Takao Kitabata Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARUBENI CORPORATION0.13%12 256
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION0.33%38 414
ITOCHU CORPORATION0.26%35 377
MITSUI & CO., LTD.0.21%29 944
SUMITOMO CORPORATION-0.18%18 432
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%15 353
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group