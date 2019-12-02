Log in
News 
News

Maruichi Steel Tube : Financial Results Briefing For the First Half of the Year Ending March 31, 2020

0
12/02/2019

Financial Results Briefing

For the First Half of the Year Ending March 31, 2020

Chairman & CEO Hiroyuki Suzuki

I.

Consolidated Financial Highlights for the First Half of the Year Ending March 31, 2020

・・・P. 2

II.

Nonconsolidated Financial Highlights for the First Half of the Year Ending March 31, 2020

・・・P. 12

III. Performance Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2020

・・・P. 20

IV. Progress of the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan'

・・・P. 27

(Reference) Overview and Trends in Business Performance of Overseas Group Companies

・・・P. 50

(Reference) Features of the Maruichi Group

・・・P. 60

November 11, 2019

Devoted to Steel Tubes

1

I. Consolidated Financial Highlights

for the First Half of the Year Ending

March 31, 2020

Devoted to Steel Tubes

2

Consolidated Operating Results

Net sales (Millions of yen)

82,565

(Millions of yen)

1H of FY2019

1H of FY2020

Increase/

Forecasts announced

Increase/

Results

Results

decrease

in August

decrease

Net sales

82,565

78,113

-5.4%

78,800

-0.9%

74,31775,861

65,809

78,113

Operating income

10,041

6,965

-30.6%

7,600

-8.4%

Ordinary income

11,153

8,268

-25.9%

8,600

-3.9%

Net income attributable to

7,385

3,981

-46.1%

5,600

-28.9%

owners of parent

Profits (Millions of yen)

Operating income

Ordinary income

12,852

Net income attributable to owners of parent

12,217

12,101

11,056

11,153

10,041

8,595

8,158

8,268

7,542

7,385 6,965

6,842

6,584

3,981

1H/FY2016 1H/FY2017 1H/FY2018 1H/FY2019 1H/FY2020

1H/FY2016

1H/FY2017

1H/FY2018

1H/FY2019

1H/FY2020

Devoted to Steel Tubes

3

Consolidated Operating Results Statements of Income

(Millions of yen)

1H of

FY2016

1H of

FY2017

1H of

FY2018

1H of

FY2019

1H of

FY2020

Amount

Percentage of

Amount

Percentage of

Amount

Percentage of

Amount

Percentage of

Amount

Percentage of

total (%)

total (%)

total (%)

total (%)

total (%)

Net sales

74,317

100.0

65,809

100.0

75,861

100.0

82,565

100.0

78,113

100.0

Cost of sales

60,293

81.1

47,388

72.0

58,362

76.9

65,928

79.9

64,150

82.1

Gross profit

14,023

18.9

18,421

28.0

17,499

23.1

16,636

20.1

13,962

17.9

Selling, general and administrative

6,480

8.7

6,204

9.4

6,442

8.5

6,594

8.0

6,997

9.0

expenses

Operating income

7,542

10.1

12,217

18.6

11,056

14.6

10,041

12.2

6,965

8.9

Non-operating income

1,496

1.8

1,348

2.0

1,475

1.9

1,692

2.0

1,663

2.1

Non-operating expenses

443

0.6

713

1.1

430

0.6

580

0.7

359

0.5

Ordinary income

8,595

11.6

12,852

19.5

12,101

16.0

11,153

13.5

8,268

10.6

Extraordinary income

1,951

1.0

198

0.3

223

0.3

3

0.0

658

0.8

Extraordinary losses

12

0.0

1,883

2.9

14

0.0

59

0.1

2,094

2.7

Income before income taxes

10,534

14.2

11,166

17.0

12,310

16.2

11,097

13.4

6,832

8.7

Income taxes

4,045

5.4

3,554

5.4

3,846

5.1

3,299

4.0

2,789

3.6

Net income attributable to non-controlling

(94)

(0.1)

617

0.9

306

0.4

412

0.5

61

0.1

interests

Net income attributable to owners of

6,584

8.9

6,994

10.6

8,158

10.8

7,385

8.9

3,981

5.1

parent

Devoted to Steel Tubes

4

First Six Months of the Year Ending March 31, 2020 Consolidated P/L results: Factors for changes from FY2019

(Billions of yen)

1H of FY2020

Previous 1H

Current 1H

Increase/

Percentage

decrease

increase/decrease

Net sales

82.57

78.11

-4.45

-5.4%

Operating income

10.04

6.97

-3.08

-30.6%

(Interest income, dividends)

0.96

0.97

0.01

(Equity in earnings of affiliated companies, etc.)

0.24

0.15

-0.10

(Other non-operating income)

0.49

0.55

0.06

(Interest expense)

0.11

0.16

-0.05

(Exchange loss, net)

0.28

0.04

0.24

(Expenses of real estate rent)

0.15

0.13

0.02

(Other non-operating expenses)

0.05

0.03

0.02

Ordinary income

11.15

8.27

-2.88

-25.9%

(Gains on sales of property, plant and equipment)

0.00

0.45

0.45

(Gains on sales of investment securities)

0.00

0.20

0.20

(Other extraordinary income)

0.00

0.01

0.01

(Loss on sales of property, plant and equipment)

0.00

0.01

-0.01

(Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment,

0.04

0.02

0.01

etc.)

(Loss on valuation of investment securities)

0.00

2.04

-2.04

(Other extraordinary losses)

0.02

0.02

0.00

Income before income taxes

11.10

6.83

-4.26

-38.4%

(Income taxes)

3.30

2.79

0.51

(Net income)

7.80

4.04

-3.75

(Net income attributable to non-controlling interests)

0.41

0.06

0.35

Net income attributable to owners of parent

7.39

3.98

-3.40

-46.1%

Net sales

Factors attributable to the Company

¥+1.17 billion

MAC

¥-1.19 billion

MKK USA INC.

¥-0.84 billion

MOST

¥-1.31 billion

MMX

¥+0.10 billion

SUNSCO (including Hanoi)

¥-1.50 billion

KUMA

¥-0.53 billion

Other domestic subsidiaries

¥-0.04 billion

Increase/decrease in consolidated elimination and reclassification

¥-0.30 billion

Operating income

Factors attributable to the Company

¥+0.10 billion

MAC

¥-0.88 billion

MKK USA INC.

¥-0.92 billion

MOST

¥-0.74 billion

MMX

¥-0.04 billion

SUNSCO (including Hanoi)

¥-0.22 billion

KUMA

¥-0.28 billion

Alpha Metal

¥-0.04 billion

Other domestic subsidiaries

¥-0.07 billion

Increase/decrease in consolidated elimination and reclassification

¥+0.02 billion

Ordinary income

Factors attributable to the Company

¥-0.02 billion

MAC

¥-0.87 billion

MKK USA INC.

¥-0.95 billion

MOST

¥-0.72 billion

MMX

¥-0.06 billion

SUNSCO (including Hanoi)

¥-0.19 billion

KUMA

¥-0.08 billion

Alpha Metal

¥-0.02 billion

Profits in other domestic subsidiaries

¥-0.06 billion

Affiliated companies accounted for by the equity method

¥-0.10 billion

Increase/decrease in consolidated elimination and reclassification

¥+0.19 billion

Devoted to Steel Tubes

5

Consolidated Business Results by Segment

(Millions of yen)

1H of FY2019

Net sales

Share

Operating

Share

income

Japan

49,816

60.3%

7,464

74.3%

North America

17,351

21.0%

1,869

18.6%

Asia

15,830

19.2%

576

5.7%

Reconciliations

(432)

(0.5%)

133

1.3%

Total

82,565

100.0%

10,042

100.0%

1H of FY2020

Net sales

Share

Operating

Share

income

50,689

64.9%

7,402

106.3%

13,731

17.6%

(771)

(11.1%)

13,811

17.7%

219

3.1%

(117)

(0.2%)

115

1.7%

78,114

100.0%

6,965

100.0%

Devoted to Steel Tubes

6

Consolidated Operating Results

Statements of Income

Major factors for changes from forecasts

announced in August

(Billions of yen)

1H of FY2020

Forecasts announced

1H results

Change

in August

Net sales

78.80

78.11

-0.69

Operating income

7.60

6.97

-0.63

Ordinary income

8.60

8.27

-0.33

Net income

attributable to owners 5.603.98-1.62 of parent

Net sales

Factors attributable to Maruichi

MAC

MKK USA INC.

MOST

MMX

SUNSCO (including Hanoi)

KUMA

Alpha Metal

Other domestic subsidiaries

Consolidated adjustments (mainly for machinery sales and related steel strip)

Operating income

Factors attributable to Maruichi

MAC

MKK USA INC.

MOST

MMX

SUNSCO (including Hanoi)

KUMA

Alpha Metal

Other domestic subsidiaries

Goodwill

Consolidated adjustments

Ordinary income

Factors attributable to Maruichi

MAC

MKK USA INC. MOST

MMX

SUNSCO (including Hanoi)

KUMA Alpha Metal

Other domestic subsidiaries

Affiliated companies accounted for by the equity method

Consolidated adjustments

Net income attributable to owners of parent

Factors attributable to Maruichi

MAC

MKK USA INC.

