Maruichi Steel Tube : Financial Results Briefing For the First Half of the Year Ending March 31, 2020

Financial Results Briefing For the First Half of the Year Ending March 31, 2020 Chairman & CEO Hiroyuki Suzuki I. Consolidated Financial Highlights for the First Half of the Year Ending March 31, 2020 ・・・P. 2 II. Nonconsolidated Financial Highlights for the First Half of the Year Ending March 31, 2020 ・・・P. 12 III. Performance Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2020 ・・・P. 20 IV. Progress of the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan' ・・・P. 27 (Reference) Overview and Trends in Business Performance of Overseas Group Companies ・・・P. 50 (Reference) Features of the Maruichi Group ・・・P. 60 November 11, 2019 Devoted to Steel Tubes 1 I. Consolidated Financial Highlights for the First Half of the Year Ending March 31, 2020 Devoted to Steel Tubes 2 Consolidated Operating Results Net sales (Millions of yen) 82,565 (Millions of yen) 1H of FY2019 1H of FY2020 Increase/ Forecasts announced Increase/ Results Results decrease in August decrease Net sales 82,565 78,113 -5.4% 78,800 -0.9% 74,31775,861 65,809 78,113 Operating income 10,041 6,965 -30.6% 7,600 -8.4% Ordinary income 11,153 8,268 -25.9% 8,600 -3.9% Net income attributable to 7,385 3,981 -46.1% 5,600 -28.9% owners of parent Profits (Millions of yen) Operating income Ordinary income 12,852 Net income attributable to owners of parent 12,217 12,101 11,056 11,153 10,041 8,595 8,158 8,268 7,542 7,385 6,965 6,842 6,584 3,981 1H/FY2016 1H/FY2017 1H/FY2018 1H/FY2019 1H/FY2020 1H/FY2016 1H/FY2017 1H/FY2018 1H/FY2019 1H/FY2020 Devoted to Steel Tubes 3 Consolidated Operating Results Statements of Income (Millions of yen) 1H of FY2016 1H of FY2017 1H of FY2018 1H of FY2019 1H of FY2020 Amount Percentage of Amount Percentage of Amount Percentage of Amount Percentage of Amount Percentage of total (%) total (%) total (%) total (%) total (%) Net sales 74,317 100.0 65,809 100.0 75,861 100.0 82,565 100.0 78,113 100.0 Cost of sales 60,293 81.1 47,388 72.0 58,362 76.9 65,928 79.9 64,150 82.1 Gross profit 14,023 18.9 18,421 28.0 17,499 23.1 16,636 20.1 13,962 17.9 Selling, general and administrative 6,480 8.7 6,204 9.4 6,442 8.5 6,594 8.0 6,997 9.0 expenses Operating income 7,542 10.1 12,217 18.6 11,056 14.6 10,041 12.2 6,965 8.9 Non-operating income 1,496 1.8 1,348 2.0 1,475 1.9 1,692 2.0 1,663 2.1 Non-operating expenses 443 0.6 713 1.1 430 0.6 580 0.7 359 0.5 Ordinary income 8,595 11.6 12,852 19.5 12,101 16.0 11,153 13.5 8,268 10.6 Extraordinary income 1,951 1.0 198 0.3 223 0.3 3 0.0 658 0.8 Extraordinary losses 12 0.0 1,883 2.9 14 0.0 59 0.1 2,094 2.7 Income before income taxes 10,534 14.2 11,166 17.0 12,310 16.2 11,097 13.4 6,832 8.7 Income taxes 4,045 5.4 3,554 5.4 3,846 5.1 3,299 4.0 2,789 3.6 Net income attributable to non-controlling (94) (0.1) 617 0.9 306 0.4 412 0.5 61 0.1 interests Net income attributable to owners of 6,584 8.9 6,994 10.6 8,158 10.8 7,385 8.9 3,981 5.1 parent Devoted to Steel Tubes 4 First Six Months of the Year Ending March 31, 2020 Consolidated P/L results: Factors for changes from FY2019 (Billions of yen) 1H of FY2020 Previous 1H Current 1H Increase/ Percentage decrease increase/decrease Net sales 82.57 78.11 -4.45 -5.4% Operating income 10.04 6.97 -3.08 -30.6% (Interest income, dividends) 0.96 0.97 0.01 (Equity in earnings of affiliated companies, etc.) 0.24 0.15 -0.10 (Other non-operating income) 0.49 0.55 0.06 (Interest expense) 0.11 0.16 -0.05 (Exchange loss, net) 0.28 0.04 0.24 (Expenses of real estate rent) 0.15 0.13 0.02 (Other non-operating expenses) 0.05 0.03 0.02 Ordinary income 11.15 8.27 -2.88 -25.9% (Gains on sales of property, plant and equipment) 0.00 0.45 0.45 (Gains on sales of investment securities) 0.00 0.20 0.20 (Other extraordinary income) 0.00 0.01 0.01 (Loss on sales of property, plant and equipment) 0.00 0.01 -0.01 (Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, 0.04 0.02 0.01 etc.) (Loss on valuation of investment securities) 0.00 2.04 -2.04 (Other extraordinary losses) 0.02 0.02 0.00 Income before income taxes 11.10 6.83 -4.26 -38.4% (Income taxes) 3.30 2.79 0.51 (Net income) 7.80 4.04 -3.75 (Net income attributable to non-controlling interests) 0.41 0.06 0.35 Net income attributable to owners of parent 7.39 3.98 -3.40 -46.1% Net sales Factors attributable to the Company ¥+1.17 billion MAC ¥-1.19 billion MKK USA INC. ¥-0.84 billion MOST ¥-1.31 billion MMX ¥+0.10 billion SUNSCO (including Hanoi) ¥-1.50 billion KUMA ¥-0.53 billion Other domestic subsidiaries ¥-0.04 billion Increase/decrease in consolidated elimination and reclassification ¥-0.30 billion Operating income Factors attributable to the Company ¥+0.10 billion MAC ¥-0.88 billion MKK USA INC. ¥-0.92 billion MOST ¥-0.74 billion MMX ¥-0.04 billion SUNSCO (including Hanoi) ¥-0.22 billion KUMA ¥-0.28 billion Alpha Metal ¥-0.04 billion Other domestic subsidiaries ¥-0.07 billion Increase/decrease in consolidated elimination and reclassification ¥+0.02 billion Ordinary income Factors attributable to the Company ¥-0.02 billion MAC ¥-0.87 billion MKK USA INC. ¥-0.95 billion MOST ¥-0.72 billion MMX ¥-0.06 billion SUNSCO (including Hanoi) ¥-0.19 billion KUMA ¥-0.08 billion Alpha Metal ¥-0.02 billion Profits in other domestic subsidiaries ¥-0.06 billion Affiliated companies accounted for by the equity method ¥-0.10 billion Increase/decrease in consolidated elimination and reclassification ¥+0.19 billion Devoted to Steel Tubes 5 Consolidated Business Results by Segment (Millions of yen) 1H of FY2019 Net sales Share Operating Share income Japan 49,816 60.3% 7,464 74.3% North America 17,351 21.0% 1,869 18.6% Asia 15,830 19.2% 576 5.7% Reconciliations (432) (0.5%) 133 1.3% Total 82,565 100.0% 10,042 100.0% 1H of FY2020 Net sales Share Operating Share income 50,689 64.9% 7,402 106.3% 13,731 17.6% (771) (11.1%) 13,811 17.7% 219 3.1% (117) (0.2%) 115 1.7% 78,114 100.0% 6,965 100.0% Devoted to Steel Tubes 6 Consolidated Operating Results Statements of Income Major factors for changes from forecasts announced in August (Billions of yen) 1H of FY2020 Forecasts announced 1H results Change in August Net sales 78.80 78.11 -0.69 Operating income 7.60 6.97 -0.63 Ordinary income 8.60 8.27 -0.33 Net income attributable to owners 5.603.98-1.62 of parent Net sales Factors attributable to Maruichi MAC MKK USA INC. MOST MMX SUNSCO (including Hanoi) KUMA Alpha Metal Other domestic subsidiaries Consolidated adjustments (mainly for machinery sales and related steel strip) Operating income Factors attributable to Maruichi MAC MKK USA INC. MOST MMX SUNSCO (including Hanoi) KUMA Alpha Metal Other domestic subsidiaries Goodwill Consolidated adjustments Ordinary income Factors attributable to Maruichi MAC MKK USA INC. MOST MMX SUNSCO (including Hanoi) KUMA Alpha Metal Other domestic subsidiaries Affiliated companies accounted for by the equity method Consolidated adjustments Net income attributable to owners of parent Factors attributable to Maruichi MAC MKK USA INC. MOST MMX SUNSCO (including Hanoi) KUMA Alpha Metal Other domestic subsidiaries Consolidated adjustments Forecast Result Amount of impact ¥49.10 billion ¥48.80 billion ¥(0.29) billion ¥3.90 billion ¥3.91 billion ¥0.01 billion ¥6.32 billion ¥6.47 billion ¥0.15 billion ¥2.21 billion ¥2.24 billion ¥0.03 billion ¥1.24 billion ¥1.24 billion ¥0.00 billion ¥11.31 billion ¥11.29 billion ¥(0.01) billion ¥3.09 billion ¥2.80 billion ¥(0.29) billion ¥2.30 billion ¥2.33 billion ¥0.03 billion ¥1.21 billion ¥1.21 billion ¥0.00 billion ¥(1.88) billion ¥(2.18) billion ¥(0.31) billion Forecast Result Amount of impact ¥7.02 billion ¥6.70 billion ¥(0.32) billion ¥(0.21) billion ¥(0.21) billion ¥0.00 billion ¥(0.26) billion ¥(0.24) billion ¥0.02 billion ¥(0.42) billion ¥(0.43) billion ¥(0.01) billion ¥0.19 billion ¥0.17 