MOST

MMX

SUNSCO (including Hanoi)

KUMA

Alpha Metal

Other domestic subsidiaries

Consolidated adjustments

Forecast

Result

Amount of impact

¥49.10 billion

¥48.80 billion

¥(0.29) billion

¥3.90 billion

¥3.91 billion

¥0.01 billion

¥6.32 billion

¥6.47 billion

¥0.15 billion

¥2.21 billion

¥2.24 billion

¥0.03 billion

¥1.24 billion

¥1.24 billion

¥0.00 billion

¥11.31 billion

¥11.29 billion

¥(0.01) billion

¥3.09 billion

¥2.80 billion

¥(0.29) billion

¥2.30 billion

¥2.33 billion

¥0.03 billion

¥1.21 billion

¥1.21 billion

¥0.00 billion

¥(1.88) billion

¥(2.18) billion

¥(0.31) billion

Forecast

Result

Amount of impact

¥7.02 billion

¥6.70 billion

¥(0.32) billion

¥(0.21) billion

¥(0.21) billion

¥0.00 billion

¥(0.26) billion

¥(0.24) billion

¥0.02 billion

¥(0.42) billion

¥(0.43) billion

¥(0.01) billion

¥0.19 billion

¥0.17 billion

¥(0.02) billion

¥0.00 billion

¥(0.00) billion

¥(0.00) billion

¥0.35 billion

¥0.07 billion

¥(0.28) billion

¥(0.01) billion

¥(0.01) billion

¥(0.00) billion

¥0.68 billion

¥0.58 billion

¥(0.09) billion

¥0.00 billion

¥0.00 billion

¥0.00 billion

¥0.26 billion

¥0.33 billion

¥0.07 billion

Forecast

Result

Amount of impact

¥9.28 billion

¥9.05 billion

¥(0.23) billion

¥(0.15) billion

¥(0.15) billion

¥0.00 billion

¥(0.28) billion

¥(0.29) billion

¥(0.01) billion

¥(0.43) billion

¥(0.44) billion

¥(0.01) billion

¥0.19 billion

¥0.17 billion

¥(0.01) billion

¥(0.11) billion

¥(0.11) billion

¥0.01 billion

¥0.37 billion

¥0.08 billion

¥(0.28) billion

¥0.02 billion

¥0.01 billion

¥(0.00) billion

¥0.97 billion

¥0.87 billion

¥(0.09) billion

¥0.15 billion

¥0.15 billion

¥(0.01) billion

¥(1.40) billion

¥(1.09) billion

¥0.32 billion

Forecast

Result

Amount of impact

¥6.50 billion

¥4.86 billion

¥(1.64) billion

¥(0.09) billion

¥(0.15) billion

¥(0.06) billion

¥(0.25) billion

¥(0.26) billion

¥(0.01) billion

¥(0.28) billion

¥(0.44) billion

¥(0.17) billion

¥0.12 billion

¥0.10 billion

¥(0.02) billion

¥(0.13) billion

¥(0.12) billion

¥0.01 billion

¥0.23 billion

¥0.09 billion

¥(0.15) billion

¥0.01 billion

¥0.01 billion

¥0.00 billion

¥0.98 billion

¥0.91 billion

¥(0.07) billion

¥(1.49) billion

¥(1.00) billion

¥0.48 billion

Devoted to Steel Tubes

7

Consolidated Operating Results Differences between forecasts announced in August and actual results of major companies

(Billions of yen)

Forecasts for 1H announced in Aug. 2019

Net

Ordinary

Net income

Operating

attributable

sales

income

income

to owners of

parent

Maruichi Steel

49.10

7.02

9.28

6.50

Tube

MAC

3.90

-0.21

-0.15

-0.09

MKK USA INC.

6.32

-0.26

-0.28

-0.25

MOST

2.21

-0.42

-0.43

-0.28

MMX

1.24

0.19

0.19

0.12

SUNSCO

11.31

0.00

-0.11

-0.13

(including Hanoi)

KUMA

3.09

0.35

0.37

0.23

Alpha Metal

2.30

-0.01

0.02

0.01

Other domestic

1.21

0.68

0.97

0.98

subsidiaries

Af f iliated companies

0.15

accounted f or by the

equity method

Goodwill

0.00

Consolidated

-1.88

0.26

-1.40

-1.49

adjustments

Total

78.80

7.60

8.60

5.60

Results for 1H of FY2020

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable

to owners of parent

Change

Change

Change

Change

48.80

-0.29

6.70

-0.32

9.05

-0.23

4.86

-1.64

3.91

0.01

-0.21

0.00

-0.15

0.00

-0.15

-0.06

6.47

0.15

-0.24

0.02

-0.29

-0.01

-0.26

-0.01

2.24

0.03

-0.43

-0.01

-0.44

-0.01

-0.44

-0.17

1.24

0.00

0.17

-0.02

0.17

-0.01

0.10

-0.02

11.29

-0.01

-0.00

-0.00

-0.11

0.01

-0.12

0.01

2.80

-0.29

0.07

-0.28

0.08

-0.28

0.09

-0.15

2.33

0.03

-0.01

-0.00

0.01

-0.00

0.01

0.00

1.21

0.00

0.58

-0.09

0.87

-0.09

0.91

-0.07

0.15

-0.01

0.00

0.00

-2.18

-0.31

0.33

0.07

-1.09

0.32

-1.00

0.48

78.11

-0.69

6.97

-0.63

8.27

-0.33

3.98

-1.62

8

Devoted to Steel Tubes

Consolidated Operating Results

Balance Sheets compared with the

previous fiscal year

(Billions of yen)

1H of FY2020

Previous

Current

Change

Year

Year

Current assets

165.7

170.9

+5.21

(Cash and bank deposits)

60.8

79.7

+18.96

(Trade notes and accounts

36.8

34.8

-1.98

receivable)

(Inventories)

33.2

32.0

-1.27

(Others)

34.9

24.4

-10.50

Long-term assets

155.4

150.5

-4.84

(Property, plant and equipment)

79.4

79.0

-0.33

(Intangible assets)

1.6

1.4

-0.27

(Investments and other assets)

74.4

70.1

-4.24

Total assets

321.0

321.4

+0.37

Current liabilities

36.6

40.5

+3.84

(Trade notes and accounts payable)

19.1

21.6

+2.50

(Short-term bank loans)

8.8

9.5

+0.71

(Accrued income taxes)

2.7

2.7

-0.04

(Others)

6.0

6.7

+0.67

Long-term liabilities

9.5

8.4

-1.04

Total liabilities

46.1

48.9

+2.80

Net assets

274.9

272.5

-2.43

(Common stock)

9.6

9.6

+0.00

(Additional paid-in capital)

15.9

15.9

+0.01

(Retained earnings)

256.1

256.0

-0.08

(Treasury stock)

(27.0)

(27.0)

+0.03

(Unrealized holding gains on

11.0

9.8

-1.17

available-for-sale securities)

Factors for increases/decreases of current assets

Cash and bank deposits

Japan

¥+18.24 billion

Overseas

¥+0.41 billion

Consolidated

adjustments

Trade notes and accounts

Japan

¥-7.28 billion

Overseas

¥+0.40 billion

Consolidated

receivable

adjustments

Inventories

Japan

¥+0.70 billion

Overseas

¥-1.83 billion

Consolidated

adjustments

Others

Subsidiary

¥-9.77 billion

Others

¥-1.35 billion

Consolidated

NCD

adjustments

Factors for increases/decreases of long-term assets

Maruichi

¥-0.02 billion

Domestic

¥+0.34 billion

MOST

subsidiaries

Property, plant and

MAC

¥-0.21 billion

MKK USA

¥-0.27 billion

SUNSCO

equipment

INC.

KUMA

¥-0.00 billion

MMX

¥-0.01 billion

Consolidated

adjustments

Intangible assets

Maruichi

¥+0.12 billion

Subsidiaries

¥-0.39 billion

Consolidated

adjustments

Investments and other

Japan

¥-3.27 billion

Overseas

¥-0.10 billion

Consolidated

assets

adjustments

Factors for increases/decreases of current liabilities

Trade notes and accounts

Japan

¥-0.61 billion

Overseas

¥-2.03 billion

Consolidated

payable

adjustments

Alpha Metal

¥+0.06 billion

SUNSCO

¥+0.26 billion

MKK USA

INC.

Short-term bank loans

Consolidated

KUMA

¥-0.20 billion

MMX

¥+0.08 billion

adjustments

Accrued income taxes

Maruichi

¥-0.13 billion

Subsidiaries

¥+0.08 billion

Consolidated

adjustments

Others

Maruichi

¥+0.74 billion

Subsidiaries

¥-0.25 billion

Consolidated

adjustments

Factors for increases/decreases of long-term liabilities

Maruichi

¥-0.59 billion

Domestic

¥-0.05 billion

Consolidated

subsidiaries

adjustments

Long-term liabilities

SUNSCO

¥-0.66 billion

KUMA

¥-0.09 billion

MKK USA

INC.

MMX

¥+0.00 billion

MAC

¥-0.00 billion

MOST

¥+0.31 billion

¥+4.90 billion

¥-0.15 billion

¥+0.61 billion

¥-0.18 billion ¥-0.59 billion ¥+0.60 billion

¥+0.00 billion

¥-0.86 billion

¥+5.14 billion

¥+0.31 billion

¥+0.20 billion

¥+0.00 billion

¥+0.18 billion

¥+0.35 billion

¥-0.00 billion ¥+0.00 billion

(Foreign currency translation

(1.5)

(2.6)

-1.13

adjustments)

(Remeasurements of defined benefit

(0.1)

(0.0)

+0.03

plans)

(Stock options)

0.2

0.2

+0.00

(Minority interests)

10.8

10.7

-0.12

Total liabilities and net assets

321.0

321.4

+0.37

Retained earnings

Unrealized holding gains on available-for-sale securities

Foreign currency translation adjustments

Factors for increases/decreases of net assets

Japan

¥+0.90 billion

Overseas

¥-1.26 billion

Consolidated

¥+0.29 billion

adjustments

Maruichi

¥-1.36 billion

Subsidiaries

¥-0.00 billion

Consolidated

¥+0.18 billion

adjustments

End of December 2018: ¥111.00/US$

End of June 2019: ¥107.79/US$

Devoted to Steel Tubes

9

Capital investment and

Consolidated Operating Results depreciation

(Billions of yen)

8.8

Depreciation

Capital investment

2HforBudget

3.9

2HforBudget

3.3

6.2

6.7

6.3

6.4

6.2

6.0

5.8

5.7

5.6

1Hfor Result

1HforResult

3.0

3.2

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

Devoted to Steel Tubes

10

Employees

2500

2000

1500

1000

500

0

1,988

1,942

1,955

1,960

960

949

948

955

384

372

376

386

644

621

631

619

(40)

(37)

(34)

(37)

: Overseas consolidated subsidiaries

: Domestic consolidated subsidiaries

: Maruichi Steel Tube

Figures in parentheses indicate employees temporarily transferred overseas

1,967

1,930

1,984

1,951

939

934

976

970

395

386

385

384

633

623

610

597

(31)

(30)

(32)

(29)

Mar. 2016

Sep.2016

Mar. 2017

Sep. 2017

Mar. 2018

Sep. 2018

Mar. 2019

Sep. 2019

Devoted to Steel Tubes

11

  1. Nonconsolidated Financial Highlights for the First Half of the Year Ending March 31, 2020

Devoted to Steel Tubes

12

Nonconsolidated Operating Results

Net sales (Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

1H of FY2019

1H of FY2020

Increase/

1H Forecasts

Increase/

Results

Results

decrease

announced in August

decrease

Net Sales

47,628

48,803

+2.5%

49,041

-0.5%

47,628

46,027

44,581

41,549

48,803

Operating Income

6,602

6,697

+1.4%

6,837

-2.0%

Ordinary Income

9,077

9,053

-0.3%

8,987

+0.7%

Net Income

6,441

4,861

-24.5%

6,221

-21.9%

Profits (Millions of yen)

10,650

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

9,904

9,203

9,077

9,053

8,171

8,031

7,719

7,626

7,139

5,303

6,602

6,441

6,697

4,861

1H/FY2016 1H/FY2017 1H/FY2018 1H/FY2019 1H/FY2020

1H/FY2016

1H/FY2017

1H/FY2018

1H/FY2019

1H/FY2020

Devoted to Steel Tubes

13

Nonconsolidated Operating Results Statements of Income

(Millions of yen)

1H of FY2016

1H of FY2017

1H of FY2018

1H of FY2019

1H of FY2020

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

of total (%)

of total (%)

of total (%)

of total (%)

of total (%)

Net sales

44,581

100.0

41,549

100.0

46,027

100.0

47,628

100.0

48,803

100.0

Cost of sales

34,306

77.0

30,197

72.7

34,853

75.7

37,833

79.4

38,574

79.0

Gross profit

10,275

23.0

11,352

27.3

11,174

24.3

9,794

20.6

10,228

21.0

Selling, general and

3,135

7.0

3,180

7.7

3,142

6.8

3,191

6.7

3,530

7.2

administrative expenses

Operating income

7,139

16.0

8,171

19.7

8,031

17.4

6,602

13.9

6,697

13.7

Non-operating income

2,299

5.2

2,015

4.9

2,858

6.2

2,686

5.6

2,560

5.2

Non-operating expenses

235

0.5

283

0.7

239

0.5

211

0.4

205

0.4

Ordinary income

9,203

20.6

9,904

23.8

10,650

23.1

9,077

19.1

9,053

18.6

Extraordinary income

1,944

4.4

185

0.4

222

0.5

1

0.0

205

0.4

Extraordinary losses

8

0.0

1,875

4.5

13

0.0

36

0.1

2,074

4.3

Income before income taxes

11,139

25.0

8,214

19.8

10,859

23.6

9,042

19.0

7,184

14.7

Income taxes

3,513

7.9

2,911

7.0

3,140

6.8

2,601

5.5

2,323

4.8

Income taxes - deferred

0

0.0

0

0.0

0

0.0

0

0.0

0

0.0

Net income

7,626

17.1

5,303

12.8

7,719

16.8

6,441

13.5

4,861

10.0

Devoted to Steel Tubes

14

Statements of Income

Nonconsolidated Operating Results Major factors for changes from

FY2019 1H

(Billions of yen)

1H of FY2020

Increase/

Percentage

Previous 1H

Current 1H

increase/

decrease

decrease

Net sales

47.63

48.80

1.18

2.5%

Operating income

6.60

6.70

0.10

1.4%

(Dividend income, interest from bonds, etc.)

2.01

1.92

-0.09

(House rent income)

0.37

0.36

-0.01

(Royalty income)

0.23

0.19

-0.04

(Other non-operating income)

0.07

0.09

0.01

(Rent expenses)

0.19

0.19

-0.00

(Other non-operating expenses)

0.02

0.02

-0.01

Ordinary income

9.08

9.05

-0.02

-0.3%

(Gains on sales of investment securities)

0.00

0.20

0.20

(Gains on sales of property, plant and equipment)

0.00

0.00

0.00

(Other extraordinary income)

0.00

0.01

0.01

(Loss on sales of securities)

0.00

0.00

-0.00

(Loss on valuation of securities)

0.00

2.04

2.04

(Costs of disposal and removal of property, plant

0.02

0.02

0.00

and equipment, etc.)

(Other extraordinary loss)

0.02

0.02

-0.00

Income before income taxes

9.04

7.18

-1.86

-20.5%

(Income taxes)

2.60

2.32

-0.28

(Income taxes-deferred)

0.00

0.00

0.00

Net income

6.44

4.86

-1.58

-24.5%

Net sales

Increase/decrease

Domestic pipe sales volume decrease

¥-0.39 billion

Domestic pipe unit selling price rise

¥+0.99 billion

Export pipe sales volume increase

¥+0.05 billion

Export pipe unit selling price drop

¥-0.01 billion

Steel strip sales volume increase

¥+0.11 billion

Steel strip unit selling price rise

¥+0.01 billion

Pole Division

¥+0.64 billion

Related steel strip

¥+0.37 billion

Machinery, others

¥-0.58 billion

Operating income

Increase/decrease

Gross sales volume decrease

¥-0.04 billion

Gross unit selling price rise

¥+1.43 billion

Cost of sales increase

¥-0.94 billion

Selling, general and administrative expenses increase

¥-0.36 billion

Ordinary income

Increase/decrease

From operating income

¥+0.10 billion

Dividend income, interest on securities, etc. decrease

¥-0.09 billion

Other non-operating income decrease

¥-0.03 billion

Non-operating expenses increase

¥+0.01 billion

Income before income taxes

Increase/decrease

From ordinary income

¥-0.02 billion

Gains on sales of investment securities increase

¥+0.20 billion

Gain on sales of property, plant and equipment

¥+0.00 billion

Loss on sales of investment securities

¥+0.00 billion

Loss on valuation of investment securities increase

¥-2.04 billion

Costs of disposal and removal of property, plant and

¥-0.00 billion

equipment, etc. decrease

Others

¥+0.01 billion

Net income

Increase/decrease

From income before income taxes

¥-1.86 billion

Income taxes increase

¥+0.28 billion

Income taxes-deferred

¥+0.00 billion

15

Devoted to Steel Tubes

Statements of Income

Nonconsolidated Operating Results Major factors for changes from forecasts announced in August

(Billions of yen)

1H of FY2020

1H forecasts

1H

Percentage

announced in

Change

increase/

results

August

decrease

Net sales

49.04

48.80

-0.24

-0.5%

Operating income

6.84

6.70

-0.14

-2.0%

Ordinary income

8.99

9.05

+0.07

+0.7%

Income before

8.96

7.18

-1.77

-19.8%

income taxes

Net income

6.22

4.86

-1.36

-21.9%

Net sales

Domestic pipe sales volume

Domestic pipe unit selling price

Export pipe sales volume

Export pipe unit selling price

Steel strip sales volume

Steel strip unit selling price

Pole Division

Related steel strip

Machinery, others

Operating income

Factors attributable to company-wide sales volume Factors attributable to company-wide unit selling price (Factors attributable to domestic pipe unit selling price)

Cost of sales

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Ordinary income

From operating income

Dividend income, interest on securities, etc. Other non-operating income Non-operating expenses

Income before income taxes

From ordinary income

Gains on sales of investment securities

Gains on sales of property, plant and equipment

Costs of disposal and removal of property, plant and equipment, etc.

Loss on sales/valuation of investment securities Others

Net income

From income before income taxes

Income taxes

Income taxes-deferred

Increase/decrease

¥-0.23 billion ¥-0.07 billion ¥+0.04 billion ¥+0.00 billion ¥-0.10 billion ¥-0.01 billion ¥+0.11 billion ¥-0.05 billion ¥+0.05 billion

Increase/decrease

¥-0.04 billion ¥+0.04 billion (¥-0.08 billion) ¥-0.23 billion ¥+0.09 billion

Increase/decrease

¥-0.14 billion ¥+0.09 billion ¥+0.08 billion ¥+0.03 billion

Increase/decrease

¥+0.07 billion ¥+0.20 billion ¥+0.00 billion

¥+0.01 billion

¥-2.04 billion ¥-0.01 billion

Increase/decrease

¥-1.77 billion ¥+0.41 billion ¥+0.00 billion

Devoted to Steel Tubes

16

Nonconsolidated Operating Results

Balance Sheets compared with

the previous fiscal year

(Billions of yen)

1H of FY2020

Previous

Current 1H

Change

1H

Current assets

108.02

109.24

+1.22

(Cash and bank deposits)

51.92

59.47

+7.55

(Trade notes and accounts

36.00

30.20

-5.80

receivable)

(Inventories)

11.21

11.86

+0.65

(Others)

8.90

7.71

-1.19

Long-term assets

134.10

131.01

-3.09

(Property, plant and

43.42

43.40

-0.02

equipment)

(Intangible assets)

0.22

0.34

+0.12

(Investments and other

90.47

87.27

-3.20

assets)