billion ¥(0.02) billion ¥0.00 billion ¥(0.00) billion ¥(0.00) billion ¥0.35 billion ¥0.07 billion ¥(0.28) billion ¥(0.01) billion ¥(0.01) billion ¥(0.00) billion ¥0.68 billion ¥0.58 billion ¥(0.09) billion ¥0.00 billion ¥0.00 billion ¥0.00 billion ¥0.26 billion ¥0.33 billion ¥0.07 billion Forecast Result Amount of impact ¥9.28 billion ¥9.05 billion ¥(0.23) billion ¥(0.15) billion ¥(0.15) billion ¥0.00 billion ¥(0.28) billion ¥(0.29) billion ¥(0.01) billion ¥(0.43) billion ¥(0.44) billion ¥(0.01) billion ¥0.19 billion ¥0.17 billion ¥(0.01) billion ¥(0.11) billion ¥(0.11) billion ¥0.01 billion ¥0.37 billion ¥0.08 billion ¥(0.28) billion ¥0.02 billion ¥0.01 billion ¥(0.00) billion ¥0.97 billion ¥0.87 billion ¥(0.09) billion ¥0.15 billion ¥0.15 billion ¥(0.01) billion ¥(1.40) billion ¥(1.09) billion ¥0.32 billion Forecast Result Amount of impact ¥6.50 billion ¥4.86 billion ¥(1.64) billion ¥(0.09) billion ¥(0.15) billion ¥(0.06) billion ¥(0.25) billion ¥(0.26) billion ¥(0.01) billion ¥(0.28) billion ¥(0.44) billion ¥(0.17) billion ¥0.12 billion ¥0.10 billion ¥(0.02) billion ¥(0.13) billion ¥(0.12) billion ¥0.01 billion ¥0.23 billion ¥0.09 billion ¥(0.15) billion ¥0.01 billion ¥0.01 billion ¥0.00 billion ¥0.98 billion ¥0.91 billion ¥(0.07) billion ¥(1.49) billion ¥(1.00) billion ¥0.48 billion Devoted to Steel Tubes 7 Consolidated Operating Results Differences between forecasts announced in August and actual results of major companies (Billions of yen) Forecasts for 1H announced in Aug. 2019 Net Ordinary Net income Operating attributable sales income income to owners of parent Maruichi Steel 49.10 7.02 9.28 6.50 Tube MAC 3.90 -0.21 -0.15 -0.09 MKK USA INC. 6.32 -0.26 -0.28 -0.25 MOST 2.21 -0.42 -0.43 -0.28 MMX 1.24 0.19 0.19 0.12 SUNSCO 11.31 0.00 -0.11 -0.13 (including Hanoi) KUMA 3.09 0.35 0.37 0.23 Alpha Metal 2.30 -0.01 0.02 0.01 Other domestic 1.21 0.68 0.97 0.98 subsidiaries Af f iliated companies 0.15 accounted f or by the equity method Goodwill 0.00 Consolidated -1.88 0.26 -1.40 -1.49 adjustments Total 78.80 7.60 8.60 5.60 Results for 1H of FY2020 Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income attributable to owners of parent Change Change Change Change 48.80 -0.29 6.70 -0.32 9.05 -0.23 4.86 -1.64 3.91 0.01 -0.21 0.00 -0.15 0.00 -0.15 -0.06 6.47 0.15 -0.24 0.02 -0.29 -0.01 -0.26 -0.01 2.24 0.03 -0.43 -0.01 -0.44 -0.01 -0.44 -0.17 1.24 0.00 0.17 -0.02 0.17 -0.01 0.10 -0.02 11.29 -0.01 -0.00 -0.00 -0.11 0.01 -0.12 0.01 2.80 -0.29 0.07 -0.28 0.08 -0.28 0.09 -0.15 2.33 0.03 -0.01 -0.00 0.01 -0.00 0.01 0.00 1.21 0.00 0.58 -0.09 0.87 -0.09 0.91 -0.07 0.15 -0.01 0.00 0.00 -2.18 -0.31 0.33 0.07 -1.09 0.32 -1.00 0.48 78.11 -0.69 6.97 -0.63 8.27 -0.33 3.98 -1.62 8 Devoted to Steel Tubes Consolidated Operating Results Balance Sheets compared with the previous fiscal year (Billions of yen) 1H of FY2020 Previous Current Change Year Year Current assets 165.7 170.9 +5.21 (Cash and bank deposits) 60.8 79.7 +18.96 (Trade notes and accounts 36.8 34.8 -1.98 receivable) (Inventories) 33.2 32.0 -1.27 (Others) 34.9 24.4 -10.50 Long-term assets 155.4 150.5 -4.84 (Property, plant and equipment) 79.4 79.0 -0.33 (Intangible assets) 1.6 1.4 -0.27 (Investments and other assets) 74.4 70.1 -4.24 Total assets 321.0 321.4 +0.37 Current liabilities 36.6 40.5 +3.84 (Trade notes and accounts payable) 19.1 21.6 +2.50 (Short-term bank loans) 8.8 9.5 +0.71 (Accrued income taxes) 2.7 2.7 -0.04 (Others) 6.0 6.7 +0.67 Long-term liabilities 9.5 8.4 -1.04 Total liabilities 46.1 48.9 +2.80 Net assets 274.9 272.5 -2.43 (Common stock) 9.6 9.6 +0.00 (Additional paid-in capital) 15.9 15.9 +0.01 (Retained earnings) 256.1 256.0 -0.08 (Treasury stock) (27.0) (27.0) +0.03 (Unrealized holding gains on 11.0 9.8 -1.17 available-for-sale securities) Factors for increases/decreases of current assets Cash and bank deposits Japan ¥+18.24 billion Overseas ¥+0.41 billion Consolidated adjustments Trade notes and accounts Japan ¥-7.28 billion Overseas ¥+0.40 billion Consolidated receivable adjustments Inventories Japan ¥+0.70 billion Overseas ¥-1.83 billion Consolidated adjustments Others Subsidiary ¥-9.77 billion Others ¥-1.35 billion Consolidated NCD adjustments Factors for increases/decreases of long-term assets Maruichi ¥-0.02 billion Domestic ¥+0.34 billion MOST subsidiaries Property, plant and MAC ¥-0.21 billion MKK USA ¥-0.27 billion SUNSCO equipment INC. KUMA ¥-0.00 billion MMX ¥-0.01 billion Consolidated adjustments Intangible assets Maruichi ¥+0.12 billion Subsidiaries ¥-0.39 billion Consolidated adjustments Investments and other Japan ¥-3.27 billion Overseas ¥-0.10 billion Consolidated assets adjustments Factors for increases/decreases of current liabilities Trade notes and accounts Japan ¥-0.61 billion Overseas ¥-2.03 billion Consolidated payable adjustments Alpha Metal ¥+0.06 billion SUNSCO ¥+0.26 billion MKK USA INC. Short-term bank loans Consolidated KUMA ¥-0.20 billion MMX ¥+0.08 billion adjustments Accrued income taxes Maruichi ¥-0.13 billion Subsidiaries ¥+0.08 billion Consolidated adjustments Others Maruichi ¥+0.74 billion Subsidiaries ¥-0.25 billion Consolidated adjustments Factors for increases/decreases of long-term liabilities Maruichi ¥-0.59 billion Domestic ¥-0.05 billion Consolidated subsidiaries adjustments Long-term liabilities SUNSCO ¥-0.66 billion KUMA ¥-0.09 billion MKK USA INC. MMX ¥+0.00 billion MAC ¥-0.00 billion MOST ¥+0.31 billion ¥+4.90 billion ¥-0.15 billion ¥+0.61 billion ¥-0.18 billion ¥-0.59 billion ¥+0.60 billion ¥+0.00 billion ¥-0.86 billion ¥+5.14 billion ¥+0.31 billion ¥+0.20 billion ¥+0.00 billion ¥+0.18 billion ¥+0.35 billion ¥-0.00 billion ¥+0.00 billion (Foreign currency translation (1.5) (2.6) -1.13 adjustments) (Remeasurements of defined benefit (0.1) (0.0) +0.03 plans) (Stock options) 0.2 0.2 +0.00 (Minority interests) 10.8 10.7 -0.12 Total liabilities and net assets 321.0 321.4 +0.37 Retained earnings Unrealized holding gains on available-for-sale securities Foreign currency translation adjustments Factors for increases/decreases of net assets Japan ¥+0.90 billion Overseas ¥-1.26 billion Consolidated ¥+0.29 billion adjustments Maruichi ¥-1.36 billion Subsidiaries ¥-0.00 billion Consolidated ¥+0.18 billion adjustments End of December 2018: ¥111.00/US$ → End of June 2019: ¥107.79/US$ Devoted to Steel Tubes 9 Capital investment and Consolidated Operating Results depreciation (Billions of yen) 8.8 Depreciation Capital investment 2HforBudget 3.9 2HforBudget 3.3 6.2 6.7 6.3 6.4 6.2 6.0 5.8 5.7 5.6 1Hfor Result 1HforResult 3.0 3.2 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 Devoted to Steel Tubes 10 Employees 2500 2000 1500 1000 500 0 1,988 1,942 1,955 1,960 960 949 948 955 384 372 376 386 644 621 631 619 (40) (37) (34) (37) : Overseas consolidated subsidiaries : Domestic consolidated subsidiaries : Maruichi Steel Tube Figures in parentheses indicate employees temporarily transferred overseas 1,967 1,930 1,984 1,951 939 934 976 970 395 386 385 384 633 623 610 597 (31) (30) (32) (29) Mar. 2016 Sep.2016 Mar. 2017 Sep. 2017 Mar. 2018 Sep. 2018 Mar. 2019 Sep. 2019 Devoted to Steel Tubes 11 Nonconsolidated Financial Highlights for the First Half of the Year Ending March 31, 2020 Devoted to Steel Tubes 12 Nonconsolidated Operating Results Net sales (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) 1H of FY2019 1H of FY2020 Increase/ 1H Forecasts Increase/ Results Results decrease announced in August decrease Net Sales 47,628 48,803 +2.5% 49,041 -0.5% 47,628 46,027 44,581 41,549 48,803 Operating Income 6,602 6,697 +1.4% 6,837 -2.0% Ordinary Income 9,077 9,053 -0.3% 8,987 +0.7% Net Income 6,441 4,861 -24.5% 6,221 -21.9% Profits (Millions of yen) 10,650 Operating income Ordinary income Net income 9,904 9,203 9,077 9,053 8,171 8,031 7,719 7,626 7,139 5,303 6,602 6,441 6,697 4,861 1H/FY2016 1H/FY2017 1H/FY2018 1H/FY2019 1H/FY2020 1H/FY2016 1H/FY2017 1H/FY2018 1H/FY2019 1H/FY2020 Devoted to Steel Tubes 13 Nonconsolidated Operating Results Statements of Income (Millions of yen) 1H of FY2016 1H of FY2017 1H of FY2018 1H of FY2019 1H of FY2020 Amount Percentage Amount Percentage Amount Percentage Amount Percentage Amount Percentage of total (%) of total (%) of total (%) of total (%) of total (%) Net sales 44,581 100.0 41,549 100.0 46,027 100.0 47,628 100.0 48,803 100.0 Cost of sales 34,306 77.0 30,197 72.7 34,853 75.7 37,833 79.4 38,574 79.0 Gross profit 10,275 23.0 11,352 27.3 11,174 24.3 9,794 20.6 10,228 21.0 Selling, general and 3,135 7.0 3,180 7.7 3,142 6.8 3,191 6.7 3,530 7.2 administrative expenses Operating income 7,139 16.0 8,171 19.7 8,031 17.4 6,602 13.9 6,697 13.7 Non-operating income 2,299 5.2 2,015 4.9 2,858 6.2 2,686 5.6 2,560 5.2 Non-operating expenses 235 0.5 283 0.7 239 0.5 211 0.4 205 0.4 Ordinary income 9,203 20.6 9,904 23.8 10,650 23.1 9,077 19.1 9,053 18.6 Extraordinary income 1,944 4.4 185 0.4 222 0.5 1 0.0 205 0.4 Extraordinary losses 8 0.0 1,875 4.5 13 0.0 36 0.1 2,074 4.3 Income before income taxes 11,139 25.0 8,214 19.8 10,859 23.6 9,042 19.0 7,184 14.7 Income taxes 3,513 7.9 2,911 7.0 3,140 6.8 2,601 5.5 2,323 4.8 Income taxes - deferred 0 0.0 0 0.0 0 0.0 0 0.0 0 0.0 Net income 7,626 17.1 5,303 12.8 7,719 16.8 6,441 13.5 4,861 10.0 Devoted to Steel Tubes 14 Statements of Income Nonconsolidated Operating Results Major factors for changes from FY2019 1H (Billions of yen) 1H of FY2020 Increase/ Percentage Previous 1H Current 1H increase/ decrease decrease Net sales 47.63 48.80 ＋1.18 ＋2.5% Operating income 6.60 6.70 ＋0.10 ＋1.4% (Dividend income, interest from bonds, etc.) 2.01 1.92 -0.09 (House rent income) 0.37 0.36 -0.01 (Royalty income) 0.23 0.19 -0.04 (Other non-operating income) 0.07 0.09 ＋0.01 (Rent expenses) 0.19 0.19 -0.00 (Other non-operating expenses) 0.02 0.02 -0.01 Ordinary income 9.08 9.05 -0.02 -0.3% (Gains on sales of investment securities) 0.00 0.20 ＋0.20 (Gains on sales of property, plant and equipment) 0.00 0.00 ＋0.00 (Other extraordinary income) 0.00 0.01 ＋0.01 (Loss on sales of securities) 0.00 0.00 -0.00 (Loss on valuation of securities) 0.00 2.04 ＋2.04 (Costs of disposal and removal of property, plant 0.02 0.02 ＋0.00 and equipment, etc.) (Other extraordinary loss) 0.02 0.02 -0.00 Income before income taxes 9.04 7.18 -1.86 -20.5% (Income taxes) 2.60 2.32 -0.28 (Income taxes-deferred) 0.00 0.00 ＋0.00 Net income 6.44 4.86 -1.58 -24.5% Net sales Increase/decrease Domestic pipe sales volume decrease ¥-0.39 billion Domestic pipe unit selling price rise ¥+0.99 billion Export pipe sales volume increase ¥+0.05 billion Export pipe unit selling price drop ¥-0.01 billion Steel strip sales volume increase ¥+0.11 billion Steel strip unit selling price rise ¥+0.01 billion Pole Division ¥+0.64 billion Related steel strip ¥+0.37 billion Machinery, others ¥-0.58 billion Operating income Increase/decrease Gross sales volume decrease ¥-0.04 billion Gross unit selling price rise ¥+1.43 billion Cost of sales increase ¥-0.94 billion Selling, general and administrative expenses increase ¥-0.36 billion Ordinary income Increase/decrease From operating income ¥+0.10 billion Dividend income, interest on securities, etc. decrease ¥-0.09 billion Other non-operating income decrease ¥-0.03 billion Non-operating expenses increase ¥+0.01 billion Income before income taxes Increase/decrease From ordinary income ¥-0.02 billion Gains on sales of investment securities increase ¥+0.20 billion Gain on sales of property, plant and equipment ¥+0.00 billion Loss on sales of investment securities ¥+0.00 billion Loss on valuation of investment securities increase ¥-2.04 billion Costs of disposal and removal of property, plant and ¥-0.00 billion equipment, etc. decrease Others ¥+0.01 billion Net income Increase/decrease From income before income taxes ¥-1.86 billion Income taxes increase ¥+0.28 billion Income taxes-deferred ¥+0.00 billion 15 Devoted to Steel Tubes Statements of Income Nonconsolidated Operating Results Major factors for changes from forecasts announced in August (Billions of yen) 1H of FY2020 1H forecasts 1H Percentage announced in Change increase/ results August decrease Net sales 49.04 48.80 -0.24 -0.5% Operating income 6.84 6.70 -0.14 -2.0% Ordinary income 8.99 9.05 +0.07 +0.7% Income before 8.96 7.18 -1.77 -19.8% income taxes Net income 6.22 4.86 -1.36 -21.9% Net sales Domestic pipe sales volume Domestic pipe unit selling price Export pipe sales volume Export pipe unit selling price Steel strip sales volume Steel strip unit selling price Pole Division Related steel strip Machinery, others Operating income Factors attributable to company-wide sales volume Factors attributable to company-wide unit selling price (Factors attributable to domestic pipe unit selling price) Cost of sales Selling, general and administrative expenses Ordinary income From operating income Dividend income, interest on securities, etc. Other non-operating income Non-operating expenses Income before income taxes From ordinary income Gains on sales of investment securities Gains on sales of property, plant and equipment Costs of disposal and removal of property, plant and equipment, etc. Loss on sales/valuation of investment securities Others Net income From income before income taxes Income taxes Income taxes-deferred Increase/decrease ¥-0.23 billion ¥-0.07 billion ¥+0.04 billion ¥+0.00 billion ¥-0.10 billion ¥-0.01 billion ¥+0.11 billion ¥-0.05 billion ¥+0.05 billion Increase/decrease ¥-0.04 billion ¥+0.04 billion (¥-0.08 billion) ¥-0.23 billion ¥+0.09 billion Increase/decrease ¥-0.14 billion ¥+0.09 billion ¥+0.08 billion ¥+0.03 billion Increase/decrease ¥+0.07 billion ¥+0.20 billion ¥+0.00 billion ¥+0.01 billion ¥-2.04 billion ¥-0.01 billion Increase/decrease ¥-1.77 billion ¥+0.41 billion ¥+0.00 billion Devoted to Steel Tubes 16 Nonconsolidated Operating Results Balance Sheets compared with the previous fiscal year (Billions of yen) 1H of FY2020 Previous Current 1H Change 1H Current assets 108.02 109.24 +1.22 (Cash and bank deposits) 51.92 59.47 +7.55 (Trade notes and accounts 36.00 30.20 -5.80 receivable) (Inventories) 11.21 11.86 +0.65 (Others) 8.90 7.71 -1.19 Long-term assets 134.10 131.01 -3.09 (Property, plant and 43.42 43.40 -0.02 equipment) (Intangible assets) 0.22 0.34 +0.12 (Investments and other 90.47 87.27 -3.20 assets) Total assets 242.12 240.25 -1.87 Current liabilities 22.28 21.51 -0.77 (Trade notes and accounts Current assets Cash and bank deposits ¥+7.55 billion Income before ¥+7.18 billion income taxes Stock-related ¥+0.00 billion Dividends and ¥-6.40 billion taxes paid Accounts receivable ¥-5.80 billion Trade notes ¥+0.13 billion receivable Inventories ¥+0.65 billion Finished goods ¥+0.17 billion Others ¥-1.19 billion NCD ¥+0.00 billion Long-term assets Property, plant and ¥-0.02 billion equipment New investments ¥+1.25 billion Investments and other assets Valuation difference on investment securities Loss on valuation of investment securities Depreciation Bond-related Capital investments Trade accounts Raw materials Others Depreciation ¥-3.20billion ¥-2.04billion ¥-2.04billion ¥+1.27 billion Loss on valuation of investment securities ¥+3.70 billion Operating funds ¥-1.44 billion Investments in affiliated companies ¥-5.93 billion ¥+0.42 billion Supplies and others ¥-1.19 billion ¥-1.27 billion Stock-related ¥+0.67 billion Investment-trust- ¥+2.51 billion related ¥+2.04 billion Deposit into NCD ¥+3.80 billion Purchase of investment trust ¥-0.68 billion Others ¥+0.06 billion Bond-related ¥-2.41 billion Others ¥+0.12 billion ¥+0.00 billion ¥-2.51billion ¥+0.59 billion payable) 16.62 15.24 -1.38 Current liabilities (Accrued income 2.35 2.23 -0.13 taxes) (Others) 3.31 4.04 +0.74 Long-term