Total assets

242.12

240.25

-1.87

Current liabilities

22.28

21.51

-0.77

(Trade notes and accounts

Current assets

Cash and bank deposits

¥+7.55 billion

Income before

¥+7.18 billion

income taxes

Stock-related

¥+0.00 billion

Dividends and

¥-6.40 billion

taxes paid

Accounts receivable

¥-5.80 billion

Trade notes

¥+0.13 billion

receivable

Inventories

¥+0.65 billion

Finished goods

¥+0.17 billion

Others

¥-1.19 billion

NCD

¥+0.00 billion

Long-term assets

Property, plant and

¥-0.02 billion

equipment

New investments

¥+1.25 billion

Investments and

other assets

Valuation difference on investment

securities

Loss on valuation of investment securities

Depreciation Bond-related

Capital investments

Trade accounts

Raw materials

Others

Depreciation ¥-3.20billion ¥-2.04billion ¥-2.04billion

¥+1.27 billion

Loss on valuation of

investment securities

¥+3.70 billion

Operating funds

¥-1.44 billion

Investments in

affiliated companies

¥-5.93 billion

¥+0.42 billion

Supplies and

others

¥-1.19 billion

¥-1.27 billion

Stock-related

¥+0.67 billion

Investment-trust-

¥+2.51 billion

related

¥+2.04 billion Deposit into NCD

¥+3.80 billion

Purchase of

investment trust

¥-0.68 billion

Others

¥+0.06 billion

Bond-related

¥-2.41 billion

Others

¥+0.12 billion

¥+0.00 billion ¥-2.51billion ¥+0.59 billion

payable)

16.62

15.24

-1.38

Current liabilities

(Accrued income

2.35

2.23

-0.13

taxes)

(Others)

3.31

4.04

+0.74

Long-term liabilities

5.71

5.12

-0.59

Total liabilities

27.99

26.63

-1.36

Net assets

214.13

213.62

-0.51

(Common stock)

9.60

9.60

+0.00

Trade notes and

¥-1.38 billion

accounts payable

Electronically recorded

¥-0.43 billion

monetary claims payable

Others

¥+0.74 billion

Equipment accounts payable- other/notes payable

Long-term liabilities

Long-term liabilities

¥-0.59 billion

Trade accounts

¥-0.95 billion

payable

¥+0.47 billion Others

¥+0.27 billion

(Additional paid-in capital)

14.73

14.74

+0.01

Accrued retirement benefits

¥+0.09 billion Long-term deferred tax liabilities

¥-0.68 billion Others

¥+0.00 billion

(Retained earnings)

206.36

207.16

+0.80

(Treasury stock)

(27.05)

(27.01)

+0.03

(Unrealized holding gains on

10.30

8.95

-1.36

available-for-sale securities)

(Stock options)

0.19

0.19

+0.00

Total liabilities and net assets

242.12

240.25

-1.87

Net assets

Retained earnings

¥+0.80 billion

Net income

¥+4.86 billion

Dividends

Unrealized holding gains on available-for-

¥-1.36 billion

sale securities

Bonds/

¥+0.15 billion

Listed stock

investment trusts

¥-4.06 billion

Interim dividends

¥-0.81 billion

Listed stock

(overseas)

Loss on disposal

¥+0.00 billion of treasury stock

¥-0.70 billion

¥+0.00 billion

Devoted to Steel Tubes

17

Nonconsolidated Operating Results Changes in balance sheets

Assets

234.9

239.0

242.6

242.1

240.3

47.1

49.8

52.8

51.9

Cash and

bank

59.5

deposits

32.6

34.2

33.0

36.0

Accounts

30.2

receivable

10.6

10.0

11.3

11.2 Inventories 11.9

64.8

66.9

68.1

65.5 Investment 60.5

securities

27.0

27.0

Investments

28.0

28.2

companiesin affiliated

28.9

43.7

44.0

43.8

43.4

Property,

43.4

plant and

equipment

9.1

7.1

5.6

5.9

Other assets

5.9

Liabilities and net assets

(Billions of yen)

234.9

239.0

242.6

242.1

240.3

15.1

16.6

Accounts

12.7

15.5

15.2

payable

13.5

13.4

11.4

Other

11.5

13.5

liabilities

213.6

214.1

214.1

210.0

206.4

stock treasury (Including

stock treasury (Including

stock treasury (Including

stock treasury (Including

Net assets

stock treasury (Including

23.6

27.1

27.1

27.1

27.0

)

)

)

)

)

As of Sep. 30,

As of Mar. 31,

As of Sep. 30,

As of Mar. 31,

As of Sep. 30,

As of Sep.30,

As of Mar. 31,

As of Sep.30,

As of Mar. 31, As of Sep.30,

2017

2018

2018

2019

2019

2017

2018

2018

2019

2019

Devoted to Steel Tubes

18

Nonconsolidated Operating Results

Capital investments and

depreciation

(Billions of yen)

Depreciation

Capital investments

2H for Budget

3.2

2.9

2.4

2.4

2.5

2.6

2.5

2.6

2.2

2.2

1H for Result

2.0

1.4

1.4 1.3

2H for Budget

1H for Result

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

Devoted to Steel Tubes

19

  1. Performance Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2020

Devoted to Steel Tubes

20

Consolidated and Nonconsolidated Sales

Results and forecasts (announced in November)

(Millions of yen)

Consolidated net sales (full year)

Nonconsolidated net sales (full year)

Consolidated net sales (1H) Nonconsolidated net sales (1H)

144,969

137,277

74,317

89,616

87,518

65,809

156,267

95,601

75,861

167,437

157,500

100,540100,800

82,565

78,114

44,582

46,027

41,549

47,62848,803

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020 Forecasts

21

Devoted to Steel Tubes

Consolidated and Nonconsolidated Ordinary Income

Results and forecasts (announced in November)

(Millions of yen)

26,192

18,945

20,063

18,937

12,852

8,595

9,904

9,203

22,986

12,102

Consolidated ordinary income (full year)

Nonconsolidated ordinary income (full year)

Consolidated ordinary income (1H) Nonconsolidated ordinary income (1H)

21,634

19,200

17,900

18,374

17,600

11,153

10,650

8,269

9,0779,053

Consolidated Operating Results Forecasts

Compared with 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan' by Segment

(Millions of yen)

FY2020 Forecasts

Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan FY2021 Targets

Net sales

Share

Operating

Share

Net sales

Share

Operating

Share

income

income

Japan

103,585

65.8%

16,786

106.2%

106,000

60.6%

18,400

76.7%

North America

26,039

16.5%

-1,543

-9.8%

32,000

18.3%

2,600

10.8%

Asia

27,876

17.7%

557

3.5%

37,000

21.1%

3,000

12.5%

Reconciliations

0

0.0%

0

0.0%

0

0.0%

0

0.0%

Total

157,500

100.0%

15,800

100.0%

175,000

100.0%

24,000

100.0%

Consolidated and Nonconsolidated Profit Forecasts

Consolidated financial

(Millions of yen)

forecasts

FY2020 Forecasts

FY2019

Full-year forecasts

YoY

Results

1H Results

2H Forecasts

Full-year Forecasts

Sales profit ratio

increase/decrease

Net sales

78,114

79,386

157,500

-

167,438

(5.9)%

Operating income

6,965

8,835

15,800

10.0%

19,266

(18.0)%

Ordinary income

8,269

9,631

17,900

11.4%

21,635

(17.3)%

Net income attributable

3,982

6,118

10,100

6.4%

14,254

(29.1)%

to owners of parent

Nonconsolidated financial

forecasts

FY2020 Forecasts

FY2019

Full-year forecasts

YoY

Results

1H Results

2H Forecasts

Full-year Forecasts

Sales profit ratio

increase/decrease

Net sales

48,803

51,997

100,800

-

100,541

0.3%

Operating income

6,698

8,422

15,120

15.0%

13,920

8.6%

Ordinary income

9,053

9,321

18,374

18.2%

17,601

4.4%

Net income

4,861

6,465

11,326

11.2%

12,074

(6.2)%

Full-year Forecasts by Consolidated Major Companies FY2020

Forecasts announced in August 2019

Net income

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

attributable

income

income

to ow ners

of parent

Maruichi Steel

101.63

15.23

18.39

12.73

Tube

MAC

8.02

-0.07

0.02

0.01

MKK USA INC.

11.50

-0.25

-0.25

-0.23

MOST

4.69

-0.16

-0.16

-0.12

MMX

2.56

0.44

0.43

0.29

SUNSCO

23.76

0.41

0.19

0.15

(including Hanoi)

KUMA

6.40

0.75

0.76

0.48

Alpha Metal

4.79

0.02

0.07

0.05

Other domestic

2.48

1.46

1.77

1.54

subsidiaries

Affiliated companies accounted for

0.46

0.46

by the equity method

Goodwill

0.00

Consolidated

-3.82

0.67

-1.38

-2.06

adjustments

Total

162.00

18.50

20.30

13.30

(Billions of yen)

Comparison of forecasts (August 2019 and November 2019)

Net income

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to

owners of parent

Change

Change

Change

Change

100.80

-0.83

15.12

-0.11

18.37

-0.01

11.33

-1.41

7.50

-0.51

-0.53

-0.46

-0.44

-0.46

-0.44

-0.45

11.47

-0.02

-0.71

-0.45

-0.72

-0.48

-0.70

-0.47

4.47

-0.22

-0.73

-0.57

-0.69

-0.53

-0.69

-0.57

2.59

0.04

0.42

-0.02

0.41

-0.02

0.26

-0.02

22.54

-1.22

0.21

-0.20

0.29

0.09

0.25

0.09

5.33

-1.07

0.35

-0.40

0.35

-0.41

0.21

-0.27

4.79

0.01

0.01

-0.01

0.06

-0.01

0.05

-0.00

2.43

-0.05

1.21

-0.25

1.52

-0.24

1.35

-0.19

0.40

-0.06

0.40

-0.06

0.00

-4.44

-0.62

0.44

-0.23

-1.66

-0.28

-1.91

0.15

157.50

-4.50

15.80

-2.70

17.90

-2.40

10.10

-3.20

Nonconsolidated Profit/Loss Forecasts for Full Year

Major factors for changes from forecasts announced in August

(Billions of yen)

FY2020 Full Year

FY2020

FY2020

forecasts

forecasts

Change

announced in

announced in

August

November

Net sales

101.63

100.80

-0.83

Operating income

15.23

15.12

-0.11

Ordinary income

18.39

18.37

-0.01

Income before

18.33

16.49

-1.84

income taxes

Net income

12.73

11.33

-1.41

Net sales

Domestic pipe sales volume

Domestic pipe unit selling price

Export pipe sales volume

Export pipe unit selling price

Steel strip sales volume

Steel strip unit selling price

Pole Division

Related steel strip

Machinery, others

Operating income

Factors attributable to company-wide sales volume

Factors attributable to company-wide unit selling price

Cost of sales

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Ordinary income

From operating income

Dividend income, interest on securities, etc. Other non-operating income Non-operating expenses

Income before income taxes

From ordinary income

Gains on sales of investment securities

Gains on sales of property, plant and equipment

Costs of disposal and removal of property, plant and equipment, etc.