liabilities 5.71 5.12 -0.59 Total liabilities 27.99 26.63 -1.36 Net assets 214.13 213.62 -0.51 (Common stock) 9.60 9.60 +0.00 Trade notes and ¥-1.38 billion accounts payable Electronically recorded ¥-0.43 billion monetary claims payable Others ¥+0.74 billion Equipment accounts payable- other/notes payable Long-term liabilities Long-term liabilities ¥-0.59 billion Trade accounts ¥-0.95 billion payable ¥+0.47 billion Others ¥+0.27 billion (Additional paid-in capital) 14.73 14.74 +0.01 Accrued retirement benefits ¥+0.09 billion Long-term deferred tax liabilities ¥-0.68 billion Others ¥+0.00 billion (Retained earnings) 206.36 207.16 +0.80 (Treasury stock) (27.05) (27.01) +0.03 (Unrealized holding gains on 10.30 8.95 -1.36 available-for-sale securities) (Stock options) 0.19 0.19 +0.00 Total liabilities and net assets 242.12 240.25 -1.87 Net assets Retained earnings ¥+0.80 billion Net income ¥+4.86 billion Dividends Unrealized holding gains on available-for- ¥-1.36 billion sale securities Bonds/ ¥+0.15 billion Listed stock investment trusts ¥-4.06 billion Interim dividends ¥-0.81 billion Listed stock (overseas) Loss on disposal ¥+0.00 billion of treasury stock ¥-0.70 billion ¥+0.00 billion Devoted to Steel Tubes 17 Nonconsolidated Operating Results Changes in balance sheets Assets 234.9 239.0 242.6 242.1 240.3 47.1 49.8 52.8 51.9 Cash and bank 59.5 deposits 32.6 34.2 33.0 36.0 Accounts 30.2 receivable 10.6 10.0 11.3 11.2 Inventories 11.9 64.8 66.9 68.1 65.5 Investment 60.5 securities 27.0 27.0 Investments 28.0 28.2 companiesin affiliated 28.9 43.7 44.0 43.8 43.4 Property, 43.4 plant and equipment 9.1 7.1 5.6 5.9 Other assets 5.9 Liabilities and net assets (Billions of yen) 234.9 239.0 242.6 242.1 240.3 15.1 16.6 Accounts 12.7 15.5 15.2 payable 13.5 13.4 11.4 Other 11.5 13.5 liabilities 213.6 214.1 214.1 210.0 206.4 stock treasury (Including stock treasury (Including stock treasury (Including stock treasury (Including Net assets stock treasury (Including 23.6 27.1 27.1 27.1 27.0 ) ) ) ) ) As of Sep. 30, As of Mar. 31, As of Sep. 30, As of Mar. 31, As of Sep. 30, As of Sep.30, As of Mar. 31, As of Sep.30, As of Mar. 31, As of Sep.30, 2017 2018 2018 2019 2019 2017 2018 2018 2019 2019 Devoted to Steel Tubes 18 Nonconsolidated Operating Results Capital investments and depreciation (Billions of yen) Depreciation Capital investments 2H for Budget 3.2 2.9 2.4 2.4 2.5 2.6 2.5 2.6 2.2 2.2 1H for Result 2.0 1.4 1.4 1.3 2H for Budget 1H for Result FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 Devoted to Steel Tubes 19 Performance Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2020 Devoted to Steel Tubes 20 Consolidated and Nonconsolidated Sales Results and forecasts (announced in November) (Millions of yen) Consolidated net sales (full year) Nonconsolidated net sales (full year) Consolidated net sales (1H) Nonconsolidated net sales (1H) 144,969 137,277 74,317 89,616 87,518 65,809 156,267 95,601 75,861 167,437 157,500 100,540100,800 82,565 78,114 44,582 46,027 41,549 47,62848,803 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 Forecasts 21 Devoted to Steel Tubes Consolidated and Nonconsolidated Ordinary Income Results and forecasts (announced in November) (Millions of yen) 26,192 18,945 20,063 18,937 12,852 8,595 9,904 9,203 22,986 12,102 Consolidated ordinary income (full year) Nonconsolidated ordinary income (full year) Consolidated ordinary income (1H) Nonconsolidated ordinary income (1H) 21,634 19,200 17,900 18,374 17,600 11,153 10,650 8,269 9,0779,053 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 Forecasts Devoted to Steel Tubes 22 Consolidated Operating Results Forecasts Compared with 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan' by Segment (Millions of yen) FY2020 Forecasts Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan FY2021 Targets Net sales Share Operating Share Net sales Share Operating Share income income Japan 103,585 65.8% 16,786 106.2% 106,000 60.6% 18,400 76.7% North America 26,039 16.5% -1,543 -9.8% 32,000 18.3% 2,600 10.8% Asia 27,876 17.7% 557 3.5% 37,000 21.1% 3,000 12.5% Reconciliations 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% Total 157,500 100.0% 15,800 100.0% 175,000 100.0% 24,000 100.0% Devoted to Steel Tubes 23 Consolidated and Nonconsolidated Profit Forecasts Consolidated financial (Millions of yen) forecasts FY2020 Forecasts FY2019 Full-year forecasts YoY Results 1H Results 2H Forecasts Full-year Forecasts Sales profit ratio increase/decrease Net sales 78,114 79,386 157,500 - 167,438 (5.9)% Operating income 6,965 8,835 15,800 10.0% 19,266 (18.0)% Ordinary income 8,269 9,631 17,900 11.4% 21,635 (17.3)% Net income attributable 3,982 6,118 10,100 6.4% 14,254 (29.1)% to owners of parent Nonconsolidated financial forecasts FY2020 Forecasts FY2019 Full-year forecasts YoY Results 1H Results 2H Forecasts Full-year Forecasts Sales profit ratio increase/decrease Net sales 48,803 51,997 100,800 - 100,541 0.3% Operating income 6,698 8,422 15,120 15.0% 13,920 8.6% Ordinary income 9,053 9,321 18,374 18.2% 17,601 4.4% Net income 4,861 6,465 11,326 11.2% 12,074 (6.2)% Devoted to Steel Tubes 24 Full-year Forecasts by Consolidated Major Companies FY2020 Forecasts announced in August 2019 Net income Net sales Operating Ordinary attributable income income to ow ners of parent Maruichi Steel 101.63 15.23 18.39 12.73 Tube MAC 8.02 -0.07 0.02 0.01 MKK USA INC. 11.50 -0.25 -0.25 -0.23 MOST 4.69 -0.16 -0.16 -0.12 MMX 2.56 0.44 0.43 0.29 SUNSCO 23.76 0.41 0.19 0.15 (including Hanoi) KUMA 6.40 0.75 0.76 0.48 Alpha Metal 4.79 0.02 0.07 0.05 Other domestic 2.48 1.46 1.77 1.54 subsidiaries Affiliated companies accounted for 0.46 0.46 by the equity method Goodwill 0.00 Consolidated -3.82 0.67 -1.38 -2.06 adjustments Total 162.00 18.50 20.30 13.30 (Billions of yen) Comparison of forecasts (August 2019 and November 2019) Net income Net sales Operating income Ordinary income attributable to owners of parent Change Change Change Change 100.80 -0.83 15.12 -0.11 18.37 -0.01 11.33 -1.41 7.50 -0.51 -0.53 -0.46 -0.44 -0.46 -0.44 -0.45 11.47 -0.02 -0.71 -0.45 -0.72 -0.48 -0.70 -0.47 4.47 -0.22 -0.73 -0.57 -0.69 -0.53 -0.69 -0.57 2.59 0.04 0.42 -0.02 0.41 -0.02 0.26 -0.02 22.54 -1.22 0.21 -0.20 0.29 0.09 0.25 0.09 5.33 -1.07 0.35 -0.40 0.35 -0.41 0.21 -0.27 4.79 0.01 0.01 -0.01 0.06 -0.01 0.05 -0.00 2.43 -0.05 1.21 -0.25 1.52 -0.24 1.35 -0.19 0.40 -0.06 0.40 -0.06 0.00 -4.44 -0.62 0.44 -0.23 -1.66 -0.28 -1.91 0.15 157.50 -4.50 15.80 -2.70 17.90 -2.40 10.10 -3.20 Devoted to Steel Tubes 25 Nonconsolidated Profit/Loss Forecasts for Full Year Major factors for changes from forecasts announced in August (Billions of yen) FY2020 Full Year FY2020 FY2020 forecasts forecasts Change announced in announced in August November Net sales 101.63 100.80 -0.83 Operating income 15.23 15.12 -0.11 Ordinary income 18.39 18.37 -0.01 Income before 18.33 16.49 -1.84 income taxes Net income 12.73 11.33 -1.41 Net sales Domestic pipe sales volume Domestic pipe unit selling price Export pipe sales volume Export pipe unit selling price Steel strip sales volume Steel strip unit selling price Pole Division Related steel strip Machinery, others Operating income Factors attributable to company-wide sales volume Factors attributable to company-wide unit selling price Cost of sales Selling, general and administrative expenses Ordinary income From operating income Dividend income, interest on securities, etc. Other non-operating income Non-operating expenses Income before income taxes From ordinary income Gains on sales of investment securities Gains on sales of property, plant and equipment Costs of disposal and removal of property, plant and equipment, etc. Loss on valuation of investment securities Loss on sales of investment securities Others Net income From income before income taxes Income taxes Increase/decrease ¥-0.74 billion ¥-0.11 billion ¥+0.07 billion ¥-0.01 billion ¥-0.10 billion ¥-0.01 billion ¥+0.19 billion ¥-0.11 billion ¥-0.02 billion Increase/decrease ¥-0.12 billion ¥-0.03 billion ¥-0.09 billion ¥+0.13 billion Increase/decrease ¥-0.11 billion ¥+0.05 billion ¥+0.09 billion ¥+0.03 billion Increase/decrease ¥-0.01 billion ¥+0.20 billion ¥+0.00 billion ¥+0.01 billion ¥-2.04 billion ¥-0.00 billion ¥+0.00 billion Increase/decrease ¥-1.84 billion ¥+0.43 billion Devoted to Steel Tubes 26 Ⅳ. Progress of the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan' Devoted to Steel Tubes 27 Progress of the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan' (Numerical Targets) (Billions of yen) Final Year of 'Fourth Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan Target Medium-Term achieved Management Plan' FY2019 FY2019 FY2020 Medium-Term FY2021 Medium- FY2018 Results Management Plan Targets Term Targets Results Management (FY2020 Forecasts) Plan Targets *Announced March 2018 156.2 164.5 170.0 175.0 Net sales 167.4 （157.5） 19.6 Operating income 20.8 18.9 19.2 24.0 （15.8） 11.5％ 11.5％ 11.5％ 13.7％ Operating margin 13.3% （10.0%） 6.2％ 5.3％ 5.5％ 6.5％ ROE 5.5 ％ （3.8％） 50.0％ Shareholder return 80.5％ 50.0％ 50.7％ 50.0％ ratio （78.6％） (3-year average) ¥30 million Return of profit to ¥22 million ¥30 million ¥25 million ¥30 million society (3-year average) （¥30 million） Devoted to Steel Tubes 28 Net Sales Targets and Progress Net Sales (Billions of yen) Nonconsolidated sales in Japan Other sales in Japan North America Asia Results, Forecasts and 200.0 Targets during the Fifth Medium-Term 180.0 Management Plan 160.0 37.0 31.1 140.0 30.8 30.7 27.9 22.7 27.7 26.1 32.0 120.0 32.5 26.0 13.9 14.0 15.4 21.7 26.7 17.4 25.8 100.0 12.7 22.4 11.0 10.1 2.6 3.0 14.1 2.3 3.2 3.3 2.8 10.5 2.6 3.1 1.6 1.8 1.2 80.0 60.0 100.5 100.8 103.0 80.9 89.1 90.8 86.7 94.1 97.5 89.6 87.5 95.6 40.0 20.0 0.0 FY2010 FY2011 FY2012 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 (Results) (Forecasts) (Targets) Total 102.4 115.7 120.6 117.8 136.5 152.6 144.9 137.2 156.2 167.4 157.5 175.0 *Announced Mar. 2018 Devoted to Steel Tubes 29 Operating Income Targets and Progress Operating Income (Billions of yen) Nonconsolidated operating income in Japan Results, Forecasts and Other operating income in Japan 30.0 North America Targets during the Fifth 25.0 Medium-Term Asia 2.9 Management Plan 20.0 0.6 1.9 1.1 3.0 0.4 0.7 2.6 0.8 2.2 1.8 2.0 0.7 1.8 2.5 0.6 0.8 0.1 1.3 2.2 1.7 15.0 0.7 0.3 0.3 1.1 2.1 1.6 10.0 1.5 14.9 14.6 14.2 17.3 16.1 16.1 17.5 15.5 13.9 15.1 16.7 5.0 10.4 0.0-0.8 -0.2 -0.2 -1.2 -1.5 -0.2FY2010 FY2011 FY2012 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 -5.0 (Results) (Forecasts) (Targets) Total 10.9 16.6 15.5 15.4 20.1 17.7 17.0 24.5 20.8 19.2 15.8 24.0 *Announced Mar. 2018 Operating Margin 25% 22% 20% 17% 20% 18% 19% 18% 18% 16% 15% 16% 17% 13% Overall 15% 15% 12% 12% 13% 13% 10% 12% 10% 14% 10% Domestic 5% 5% 8% 5% 2% 0% 2% 0% -1% -2% Overseas 0% FY2012 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 -5% (Results) (Forecasts) (Targets) *Announced Mar. 2018 Devoted to Steel Tubes 30 Capital Policy Targets and Progress Targets of the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan' (As of March 2018) ・Shareholder return ratio（FY2019・FY2020・FY2021）⇒ 50.0％ ・Targets of ROE：FY2019⇒5.3％、FY2020⇒5.5％、FY2021⇒6.5％ 8.0% Results, Forecasts and 300.0% Targets during the Fifth 7.0% 255.2% 7.4% Medium-Term Management Plan 6.5% 250.0% 6.0% 6.1% 6.2% 5.5% 200.0% 5.0% 5.0% 5.0% 4.0% 4.7% 150.0% 3.9% 3.9% 3.8% 3.6% 3.0% 130.4% 100.0% 78.6% 2.0% 70.3% 61.5% 48.2% 50.8% 50.0% 50.5% 53.7% 1.0% 46.9% 49.6% 50.0% 0.0% FY2010 FY2011 FY2012 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 0.0% (Results) (Forecasts) (Targets) ROE Shareholder return ratio *Announced Mar. 2018 Devoted to Steel Tubes 31 Capital Investment Plan and Progress during the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan' *Payment basis (Billions of yen) 3-year Total of FY2020 Progress Medium-Term FY2019 Results Forecasts (%) Management Plan *Announced on Mar. 2018 Total capital investment 21.0 5.7 6.9 60% Capital 13.0 3.1 5.1 63% Domestic investment group companies Depreciation 10.7 3.2 3.4 - Capital 8.0 2.6 1.8 54% Overseas investment group companies Depreciation 10.9 3.0 3.1 - Devoted to Steel Tubes 32 【Domestic】 Capital Investment Plan during the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan' FY2020 (Billions of yen) *Announced March 2018 Forecast Medium-Term Management Plan Domestic group companies Capital investment 5.1 5.1 Depreciation 3.6 3.4 (Billions of yen) Medium-Term Total budget Project Management Completion period (Amount used) Plan budget Completed/to be completed in FY2020 Relocation of Niigata Sales Of f ice of Maruichi Kohan (Settlement period: February ) 0.89 1.0 (1.0) Completed in Mar. 2019 Renewal of No. 1 Slitter at Toky o Plant 0.41 0.3 (0.3) Completed in May 2019 Renewal of SR heater at Sakai Plant 0.43 0.42 (0.42) Completed in May 2019 Renewal of electrical substation f acilities at Sakai Plant 0.52 0.53 (0.37) Scheduled in Dec. 2019 Expandable tube processing f acilities at Kashima Pole Plant 0.38 0.3 (0.18) Scheduled in Dec. 2019 Purchase of buildings f or Meister (a subsidiary of Alpha Metal) - 0.13 Scheduled in Dec. 2019 To be completed in FY2021 onwards Construction of No. 4 Plant and completion of new color painting line/C steel mill at Ky ushu Plant Completion of new cutting-to-size plant at Hamamatsu Sales Of f ice of Maruichi Kohan Extension of No. 1 Plant and completion of new color painting line at Tomakomai Plant Renewal of electrical components of No. 11 and No. 12 mills at Toky o Plant Renewal of crane and ref urbishment of shutter at No. 2 warehouse of Toky o Plant 1.11 (0.26) 0.11 1.14 (0.3) 1.49 0.260.15 0.120.13 Scheduled in May 2020 Scheduled in Dec. 2020 Scheduled in Dec. 2020 Scheduled in Mar. 2021 Scheduled in Mar. 2021 Devoted to Steel Tubes 33 【Overseas】 Capital Investment Plan during the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan' FY2020 (Billions of yen) *Announced March 2018 Forecast Medium-Term Management Plan Overseas group companies Capital investment 1.9 1.8 Depreciation 3.6 3.1 (Billions of yen) Medium-Term Total budget Project Management Completion period (Amount used) Plan budget Completed/to be completed in FY2020 MPST Philippines: construction of plant/office buildings, establishment of new production facilities MMX Mexico: completion of cutting plant construction and installation of new cutters 1.57 1.35 (1.35) 0.42 0.36 (0.36) Completed in May 2019 Completed in Sep. 2019 To be completed in FY2021 onwards KUMA India: construction of new Gujarat Plant SUNSCO Vietnam: completion of new No. 2 cold-rolling mill 0.92 (0.16) 3.3 2.81 (0.35) Scheduled in Mar. 2020 Scheduled in Jun. 2021 Devoted to Steel Tubes 34 【Domestic】【Overseas】 Topics regarding Capital Investment (May 2019～) Renewal of No. 1 Slitter at Tokyo Plant Renewal work completed in May 2019 Renewal of electrical substation facilities at Sakai Plant Scheduled Dec. 2019 Renewal work to be completed Renewal of SR heater at Sakai Plant Renewal work completed in May 2019 MMX Mexico: installation of new cutters Installation completed in Sep. 2019 Tubes 35 Progress during the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan' (Issues and Major Initiatives) Commitments in Japan Issues and Major Initiatives i) Maintaining high profitability and further strengthening sales capabilities ii) • Increasing production and clerical andworkers Responding work efficiency using IoT and AI • Renewal of facilities, and review of productivityincreasing ofshortagethe to recruitment policy and work styles • Use of female and overseas human resources Initiative Results Renewal of No. 2 Mill at Tokyo Plant (Jun. 2018)

Relocation of Niigata Sales Office of Maruichi Kohan Ltd. (Mar. 2019)

Renewal of No. 1 Slitter at Tokyo Plant (May 2019)

Renewal of SR heater at Sakai Plant (May 2019) See P. 37 Merger/relocation of four group facilities, including head office

Renewal of recruit website and leaflet

Enhancement of support system for early return from childcare leave

Recruitment of international students (Hired one student during FY2019)

Acceptance of international technical interns (Accepted two at Sakai Plant, two at Tokyo Plant during FY2020; Planned to accept four during FY2021)

Acceptance of SUNSCO technical employees (Accepted two at Tokyo Plant during FY2020; Planned to accept four during FY2021) Devoted to Steel Tubes 36 Revised Increasing production and clerical work efficiency (using IoT and AI) FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 Promotion of production visualization aimed at improving operation rates Digitally manage equipment abnormal stop data and defect data, analyze reasons for equipment stoppage and data for stoppage duration, identify causes of divergences between production plans and actual production results

Organize work conditions, and apply in worksites to enable stable pipe production Sakai Plant No. 1 Mill (introduced) Sakai Plant all lines (introducing) Tokyo Plant No. 2 and No. 11 Mills (introducing) Nagoya Plant No. 2 and No. 13 Mills (introducing) Shikoku and Kyushu Plants (introduction scheduled) Introduction of facility maintenance system aimed at efficient maintenance/ preventive maintenance Daily work reports containing records of production facility maintenance are converted into data form and analyzed based on the data

Create equipment ledgers and manage equipment spare parts on a company-wide, shared basis Introducing at Sakai, Tokyo, and Nagoya Plants Increasing clerical work efficiency using New salary calculation system introduced AI and RPA Introducing RPA for routine clerical work Devoted to Steel Tubes 37 Progress during the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan' (Issues and Major Initiatives) Commitments Overseas Issues and Major Initiatives Initiative Results i) Three U.S. companies: • MOST: completion of new plant, completion of new 2-inch mill Expanding operations using newly established or • Leavitt: constructed new cutting-to-size facilities, renewal of 2-inch mill replaced facilities and by further strengthening • MAC: renewal of 2-inch mill marketing capabilities ii) SUNSCO (HCM): Strengthening domestic sales capabilities, mainly • Focusing on boosting domestic sales staff and increasing number of focusing on pipes and further reducing costs distributors through improvement in equipment operation • Strengthen company-wide initiatives to reduce manufacturing costs rates and yields, as well as achieving stable • Dispatching of Vietnamese international students after training in Japan profitability iii) Automobiles and motorcycles: Implementing capital investments and • Started operation of MPST Philippines (May 2019) strengthening sales capabilities in line with the expanded production in each country iv) Procuring prospective local human resources and further level enhancement/facilitating the • Continuing to focus on developing local production and sales replacement of employees dispatched from the executives at overseas companies head office with local human resources v) Using overseas revenue to increase profit redistribution in Japan in the form of dividend, • Dividends and royalties: received US$10.5 million in FY2019 royalty, or the like Devoted to Steel Tubes 38 Progress during the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan' (Issues and Major Initiatives) Commitments in Japan and Overseas Issues and Major Initiatives Initiative Results i) Giving further consideration to the environment, See P. 43 enhancing energy efficiency, and strengthening (Maruichi Steel Tube Group SDGs initiative results) safety measures • Started operation of system using IoT technology for ii) Increasing labor productivity per working hour production lines and facility maintenance at core domestic plants and labor cost • Advanced renewal of aging lines and harnessed effects to improve productivity and safety iii) Proactively considering M&A and other • Continuing to consider business potential in new fields business investments in Japan and overseas and regions in Japan Devoted to Steel Tubes 39 Progress during the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan' (Issues and Major Initiatives) Shareholder-Focused Policy and Social Contribution Policy Issues and Major Initiatives Results i) Divided policy: Firmly upholding the policy of "nonconsolidated ordinary income x (1- effective See P. 41 corporate tax rate) x 50%" ii) Continuing to provide approximately 0.5% of Nonconsolidated net income after payment of dividends in FY2019: nonconsolidated net income after payment of 5,944 million yen dividends as social contribution Social contribution in FY2019: 25 million yen iii) Increasing social contributions in Japan and overseas • Japan: Contributing to the fields of culture, art, sports, medical care, education, and natural environment protection See P. 47 • Emerging countries: Increasing contributions to poverty eradication, health care, medical care, and education promotion Devoted to Steel Tubes 40 Progress during the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan' (Issues and Major Initiatives) Shareholder-Focused Policy and Social Contribution Policy Maintaining the divided policy The dividend policy of setting 50% of expected net income (*) in the nonconsolidated statements of income as annual dividend

of expected net income (*) in the nonconsolidated statements of income as annual dividend Expected net income calculated as "nonconsolidated ordinary income x (1-effective corporate tax rate)"

Maintaining the minimum annual dividend at ¥50 per share (Reference) Status of dividend paid (Figures in the parenthesis indicate dividend per share in yen.) (Millions of yen) Interim dividend FY2018 (25.00) Share buybacks Net income Number of Year-end dividend Annual dividend (nonconsolidated) shares/price (55.50) (80.50) Dividend payout ratio Total return ratio ROE (consolidated) (nonconsolidated) (nonconsolidated) 2,071 FY2019 (25.00) 2,071 FY2020 (Forecast) (40.00) 3,314 FY2021 targets (last year of the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan') 4,598 (49.00) 4,059 (67.50) 5,593 6,669 (74.00) 6,130 (107.50) 8,907 Payment of commemorative dividends 13,828 12,074 11,326 14,200 48.2% 48.2% 6.2% 50.8% 50.8% 5.4% 78.6% 78.6% 3.8% 50.0% 50.0% 6.5% Buy-back of one million shares in July 2015 and a further million shares in January 2016 Payment of commemorative dividends Scheduled to pay commemorative dividends to express gratitude for the Company's 70th anniversary in March 2018 and based on the policy to create new value shared with shareholders, aiming toward a 100-year company. FY2020 Ordinary dividend Commemorative dividend Interim 25.00 15.00 Year-end 52.50 15.00 Total 77.50 30.00 Devoted to Steel Tubes 41 Maruichi Steel Tube Group SDGs initiatives The Maruichi Steel Tube Group recognizes the importance of contributing to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and has identified the following as targets. In its promotion of the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan,' the Group will strive to firmly establish these SDGs within the Group so that it can work as one to solve the Group's critical issues. Creating value through business activities Provide superior quality steel tube products Meet customer needs and live up to customer trust Fundamental philosophy supporting corporate value Diverse human Environmental ・ E resources S consideration • Dedicate effort to • Improve energy human resource efficiency development • Reduce energy usage • Foster a culture of • Effectively use diversity resources Strengthen safety measures S Eliminate occupational accidents

Safety education

Ensure the health of employees Governance G Social contribution • Timely and appropriate activities S • Support for a wide range disclosure of information of social areas, such as • Improve management education, medicine, transparency cultural activities, environmental protection, • Ensure thorough compliance and sports, both • Implement BCP measures domestically and overseas Engage in tasks related to ESG（As shown by E S G ) Devoted to Steel Tubes 42 Revised Maruichi Steel Tube Group SDGs initiative results Environmentalconsideration E Using renewable energy (Mega solar business) Installation of solar power generation equipment nationwide (7 plants and 10 sites domestically) (10 thousand kWh) Solar power generation by plant 1,800 1,600 Shikoku 1,400 1,200 Tomakomai 1,000 Tokyo 800 Nagoya Measures to prevent global warming Reducing emissions from FY2014 levels in accordance with the Paris Agreement (adopted at 2015 COP21) FY2019 results in proportion to FY2014 baseline CO2 emissions: 1.5% reduction