Loss on valuation of investment securities

Loss on sales of investment securities

Others

Net income

From income before income taxes

Income taxes

Increase/decrease

¥-0.74 billion ¥-0.11 billion ¥+0.07 billion ¥-0.01 billion ¥-0.10 billion ¥-0.01 billion ¥+0.19 billion ¥-0.11 billion ¥-0.02 billion

Increase/decrease

¥-0.12 billion ¥-0.03 billion ¥-0.09 billion ¥+0.13 billion

Increase/decrease

¥-0.11 billion ¥+0.05 billion ¥+0.09 billion ¥+0.03 billion

Increase/decrease

¥-0.01 billion ¥+0.20 billion ¥+0.00 billion ¥+0.01 billion ¥-2.04 billion

¥-0.00 billion ¥+0.00 billion

Increase/decrease

¥-1.84 billion ¥+0.43 billion

. Progress of the

'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan'

Devoted to Steel Tubes 27

Progress of the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan'

(Numerical Targets)

(Billions of yen)

Final Year of 'Fourth

Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan

Target

Medium-Term

achieved

Management Plan'

FY2019

FY2019

FY2020 Medium-Term

FY2021 Medium-

FY2018 Results

Management Plan Targets

Term

Targets

Results

Management

(FY2020 Forecasts)

Plan Targets

*Announced March 2018

156.2

164.5

170.0

175.0

Net sales

167.4

157.5

19.6

Operating income

20.8

18.9

19.2

24.0

15.8

11.5

11.5

11.5

13.7

Operating margin

13.3%

10.0%

6.2

5.3

5.5

6.5

ROE

5.5

3.8％）

50.0

Shareholder return

80.5

50.0

50.7

50.0

ratio

78.6％）

(3-year average)

¥30 million

Return of profit to

¥22 million

¥30 million

¥25 million

¥30 million

society

(3-year average)

¥30 million

Net Sales Targets and Progress

Net Sales (Billions of yen)

Nonconsolidated sales in Japan

Other sales in Japan

North America

Asia

Results, Forecasts and

200.0

Targets during the Fifth

Medium-Term

180.0

Management Plan

160.0

37.0

31.1

140.0

30.8

30.7

27.9

22.7

27.7

26.1

32.0

120.0

32.5

26.0

13.9

14.0

15.4

21.7

26.7

17.4

25.8

100.0

12.7

22.4

11.0

10.1

2.6

3.0

14.1

2.3

3.2

3.3

2.8

10.5

2.6

3.1

1.6

1.8

1.2

80.0

60.0

100.5

100.8

103.0

80.9

89.1

90.8

86.7

94.1

97.5

89.6

87.5

95.6

40.0

20.0

0.0

FY2010

FY2011

FY2012

FY2013

FY2014

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

(Results)

(Forecasts)

(Targets)

Total

102.4

115.7

120.6

117.8

136.5

152.6

144.9

137.2

156.2

167.4

157.5

175.0

*Announced Mar. 2018

Operating Income Targets and Progress

Operating Income (Billions of yen)

Nonconsolidated operating income in Japan

Results, Forecasts and

Other operating income in Japan

30.0

North America

Targets during the Fifth

25.0

Medium-Term

Asia

2.9

Management Plan

20.0

0.6

1.9

1.1

3.0

0.4

0.7

2.6

0.8

2.2

1.8

2.0

0.7

1.8

2.5

0.6

0.8

0.1

1.3

2.2

1.7

15.0

0.7 0.3

0.3

1.1

2.1

1.6

10.0

1.5

14.9

14.6

14.2

17.3

16.1

16.1

17.5

15.5

13.9

15.1

16.7

5.0 10.4

0.0-0.8

-0.2

-0.2

-1.2

-1.5

-0.2FY2010

FY2011

FY2012

FY2013

FY2014

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

-5.0

(Results)

(Forecasts)

(Targets)

Total

10.9

16.6

15.5

15.4

20.1

17.7

17.0

24.5

20.8

19.2

15.8

24.0

*Announced Mar. 2018

Operating Margin

25%

22%

20%

17%

20%

18%

19%

18%

18%

16%

15%

16%

17%

13%

Overall

15%

15%

12%

12%

13%

13%

10%

12%

10%

14%

10%

Domestic

5%

5%

8%

5%

2%

0%

2%

0%

-1%

-2%

Overseas

0%

FY2012

FY2013

FY2014

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

-5%

(Results)

(Forecasts)

(Targets)

*Announced Mar. 2018

Capital Policy Targets and Progress

Targets of the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan' (As of March 2018)

Shareholder return ratioFY2019FY2020FY2021

50.0

Targets of ROEFY20195.3％、FY20205.5％、FY20216.5

8.0%

Results, Forecasts and

300.0%

Targets during the Fifth

7.0%

255.2%

7.4%

Medium-Term

Management Plan

6.5%

250.0%

6.0%

6.1%

6.2%

5.5%

200.0%

5.0%

5.0%

5.0%

4.0%

4.7%

150.0%

3.9%

3.9%

3.8%

3.6%

3.0%

130.4%

100.0%

78.6%

2.0%

70.3%

61.5%

48.2%

50.8%

50.0%

50.5%

53.7%

1.0%

46.9%

49.6%

50.0%

0.0%

FY2010

FY2011

FY2012

FY2013

FY2014

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

0.0%

(Results)

(Forecasts)

(Targets)

ROE

Shareholder return ratio

*Announced Mar. 2018

Capital Investment Plan and Progress during the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan'

*Payment basis

(Billions of yen)

3-year Total of

FY2020

Progress

Medium-Term

FY2019 Results

Forecasts

(%)

Management Plan

*Announced on Mar. 2018

Total capital investment

21.0

5.7

6.9

60%

Capital

13.0

3.1

5.1

63%

Domestic

investment

group

companies

Depreciation

10.7

3.2

3.4

-

Capital

8.0

2.6

1.8

54%

Overseas

investment

group

companies

Depreciation

10.9

3.0

3.1

-

Domestic Capital Investment Plan

during the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan'

FY2020

(Billions of yen)

*Announced March 2018

Forecast

Medium-Term Management Plan

Domestic group companies

Capital investment

5.1

5.1

Depreciation

3.6

3.4

(Billions of yen)

Medium-Term

Total budget

Project

Management

Completion period

(Amount used)

Plan budget

Completed/to be completed in FY2020

Relocation of Niigata Sales Of f ice of Maruichi Kohan (Settlement period: February )

0.89

1.0 (1.0)

Completed in Mar. 2019

Renewal of No. 1 Slitter at Toky o Plant

0.41

0.3 (0.3)

Completed in May 2019

Renewal of SR heater at Sakai Plant

0.43

0.42 (0.42)

Completed in May 2019

Renewal of electrical substation f acilities at Sakai Plant

0.52

0.53 (0.37)

Scheduled in Dec. 2019

Expandable tube processing f acilities at Kashima Pole Plant

0.38

0.3 (0.18)

Scheduled in Dec. 2019

Purchase of buildings f or Meister (a subsidiary of Alpha Metal)

-

0.13

Scheduled in Dec. 2019

To be completed in FY2021 onwards

Construction of No. 4 Plant and completion of new color painting line/C steel mill at Ky ushu Plant

Completion of new cutting-to-size plant at Hamamatsu Sales Of f ice of Maruichi Kohan

Extension of No. 1 Plant and completion of new color painting line at Tomakomai Plant

Renewal of electrical components of No. 11 and No. 12 mills at Toky o Plant

Renewal of crane and ref urbishment of shutter at No. 2 warehouse of Toky o Plant

  • 1.11 (0.26)

0.11 1.14 (0.3)

  • 1.49

0.260.15

0.120.13

Scheduled in May 2020

Scheduled in Dec. 2020

Scheduled in Dec. 2020

Scheduled in Mar. 2021

Scheduled in Mar. 2021

Overseas Capital Investment Plan

during the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan'

FY2020

(Billions of yen)

*Announced March 2018

Forecast

Medium-Term Management Plan

Overseas group companies

Capital investment

1.9

1.8

Depreciation

3.6

3.1

(Billions of yen)

Medium-Term

Total budget

Project

Management

Completion period

(Amount used)

Plan budget

Completed/to be completed in FY2020

MPST Philippines: construction of plant/office buildings, establishment of new production facilities

MMX Mexico: completion of cutting plant construction and installation of new cutters

1.57 1.35 (1.35)

0.42 0.36 (0.36)

Completed in May 2019

Completed in Sep. 2019

To be completed in FY2021 onwards

KUMA India: construction of new Gujarat Plant

SUNSCO Vietnam: completion of new No. 2 cold-rolling mill

  • 0.92 (0.16)

3.3 2.81 (0.35)

Scheduled in Mar. 2020

Scheduled in Jun. 2021

Devoted to Steel Tubes

34

Domestic】【Overseas Topics regarding Capital Investment (May 2019)

Renewal of No. 1 Slitter at Tokyo Plant

Renewal work completed in May 2019

Renewal of electrical substation facilities at Sakai Plant

Scheduled Dec. 2019

Renewal work to be completed

Renewal of SR heater at Sakai Plant

Renewal work completed in May 2019

MMX Mexico: installation of new cutters

Installation completed in Sep. 2019

Progress during the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan' (Issues and Major Initiatives)

Commitments in Japan

Issues and Major Initiatives

i) Maintaining high profitability and further strengthening sales capabilities

ii)

• Increasing production and clerical

andworkers

Responding

work efficiency using IoT and AI

• Renewal of facilities, and review of

productivityincreasing

ofshortagethe to

recruitment policy and work styles

• Use of female and overseas human

resources

Initiative Results

  • Renewal of No. 2 Mill at Tokyo Plant (Jun. 2018)
  • Relocation of Niigata Sales Office of Maruichi Kohan Ltd. (Mar. 2019)
  • Renewal of No. 1 Slitter at Tokyo Plant (May 2019)
  • Renewal of SR heater at Sakai Plant (May 2019)

See P. 37

  • Merger/relocation of four group facilities, including head office
  • Renewal of recruit website and leaflet
  • Enhancement of support system for early return from childcare leave
  • Recruitment of international students (Hired one student during FY2019)
  • Acceptance of international technical interns (Accepted two at Sakai Plant, two at Tokyo Plant during FY2020; Planned to accept four during FY2021)
  • Acceptance of SUNSCO technical employees (Accepted two at Tokyo Plant during FY2020; Planned to accept four during FY2021)

Revised

Increasing production and clerical work efficiency (using IoT and AI)

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

Promotion of production visualization aimed at improving operation rates

  • Digitally manage equipment abnormal stop data and defect data, analyze reasons for equipment stoppage and data for stoppage duration, identify causes of divergences between production plans and actual production results
  • Organize work conditions, and apply in worksites to enable stable pipe production

Sakai Plant No. 1 Mill (introduced)

Sakai Plant all lines (introducing)

Tokyo Plant No. 2 and No. 11 Mills (introducing)

Nagoya Plant No. 2 and No. 13 Mills (introducing)

Shikoku and Kyushu Plants (introduction scheduled)

Introduction of facility maintenance system aimed at efficient maintenance/ preventive maintenance

  • Daily work reports containing records of production facility maintenance are converted into data form and analyzed based on the data
  • Create equipment ledgers and manage equipment spare parts on a company-wide, shared basis

Introducing at Sakai, Tokyo, and Nagoya Plants

Increasing clerical work efficiency using

New salary calculation system introduced

AI and RPA

Introducing RPA for routine clerical work

Progress during the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan' (Issues and Major Initiatives)

Commitments Overseas

Issues and Major Initiatives

Initiative Results

i) Three U.S. companies:

• MOST: completion of new plant, completion of new 2-inch mill

Expanding operations using newly established or

• Leavitt: constructed new cutting-to-size facilities, renewal of 2-inch mill

replaced facilities and by further strengthening

• MAC: renewal of 2-inch mill

marketing capabilities

ii) SUNSCO (HCM):

Strengthening domestic sales capabilities, mainly

• Focusing on boosting domestic sales staff and increasing number of

focusing on pipes and further reducing costs

distributors

through improvement in equipment operation

• Strengthen company-wide initiatives to reduce manufacturing costs

rates and yields, as well as achieving stable

• Dispatching of Vietnamese international students after training in Japan

profitability

iii) Automobiles and motorcycles:

Implementing capital investments and

• Started operation of MPST Philippines (May 2019)

strengthening sales capabilities in line with the

expanded production in each country

iv) Procuring prospective local human resources and

further level enhancement/facilitating the

• Continuing to focus on developing local production and sales

replacement of employees dispatched from the

executives at overseas companies

head office with local human resources

v) Using overseas revenue to increase profit

redistribution in Japan in the form of dividend,

• Dividends and royalties: received US$10.5 million in FY2019

royalty, or the like

Progress during the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan' (Issues and Major Initiatives)

Commitments in Japan and Overseas

Issues and Major Initiatives

Initiative Results

i) Giving further consideration to the environment,

See P. 43

enhancing energy efficiency, and strengthening

(Maruichi Steel Tube Group SDGs initiative results)

safety measures

• Started operation of system using IoT technology for

ii) Increasing labor productivity per working hour

production lines and facility maintenance at core

domestic plants

and labor cost

• Advanced renewal of aging lines and harnessed effects

to improve productivity and safety

iii) Proactively considering M&A and other

• Continuing to consider business potential in new fields

business investments in Japan and overseas

and regions in Japan

Progress during the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan' (Issues and Major Initiatives)

Shareholder-Focused Policy and Social Contribution Policy

Issues and Major Initiatives

Results

i) Divided policy: Firmly upholding the policy of

"nonconsolidated ordinary income x (1- effective

See P. 41

corporate tax rate) x 50%"

ii) Continuing to provide approximately 0.5% of

Nonconsolidated net income after payment of dividends in FY2019:

nonconsolidated net income after payment of

5,944 million yen

dividends as social contribution

Social contribution in FY2019: 25 million yen

iii) Increasing social contributions in Japan and overseas

• Japan: Contributing to the fields of culture, art,

sports, medical care, education, and natural

environment protection

See P. 47

• Emerging countries: Increasing contributions to

poverty eradication, health care, medical care,

and education promotion

Progress during the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan' (Issues and Major Initiatives)

Shareholder-Focused Policy and Social Contribution Policy

  1. Maintaining the divided policy
  • The dividend policy of setting 50% of expected net income (*) in the nonconsolidated statements of income as annual dividend
    • Expected net income calculated as "nonconsolidated ordinary income x (1-effective corporate tax rate)"
  • Maintaining the minimum annual dividend at ¥50 per share

(Reference) Status of dividend paid

(Figures in the parenthesis indicate dividend per share in yen.) (Millions of yen)

Interim dividend

FY2018

(25.00)

Share buybacks

Net income

Number of

Year-end dividend Annual dividend

(nonconsolidated)

shares/price

(55.50)

(80.50)

Dividend payout ratio

Total return ratio

ROE (consolidated)

(nonconsolidated)

(nonconsolidated)

2,071

FY2019

(25.00)

2,071

FY2020 (Forecast)

(40.00)

3,314

FY2021 targets (last

year of the 'Fifth

Medium-Term

Management Plan')

4,598 (49.00) 4,059 (67.50) 5,593

6,669

(74.00)

6,130

(107.50)

8,907

Payment of

commemorative

dividends

13,828 12,074 11,326

14,200

48.2%

48.2%

6.2%

50.8%

50.8%

5.4%

78.6%

78.6%

3.8%

50.0%

50.0%

6.5%

  • Buy-backof one million shares in July 2015 and a further million shares in January 2016
  • Payment of commemorative dividends

Scheduled to pay commemorative dividends to express

gratitude for the Company's 70th anniversary in March 2018

and based on the policy to create new value shared with shareholders, aiming toward a 100-year company.

FY2020

Ordinary dividend

Commemorative

dividend

Interim

25.00

15.00

Year-end

52.50

15.00

Total

77.50

30.00

Maruichi Steel Tube Group SDGs initiatives

The Maruichi Steel Tube Group recognizes the importance of contributing to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and has identified the following as targets. In its promotion of the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan,' the Group will strive to firmly establish these SDGs within the Group so that it can work as one to solve the Group's critical issues.

Creating value through business activities

Provide superior quality steel tube products

Meet customer needs and live up to customer trust

Fundamental philosophy supporting corporate value

Diverse human

Environmental

E

resources

S

consideration

• Dedicate effort to

Improve energy

human resource

efficiency

development

Reduce energy usage

• Foster a culture of

Effectively use

diversity

resources

Strengthen safety measures S

  • Eliminate occupational accidents
  • Safety education
  • Ensure the health of employees

Governance G

Social contribution

Timely and appropriate

activities

S

• Support for a wide range

disclosure of information

of social areas, such as

Improve management

education, medicine,

transparency

cultural activities,

environmental protection,

Ensure thorough compliance

and sports, both

Implement BCP measures

domestically and

overseas

Engage in tasks related to ESGAs shown by E S G )

Revised

Maruichi Steel Tube Group SDGs initiative results

Environmentalconsideration E

Using renewable energy (Mega solar business)

  • Installation of solar power generation equipment nationwide (7 plants and 10 sites domestically)

(10 thousand kWh)

Solar power generation by plant

1,800

1,600

Shikoku

1,400

1,200

Tomakomai

1,000

Tokyo

800

Nagoya

Measures to prevent global warming

Reducing emissions from FY2014 levels in accordance with the Paris Agreement (adopted at 2015 COP21)

FY2019 results in proportion to FY2014 baseline

  • CO2 emissions: 1.5% reduction
  • Energy per unit of production*: 2.3 reduction
    • Energy consumption (crude oil equivalent) ÷ production volume

(Initiative results thus far)

Replacement of welding equipment to

energy-saving types

Introduction of waste heat utilization

600 400 200 0

・ ル

・ ネ

・ の

の向ESakai Pole Sakai Takuma

equipment

Adoption of inverter control to motors

Adoption of energy saving equipment such as

high-efficiency transformers and LEDs

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

*Takuma and Shikoku Plants counted separately since FY2018

Reduction and recycling of wastes

• Held monthly energy conservation

conferences

  • Changed teas and cups provided to customers from plastic containers to paper cups and bottle cans in order to reduce plastic wastes at head office

Training at a hazard simulation facility (Sakai Plant)

Revised

Maruichi Steel Tube Group SDGs initiative results

Diverse human S resources

Recruitment of international students FY2019: 1 Chinese student

Acceptance of Vietnamese technical

interns

FY2020: 2 students at Sakai Plant, 2 students at Tokyo Plant

FY2021: scheduled to accept 4 students

Global business training

Provided training on intercultural communication mainly for employees scheduled for overseas assignments