Energy per unit of production*: 2.3 ％ reduction

reduction Energy consumption (crude oil equivalent) ÷ production volume

(Initiative results thus far) • Replacement of welding equipment to energy-saving types • Introduction of waste heat utilization 600 400 200 0 ・ ル ・ ネ ・ の の向E上Sakai Pole Sakai Takuma equipment • Adoption of inverter control to motors • Adoption of energy saving equipment such as high-efficiency transformers and LEDs 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 *Takuma and Shikoku Plants counted separately since FY2018 Reduction and recycling of wastes • Held monthly energy conservation conferences Changed teas and cups provided to customers from plastic containers to paper cups and bottle cans in order to reduce plastic wastes at head office Devoted to Steel Tubes 43 Training at a hazard simulation facility (Sakai Plant) Revised Maruichi Steel Tube Group SDGs initiative results Diverse human S resources Recruitment of international students FY2019: 1 Chinese student Acceptance of Vietnamese technical interns FY2020: 2 students at Sakai Plant, 2 students at Tokyo Plant FY2021: scheduled to accept 4 students Global business training Provided training on intercultural communication mainly for employees scheduled for overseas assignments Understanding of LGBT Included in compliance training targeting all employees of domestic Group SUNSCO of Vietnam Acceptance of technical employees FY2020: 2 employees at Tokyo Plant FY2021: scheduled to accept 4 employees Promotion of women in the workplace Workshops for female employees

Workshops for male managers

Development of an environment where women can continue to work on (childcare support/job return support systems) Strengthen safety measures S Enhancement of safety education Establishment of Safety Education Department (from Oct. 2015)

Safety education for new employees

Safety education by year of joining company Mental health consideration Training for managers/supervisors

Implementation of stress checks

Development of follow-up system for those with high stress Initiatives towards eliminating occupational accidents Holding of Company-wide production safety conference

Conference is held once every two months including site inspection at different plant each time Creation of Overtime Work Reduction Committee Created committee, where management and labor periodically discuss overtime work reduction Devoted to Steel Tubes 44 Revised Maruichi Steel Tube Group SDGs initiative results Initiatives to improve corporate governance (1) G Composition of Board of Board of Directors Evaluation Directors • Introduction of Outside Directors • Evaluated operations, composition, and other aspects of (As of June 2019 General Meeting of Board of Directors Shareholders: 4 Internal and 3 Outside Directors) (Conducted yearly since April 2016) Director Nomination and Compensation Created Advisory Committee for Director nomination and compensation (November 2015)

Introduced stock compensation system for Directors and Managing Officers (July 2016)

Introduced restricted stock compensation system for Internal Directors (August 2019) Formulation and Revision of Compliance Training Corporate Governance環境Guidelineへの配慮 Training provided to all employees in domestic Group ・エネルギー効率の向上E • Formulation of Corporate Governance Guidelines (2015) ・省エネ FY held Training topic ・資源の有効活用 • Update of Corporate Governance FY2020 Power harassment (abuse of authority) Guidelines in accordance with the revision of Corporate Governance Code FY2019 Sexual harassment (pregnancy discrimination/LGBT) (2018) Power harassment (abuse of authority) FY2018 Communication using SNS FY2016 Diverse employment styles; sexual harassment Devoted to Steel Tubes 45 Maruichi Steel Tube Group SDGs initiative results Initiatives to improve corporate governance (2) G Preparation and distribution of compliance manual Compliance Rules (Summary) 1. Respect for human rights; prohibition of 6. Intellectual property related laws 11. Appropriate use of information discrimination, sexual harassment, and and regulations systems power harassment; protection of personal information 2. Compliance with Antimonopoly Act and 7. Prohibition against bribery, and 12. Appropriate accounting, tax filing, related laws and regulations rules on gifts, entertainment, etc. and disclosure of company information 3. Prohibition against unfair competition 8. Prohibition against providing 13. Prohibition against conflicts of benefits to antisocial forces interest 4. 環境への配慮 9. Environmental conservation 14. Reporting to authorities and Compliance with laws and regulations E cooperation with investigations ・エネルギー効率の向 上 5. ・省エネ 10. Appropriate management of 15. Rules for participation in political Regulations against insider trading ・資源の有効活用 information movements, etc. Creation of Compliance Committee and Compliance hotline Creation of: • Compliance Committee • External compliance hotline • Internal compliance hotline • Internal compliance hotline for women Devoted to Steel Tubes 46 Maruichi丸一鋼管SteelグルTubeープのGroupSDGsへSDGsの取組initiative実績 results Social contribution activities S Japan Contributing to the fields of culture, art, sports, medical care, education, and natural environment protection Sponsoring the Shōsōin Exhibition (from FY2013)

Sponsoring the One Coin Bunraku (from FY2019)

Sponsoring the "Theater of the Heart" activities of

Shiki Theatre Company (from FY2016)

Shiki Theatre Company (from FY2016) Sponsoring "2025 Japan World Expo Committee" (from FY2018)

Support for 2019 G20 Osaka Summit (FY2020)

Support for the Osaka Marathon 2019 (FY2020) Promoting contribution to the community through supporting sports events in Osaka Making a Rainbow Together. Overseas Emerging countries: Increasing contributions to poverty eradication, health care, medical care, and education promotion Support for the Asia Prevention of Blindness Association (from FY2016)