Understanding of LGBT

Included in compliance training targeting all employees of domestic Group

SUNSCO of Vietnam

Acceptance of technical employees

FY2020: 2 employees at Tokyo Plant

FY2021: scheduled to accept 4 employees

Promotion of women in

the workplace

  • Workshops for female employees
  • Workshops for male managers
  • Development of an environment where women can continue to work on (childcare support/job return support systems)

Strengthen safety measures S

Enhancement of safety

education

  • Establishment of Safety Education Department (from Oct. 2015)
  • Safety education for new employees
  • Safety education by year of joining company

Mental health consideration

  • Training for managers/supervisors
  • Implementation of stress checks
  • Development of follow-up system for those with high stress

Initiatives towards eliminating

occupational accidents

  • Holding of Company-wide production safety conference
    Conference is held once every two months including site inspection at different plant each time

Creation of Overtime Work

Reduction Committee

Created committee, where management and labor periodically discuss overtime work reduction

Revised

Maruichi Steel Tube Group SDGs initiative results

Initiatives to improve corporate governance (1)

G

Composition of Board of

Board of Directors Evaluation

Directors

• Introduction of Outside Directors

• Evaluated operations, composition, and other aspects of

(As of June 2019 General Meeting of

Board of Directors

Shareholders: 4 Internal and 3 Outside Directors)

(Conducted yearly since April 2016)

Director Nomination and

Compensation

  • Created Advisory Committee for Director nomination and compensation (November 2015)
  • Introduced stock compensation system for Directors and Managing Officers (July 2016)
  • Introduced restricted stock compensation system for Internal Directors (August 2019)

Formulation and Revision of

Compliance Training

Corporate Governance環境Guidelineへの配慮

Training provided to all employees in domestic Group

・エネルギー効率の向上E

• Formulation of Corporate Governance

Guidelines (2015)

・省エネ

FY held

Training topic

・資源の有効活用

• Update of Corporate Governance

FY2020

Power harassment (abuse of authority)

Guidelines in accordance with the

revision of Corporate Governance Code

FY2019

Sexual harassment (pregnancy discrimination/LGBT)

(2018)

Power harassment (abuse of authority)

FY2018

Communication using SNS

FY2016

Diverse employment styles; sexual harassment

Maruichi Steel Tube Group SDGs initiative results

Initiatives to improve corporate governance (2)

G

Preparation and distribution of compliance manual

Compliance Rules (Summary)

1.

Respect for human rights; prohibition of

6.

Intellectual property related laws

11.

Appropriate use of information

discrimination, sexual harassment, and

and regulations

systems

power harassment; protection of

personal information

2.

Compliance with Antimonopoly Act and

7.

Prohibition against bribery, and

12.

Appropriate accounting, tax filing,

related laws and regulations

rules on gifts, entertainment, etc.

and disclosure of company

information

3.

Prohibition against unfair competition

8.

Prohibition against providing

13.

Prohibition against conflicts of

benefits to antisocial forces

interest

4.

環境への配慮

9.

Environmental conservation

14.

Reporting to authorities and

Compliance with laws and regulations

E

cooperation with investigations

・エネルギー効率の向

5.

・省エネ

10.

Appropriate management of

15.

Rules for participation in political

Regulations against insider trading

・資源の有効活用

information

movements, etc.

Creation of Compliance Committee and Compliance hotline

Creation of:

• Compliance Committee

• External compliance hotline

• Internal compliance hotline

• Internal compliance hotline for women

Maruichi丸一鋼管SteelグルTubeープのGroupSDGsへSDGsの取組initiative実績 results

Social contribution activities

S

Japan

Contributing to the fields of culture, art, sports, medical care, education,

and natural environment protection

  • Sponsoring the Shōsōin Exhibition (from FY2013)
  • Sponsoring the One Coin Bunraku (from FY2019)
  • Sponsoring the "Theater of the Heart" activities of
    Shiki Theatre Company (from FY2016)
  • Sponsoring "2025 Japan World Expo Committee" (from FY2018)
  • Support for 2019 G20 Osaka Summit (FY2020)
  • Support for the Osaka Marathon 2019 (FY2020)

Promoting contribution to the community through supporting sports events in Osaka

Making a Rainbow

Together.

Overseas

Emerging countries: Increasing contributions to poverty eradication,

health care, medical care, and education promotion

  • Support for the Asia Prevention of Blindness Association (from FY2016)
    Provided scholarships to students at Bal Niketan Senior Secondary School in India (Provided by KUMA; started in FY2018; increase planned in FY2020)

(Reference) Change in Shareholder Distribution

(Figures on the bars indicate the number of shares.) (Unit: thousand of shares)

100%

14,000

9.9%

9.9%

12.0%

12.0%

11.9%

11.9%

11.9%

Treasury stock

90%

12,645

11,942

12,117

11,804

12,000

16.9%

15.6%

13.9%

13.8%

Individuals

80%

14.3%

15.8%

14.9%

11,015

and others

70%

10,179

10,000

Ratio

10,306

19.9%

Foreign

17.4%

20.7%

22.0%

21.1%

20.6%

21.7%

investors

60%

by

8,000

shareholders

50%

40%

26.3%

25.1%

23.9%

22.0%

21.8%

21.6%

22.2%

6,000

Domestic

corporations

30%

4,000

20%

29.6%

29.5%

29.1%

29.7%

29.7%

30.6%

31.1%

2,000

10%

Financial

institutions

0%

0

Mar. 2014

Mar. 2015

Mar. 2016

Mar. 2017

Mar. 2018

Mar. 2019

Sep. 2019

Financial institutions

Domestic corporations

Foreign investors

Individuals and others

Treasury stock

Number of shareholders

Trading unit of share was lowered to 100 shares in October 2005, and in April 2008, 4,260,000 shares of the treasury stocks were canceled.

(Reference) Change in the Stock Prices

(based on the closing price of the month)

(Yen)

25000

8,000

22,927

21,454

21,206

7,000

20000

19,207

18,909

Stock

17,288

16,759

6,000

17,059.66

Average Stock Nikkei

15000

14,828

5,000

Steel Maruichi of price

12,526

12,398

3,660

11,090

4,000

10,084

3,300

3,165

3,255

3,225

9,755

3,085

10000

2,935

8,110

2,980

2,846

2,669

3,000

2,110

2,215

2,055

Tube

1,932

1,896

2,000

5000

1,000

0

0

Mar.

Mar.

Mar. Mar. Mar. Mar. Mar. Mar. Mar. Mar.

Mar.

Mar.

Mar.

Mar.

Oct.

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2019

Stock price of Maruichi Steel Tube

Nikkei Stock Average

49

(Reference) Overview and Trends in

Business Performance of Overseas

Group Companies

Company name:

Maruichi Sun Steel Joint Stock Company

(SUNSCO)

Founded:

June 1996 (Capital participation in 2006)

Location:

Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi

Capital:

US$130 million

Shareholder distribution:

Maruichi Steel Tube

72.53%

Toyota Tsusho

9.73%

JFE Steel

8.00%

Taiwanese shareholders

9.74%

Employees:

554

Production results:

251,000 mt/year

Building

extension

Product warehouse of Maruichi Sun Steel (Hanoi)

Company Limited (completed March 2018)

Trends in business performance

(including Hanoi)

(Millions of US$)

Net sales

Operating

income

December 2014

256

(2)

December 2015

196

(1)

December 2016 Results

202

17

December 2017 Results

226

(1)

December 2018 Results

230

(3)

December 2019 Forecasts

Announced

208

(2)

in November

Maruichi Sun Steel Joint Stock Company (Ho Chi Minh)

5th Medium-Term Management Plan

258

20

(December 2020) Targets

Company name:

Founded:

Location:

Capital:

Shareholder distribution:

Employees:

Production results:

Maruichi Leavitt Pipe & Tube, LLC

(Leavitt)

1956 (Capital participation in 2008)

Chicago, Illinois

US$25,225 thousand

MKK USA. INC

90.00%

Sumitomo Corporation of America

10.00%

117

109,500 mt/year

Trends in business performance

(Millions of US$)

Net sales

Operating

income

December 2014

130

(17)

December 2015

102

(26)

December 2016

90

5

December 2017 Results

106

6

December 2018 Results

127

10

December 2019 Forecasts

Announced

103

(7)

in November

5th Medium-Term Management Plan

123

9

(December 2020) Targets

2-inch mill (updated July 2018)

Company name:

Maruichi American Corporation (MAC)

Founded:

December 1978

Location:

California

Capital:

US$7.5 million

Shareholder distribution:

Maruichi Steel Tube

53.00%

Metal One Corporation

30.00%

Maruichi Kohan

8.00%

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

5.00%

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking

Corporation

4.00%

Employees:67

Production results:

73,900 mt/year

2-inch mill (completed December 2018)

Trends in business performance

(Millions of US$)

Net sales

Operating

income

December 2014

62

3

December 2015

60

0

December 2016

60

6

December 2017 Results

68

3

December 2018 Results

87

9

December 2019 Forecasts

Announced

69

(5)

in November

5th Medium-Term Management Plan

74

6

(December 2020) Targets

Company

Maruichi Oregon Steel Tube, LLC (MOST)

name:

Founded:

2015

Location:

Portland, Oregon

Capital:

US$55 million

Shareholder

MKK USA 100%

distribution:

Employees:

55

Production

46,000 mt/year

results:

Trends in business performance

(Millions of US$)

Net sales

Operating

income

December 2015

35

0

December 2016

39

4

December 2017 Results

48

3

December 2018

Results

54

1

December 2019

Forecasts

Announced

41

(7)

in November

MOST: 2-inch mill: (newly established November 2018)

5th Medium-Term Management Plan

59

5

(December 2020) Targets

Company name:

Founded:

Location:

Capital:

Shareholder distribution:

Employees:

Production results:

MARUICHIMEX S.A. de C.V. (Maruichimex)

January 2012

Aguascalientes

US$20.80 million (equivalent)

MAC

30.00%

MKK USA

30.00%

Marubeni-Itochu

Steel Group

20.00%

Toyota Tsusho

20.00%

74

11,100 mt/year

Cutting plant (completed April 2019)

Trends in business performance

(Millions of US$)

Net sales

Operating

income

December 2014

12

1

December 2015

15

3

December 2016

18

4

December 2017 Results

19

4

December 2018 Results

20

3

December 2019 Forecasts

Announced

24

4

in November

5th Medium-Term Management Plan

29

6

(December 2020) Targets

Company name:

Founded:

Location:

Capital:

Shareholder distribution:

Employees:

Production results:

Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Private Limited (KUMA)

November 2003 (Capital participation in 2009)

Manesar, Gurgaon, Haryana, Bangalore,

and Gujarat (under construction)

INR139 million

Maruichi Steel Tube

70.00%

Toyota Tsusho

30.00%

109

Bangalore Plant

28,500 mt/year

Trends in business performance

(Millions of US$)

Net sales

Operating

income

March 2015

34

2

March 2016

35

2

March 2017

41

4

March 2018

57

6

March 2019 Results

56

6

March 2020 Forecasts

Announced

48

5

in November

5th Medium-Term Management Plan

74

8

(March 2021) Targets

Gujarat Plant (under construction)

Company name:

Founded:

Location:

Capital:

Shareholder distribution:

Employees:

Maruichi Metal Product (Foshan) Co., Ltd. (MMP)

April 2005

Foshan, Guangdong

US$18 million

Maruichi Steel Tube

35.00%

LARGE CROWN LIMITED

35.00%

Chung Mao Trading

15.00%

Toyota Tsusho

10.00%

Wuhan Branch

Metal One Corporation

5.00%

229

Maruichi Metal Product (Foshan) Co., Ltd.

Maruichi Metal Product (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.

Company name:

PT. Indonesia Steel Tube (ISTW)

Founded:

December 1972

Location:

Jakarta

Capital:

US$4.35 million (equivalent)

Shareholder

Maruichi Steel Tube

20.00%

distribution:

Metal One Corporation

60.00%

Local

20.00%

Employees:

540

Jakarta Plant

Cikarang Plant in eastern Jakarta

Semarang Plant

(new plant building completed March 2019)

Company name:

Founded:

Location:

Capital:

Shareholder distribution:

Maruichi Philippines Steel Tube Inc. (MPST)

February 2018

Batangas

US$15.50 million (equivalent)

Maruichi Steel Tube

70.00%

Toyota Tsusho

30.00%

(Reference) Features of the Maruichi Group

1. Management Philosophy

  • As a leading steel tube company, our mission is to contribute to society by providing outstanding products and responding to the trust of customers.
  • We respect all stakeholders, including shareholders, business partners, employees and local communities.
  • We promote the creation of energy for growth and new values for the future by enhancing product reliability, technological capability, and sales capability by means of the wisdom, passion and action of each employee.
  • We will continue being an outstanding company filled with dreams that all of our employees feel worthy of entrusting their lives to.

2. Domestic Production and Sales System

3. Overseas Production Facilities

Asia

MMP (Tianjin)

Americas

MMP (Foshan)

(China)

Wuhan Branch (China)

KUMA (India)

MMP (Foshan)

Manesar Plant

(China)

SUNSCO (Hanoi)

MPST

(Vietnam)

(Philippines)

KUMA (India)

SUNSCO

J-Spiral

Bangalore Plant

(Vietnam)

(Vietnam)

ISTW Cikarang Plant

ISTW Jakarta Plant

ISTW Semarang

Plant

(Indonesia)

(Indonesia)

(Indonesia)

MOST

(the U.S)

Leavitt

(the U.S)

MAC

(the U.S)

Alphamex Maruichimex

(Mexico)(Mexico)

4. Features

Material

IndependentManufacturing

Managementand

Processing

Dedicated

to Tube

Manufacturing

Variety of

Adoption of

Proprietary

Products

Production Where

Sales System

Demand Exists

Sound

Business

Development

Financial

in the Pacific

Structure

Rim

Production Where Demand Exists

Maruichi Steel Tube operates 12 plants, including affiliated companies, which cover the areas from Hokkaido to Kyushu. Such wide-coverage plant operation significantly contributes to the improvement of service to users, as well as the reduction of distribution cost.

Variety of Products

Maruichi Steel Tube provides a variety of products to meet the diverse needs of users.

Material Manufacturing and Processing

Steel strips of optimum quality processed at the Takuma Plant are used at each plant of the Maruichi Group.

Independent Management

Maruichi Steel Tube's management is independent of any affiliation and not subject to restrictions regarding suppliers and customers. Maruichi Steel Tube therefore is able to constantly conduct business operations in pursuit of maximum profit.

Sound Financial Structure

The sound financial structure serves as the strong backbone of Maruichi Steel Tube.

Dedicated to Tube Manufacturing

Maruichi Steel Tube is dedicated to steel tube manufacturing and related businesses.

Adoption of Proprietary Sales System

Maruichi Steel Tube sells products through two channels: general trading companies and Maruichi Kohan Ltd. Maruichi Kohan has its own warehouse and also stocks and sells products. Under this system, Maruichi Steel Tube can clearly grasp customer needs, demand trends and price trends, thus enabling the company to devise management strategies that are sensitive to the market at all times.

Business Development in the Pacific Rim

It has become easier to grasp market conditions, such as supply and demand trends of hot coils and products.

5. History

1926 Maruichi Production founded as a bicycle parts manufacturer.

1935 Started manufacturing bicycle steel pipes.

1940 Changed company name to Maruichi Steel Tube Works.

1948 Established Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd.

1956 Reorganized Osaka Office and established Maruichi Kohan Ltd.

1957 Newly constructed Osaka Plant.

1958 Established Tokyo Office.

Imported electric tube welding system manufactured by Abby Etona Co. of the U.S., and shifted to an

electric resistance welded tube manufacturer.

1960 Changed the trade name to Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd. Established Nagoya Office.

1961 Newly constructed Tokyo Plant.

1962 Listed on the Second Sections of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Osaka Securities Exchange.

1964 Listed on the First Sections of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Osaka Securities Exchange.

Established the Fukuoka Office.

1965 Newly constructed Sakai Plant.

1966 Newly constructed Nagoya Plant (integrated into current Nagoya Plant in 1984.)

Established Hiroshima Office.

1970 Established Hokkaido Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd. Established Sapporo Office.

1971 Established ISTW in Indonesia.

1972 Newly established Pole Plant. Established Osaka Office.

1973 Newly constructed Tokyo No. 2 Plant.

1974 Established Shikoku Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd. Established Kyushu Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd.

1977 Newly constructed Nagoya Second Plant (current Nagoya Plant).

1978 Relocated the head office to the present location at Kitahorie, Nishi-ku, Osaka.

Established MAC in the U.S.

1989 Newly constructed Takuma Plant.

1998 Integrated Sapporo Plant of Hokkaido Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd. into Tomakomai Plant.

2000 Completed construction of the new Hiroshima Office and warehouse.

2001 Annealing facilities built in Takuma Plant.

2002 Constructed the new warehouse in Tokyo No. 2 Plant.

2003 New warehouse and cutting factory opened in Nagoya Plant. 2005 Took over the lighting pole business of JFE Steel Pipe Co., Ltd.

2006 Completed Nagoya Plant cutting-to-size warehouse building. Started operation of MMP in China.

Invested in Tokyo Superior Steel Tube Works. Invested in SUNSCO of Vietnam.

2007 Constructed the new 0.5-inch mill at Nagoya Plant. Newly established and started operation of No.6 plant at Sakai Plant.

Carried out modification work for the galvanizing furnace and installed the pickling line and trimming facility at Takuma Plant.

2008 Converted SUNSCO and Leavitt into consolidated subsidiaries. Competed renovation of Sakai Plant.

2009 Converted KUMA of India into a subsidiary.

Started operation of Sakai Production Facility of Seikei Steel Pipe Corporation.

2010 Converted Alpha Metal into a consolidated subsidiary.

16-inch mill built in SUNSCO. Started operation of SUNSCO Hanoi.

Invested in J-Spiral Steel Pipe Co., Ltd. in Vietnam.

2011 Started operation of MMP Tianjin in China.

Newly constructed the stainless steel tube factory at Tokyo No. 2 Plant.

Newly constructed the No. 2 factory at Sakai Pole Plant.

2012 Newly established Wuhan Branch for MMP in China. Newly constructed the No. 3 factory at Tokyo No. 2 Plant. Established Maruichimex in Mexico.

2013 Started operation of the mega solar power facility in the Takuma Plant.

Started operation of the second CGL/CCL of SUNSCO.

2014 Completed consolidation of Tokyo Plant.

Converted Maruichimex into a consolidated subsidiary.

2015

Converted MOST into a consolidated subsidiary.

2016

Completed consolidation of Osaka Plant.

2018

Established MPST in Philippines.

Relocation of head office, Osaka Office, Sales

Department Conduit Section, Maruichi Kohan head

office/Osaka Sales Office to Namba, Chuo-ku, Osaka.

2019

Started operation of MPST in Philippines.

Direction of the Maruichi Steel Tube Group

1. We are intent on continuing pursuing shareholder-focused management and making constant efforts to maximize shareholder value in the future. Also, we will grow and develop into a corporate organization that can be considered globally as number one in terms of both quality and quantity in

the steel pipe industry.

. Based on the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan,' the Company will

maintain high profitability while continuing to meet the needs of society,

actively engage in future-oriented growth investment, and strive to achieve

further growth amidst the rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer

Plans and forward-looking statements herein are based on the Company's judgment drawn from currently available information. Please note that actual results may differ significantly from such plans and forward-looking statements due to various important factors.