Provided scholarships to students at Bal Niketan Senior Secondary School in India (Provided by KUMA; started in FY2018; increase planned in FY2020) Devoted to Steel Tubes 47 (Reference) Change in Shareholder Distribution (Figures on the bars indicate the number of shares.) (Unit: thousand of shares) 100% 14,000 9.9% 9.9% 12.0% 12.0% 11.9% 11.9% 11.9% Treasury stock 90% 12,645 11,942 12,117 11,804 12,000 16.9% 15.6% 13.9% 13.8% Individuals 80% 14.3% 15.8% 14.9% 11,015 and others 70% 10,179 10,000 Ratio 10,306 19.9% Foreign 17.4% 20.7% 22.0% 21.1% 20.6% 21.7% investors 60% by 8,000 shareholders 50% 40% 26.3% 25.1% 23.9% 22.0% 21.8% 21.6% 22.2% 6,000 Domestic corporations 30% 4,000 20% 29.6% 29.5% 29.1% 29.7% 29.7% 30.6% 31.1% 2,000 10% Financial institutions 0% 0 Mar. 2014 Mar. 2015 Mar. 2016 Mar. 2017 Mar. 2018 Mar. 2019 Sep. 2019 Financial institutions Domestic corporations Foreign investors Individuals and others Treasury stock Number of shareholders Trading unit of share was lowered to 100 shares in October 2005, and in April 2008, 4,260,000 shares of the treasury stocks were canceled. Devoted to Steel Tubes 48 (Reference) Change in the Stock Prices (based on the closing price of the month) (Yen) 25000 8,000 22,927 21,454 21,206 7,000 20000 19,207 18,909 Stock 17,288 16,759 6,000 17,059.66 Average Stock Nikkei 15000 14,828 5,000 Steel Maruichi of price 12,526 12,398 3,660 11,090 4,000 10,084 3,300 3,165 3,255 3,225 9,755 3,085 10000 2,935 8,110 2,980 2,846 2,669 3,000 2,110 2,215 2,055 Tube 1,932 1,896 2,000 5000 1,000 0 0 Mar. Mar. Mar. Mar. Mar. Mar. Mar. Mar. Mar. Mar. Mar. Mar. Mar. Mar. Oct. 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2019 Stock price of Maruichi Steel Tube Nikkei Stock Average 49 Devoted to Steel Tubes (Reference) Overview and Trends in Business Performance of Overseas Group Companies Devoted to Steel Tubes 50 Company name: Maruichi Sun Steel Joint Stock Company (SUNSCO) Founded: June 1996 (Capital participation in 2006) Location: Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi Capital: US$130 million Shareholder distribution: Maruichi Steel Tube 72.53% Toyota Tsusho 9.73% JFE Steel 8.00% Taiwanese shareholders 9.74% Employees: 554 Production results: 251,000 mt/year Building extension Product warehouse of Maruichi Sun Steel (Hanoi) Company Limited (completed March 2018) Trends in business performance (including Hanoi) (Millions of US$) Net sales Operating income December 2014 256 (2) December 2015 196 (1) December 2016 Results 202 17 December 2017 Results 226 (1) December 2018 Results 230 (3) December 2019 Forecasts Announced 208 (2) in November Maruichi Sun Steel Joint Stock Company (Ho Chi Minh) 5th Medium-Term Management Plan 258 20 (December 2020) Targets Devoted to Steel Tubes 51 Company name: Founded: Location: Capital: Shareholder distribution: Employees: Production results: Maruichi Leavitt Pipe & Tube, LLC (Leavitt) 1956 (Capital participation in 2008) Chicago, Illinois US$25,225 thousand MKK USA. INC 90.00% Sumitomo Corporation of America 10.00% 117 109,500 mt/year Trends in business performance (Millions of US$) Net sales Operating income December 2014 130 (17) December 2015 102 (26) December 2016 90 5 December 2017 Results 106 6 December 2018 Results 127 10 December 2019 Forecasts Announced 103 (7) in November 5th Medium-Term Management Plan 123 9 (December 2020) Targets 2-inch mill (updated July 2018) Devoted to Steel Tubes 52 Company name: Maruichi American Corporation (MAC) Founded: December 1978 Location: California Capital: US$7.5 million Shareholder distribution: Maruichi Steel Tube 53.00% Metal One Corporation 30.00% Maruichi Kohan 8.00% MUFG Bank, Ltd. 5.00% Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 4.00% Employees:67 Production results: 73,900 mt/year 2-inch mill (completed December 2018) Trends in business performance (Millions of US$) Net sales Operating income December 2014 62 3 December 2015 60 0 December 2016 60 6 December 2017 Results 68 3 December 2018 Results 87 9 December 2019 Forecasts Announced 69 (5) in November 5th Medium-Term Management Plan 74 6 (December 2020) Targets Devoted to Steel Tubes 53 Company Maruichi Oregon Steel Tube, LLC (MOST) name: Founded: 2015 Location: Portland, Oregon Capital: US$55 million Shareholder MKK USA 100% distribution: Employees: 55 Production 46,000 mt/year results: Trends in business performance (Millions of US$) Net sales Operating income December 2015 35 0 December 2016 39 4 December 2017 Results 48 3 December 2018 Results 54 1 December 2019 Forecasts Announced 41 (7) in November MOST: 2-inch mill: (newly established November 2018) 5th Medium-Term Management Plan 59 5 (December 2020) Targets Devoted to Steel Tubes 54 Company name: Founded: Location: Capital: Shareholder distribution: Employees: Production results: MARUICHIMEX S.A. de C.V. (Maruichimex) January 2012 Aguascalientes US$20.80 million (equivalent) MAC 30.00% MKK USA 30.00% Marubeni-Itochu Steel Group 20.00% Toyota Tsusho 20.00% 74 11,100 mt/year Cutting plant (completed April 2019) Trends in business performance (Millions of US$) Net sales Operating income December 2014 12 1 December 2015 15 3 December 2016 18 4 December 2017 Results 19 4 December 2018 Results 20 3 December 2019 Forecasts Announced 24 4 in November 5th Medium-Term Management Plan 29 6 (December 2020) Targets Devoted to Steel Tubes 55 Company name: Founded: Location: Capital: Shareholder distribution: Employees: Production results: Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Private Limited (KUMA) November 2003 (Capital participation in 2009) Manesar, Gurgaon, Haryana, Bangalore, and Gujarat (under construction) INR139 million Maruichi Steel Tube 70.00% Toyota Tsusho 30.00% 109 Bangalore Plant 28,500 mt/year Trends in business performance (Millions of US$) Net sales Operating income March 2015 34 2 March 2016 35 2 March 2017 41 4 March 2018 57 6 March 2019 Results 56 6 March 2020 Forecasts Announced 48 5 in November 5th Medium-Term Management Plan 74 8 (March 2021) Targets Gujarat Plant (under construction) Devoted to Steel Tubes 56 Company name: Founded: Location: Capital: Shareholder distribution: Employees: Maruichi Metal Product (Foshan) Co., Ltd. (MMP) April 2005 Foshan, Guangdong US$18 million Maruichi Steel Tube 35.00% LARGE CROWN LIMITED 35.00% Chung Mao Trading 15.00% Toyota Tsusho 10.00% Wuhan Branch Metal One Corporation 5.00% 229 Maruichi Metal Product (Foshan) Co., Ltd. Maruichi Metal Product (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. Devoted to Steel Tubes 57 Company name: PT. Indonesia Steel Tube (ISTW) Founded: December 1972 Location: Jakarta Capital: US$4.35 million (equivalent) Shareholder Maruichi Steel Tube 20.00% distribution: Metal One Corporation 60.00% Local 20.00% Employees: 540 Jakarta Plant Cikarang Plant in eastern Jakarta Semarang Plant (new plant building completed March 2019) Devoted to Steel Tubes 58 Company name: Founded: Location: Capital: Shareholder distribution: Maruichi Philippines Steel Tube Inc. (MPST) February 2018 Batangas US$15.50 million (equivalent) Maruichi Steel Tube 70.00% Toyota Tsusho 30.00% Devoted to Steel Tubes 59 (Reference) Features of the Maruichi Group Devoted to Steel Tubes 60 1. Management Philosophy As a leading steel tube company, our mission is to contribute to society by providing outstanding products and responding to the trust of customers.

We respect all stakeholders, including shareholders, business partners, employees and local communities.

We promote the creation of energy for growth and new values for the future by enhancing product reliability, technological capability, and sales capability by means of the wisdom, passion and action of each employee.

We will continue being an outstanding company filled with dreams that all of our employees feel worthy of entrusting their lives to. Devoted to Steel Tubes 61 2. Domestic Production and Sales System Devoted to Steel Tubes 61 3. Overseas Production Facilities Asia MMP (Tianjin) Americas MMP (Foshan) (China) Wuhan Branch (China) KUMA (India) MMP (Foshan) Manesar Plant (China) SUNSCO (Hanoi) MPST (Vietnam) (Philippines) KUMA (India) SUNSCO J-Spiral Bangalore Plant (Vietnam) (Vietnam) ISTW Cikarang Plant ISTW Jakarta Plant ISTW Semarang Plant (Indonesia) (Indonesia) (Indonesia) MOST (the U.S) Leavitt (the U.S) MAC (the U.S) Alphamex Maruichimex (Mexico)(Mexico) Devoted to Steel Tubes 62 4. Features Material IndependentManufacturing Managementand Processing Dedicated to Tube Manufacturing Variety of Adoption of Proprietary Products Production Where Sales System Demand Exists Sound Business Development Financial in the Pacific Structure Rim Production Where Demand Exists Maruichi Steel Tube operates 12 plants, including affiliated companies, which cover the areas from Hokkaido to Kyushu. Such wide-coverage plant operation significantly contributes to the improvement of service to users, as well as the reduction of distribution cost. Variety of Products Maruichi Steel Tube provides a variety of products to meet the diverse needs of users. Material Manufacturing and Processing Steel strips of optimum quality processed at the Takuma Plant are used at each plant of the Maruichi Group. Independent Management Maruichi Steel Tube's management is independent of any affiliation and not subject to restrictions regarding suppliers and customers. Maruichi Steel Tube therefore is able to constantly conduct business operations in pursuit of maximum profit. Sound Financial Structure The sound financial structure serves as the strong backbone of Maruichi Steel Tube. Dedicated to Tube Manufacturing Maruichi Steel Tube is dedicated to steel tube manufacturing and related businesses. Adoption of Proprietary Sales System Maruichi Steel Tube sells products through two channels: general trading companies and Maruichi Kohan Ltd. Maruichi Kohan has its own warehouse and also stocks and sells products. Under this system, Maruichi Steel Tube can clearly grasp customer needs, demand trends and price trends, thus enabling the company to devise management strategies that are sensitive to the market at all times. Business Development in the Pacific Rim It has become easier to grasp market conditions, such as supply and demand trends of hot coils and products. Devoted to Steel Tubes 64 5. History 1926 Maruichi Production founded as a bicycle parts manufacturer. 1935 Started manufacturing bicycle steel pipes. 1940 Changed company name to Maruichi Steel Tube Works. 1948 Established Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd. 1956 Reorganized Osaka Office and established Maruichi Kohan Ltd. 1957 Newly constructed Osaka Plant. 1958 Established Tokyo Office. Imported electric tube welding system manufactured by Abby Etona Co. of the U.S., and shifted to an electric resistance welded tube manufacturer. 1960 Changed the trade name to Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd. Established Nagoya Office. 1961 Newly constructed Tokyo Plant. 1962 Listed on the Second Sections of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Osaka Securities Exchange. 1964 Listed on the First Sections of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Osaka Securities Exchange. Established the Fukuoka Office. 1965 Newly constructed Sakai Plant. 1966 Newly constructed Nagoya Plant (integrated into current Nagoya Plant in 1984.) Established Hiroshima Office. 1970 Established Hokkaido Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd. Established Sapporo Office. 1971 Established ISTW in Indonesia. 1972 Newly established Pole Plant. Established Osaka Office. 1973 Newly constructed Tokyo No. 2 Plant. 1974 Established Shikoku Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd. Established Kyushu Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd. 1977 Newly constructed Nagoya Second Plant (current Nagoya Plant). 1978 Relocated the head office to the present location at Kitahorie, Nishi-ku, Osaka. Established MAC in the U.S. 1989 Newly constructed Takuma Plant. 1998 Integrated Sapporo Plant of Hokkaido Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd. into Tomakomai Plant. 2000 Completed construction of the new Hiroshima Office and warehouse. 2001 Annealing facilities built in Takuma Plant. 2002 Constructed the new warehouse in Tokyo No. 2 Plant. 2003 New warehouse and cutting factory opened in Nagoya Plant. 2005 Took over the lighting pole business of JFE Steel Pipe Co., Ltd. 2006 Completed Nagoya Plant cutting-to-size warehouse building. Started operation of MMP in China. Invested in Tokyo Superior Steel Tube Works. Invested in SUNSCO of Vietnam. 2007 Constructed the new 0.5-inch mill at Nagoya Plant. Newly established and started operation of No.6 plant at Sakai Plant. Carried out modification work for the galvanizing furnace and installed the pickling line and trimming facility at Takuma Plant. 2008 Converted SUNSCO and Leavitt into consolidated subsidiaries. Competed renovation of Sakai Plant. 2009 Converted KUMA of India into a subsidiary. Started operation of Sakai Production Facility of Seikei Steel Pipe Corporation. 2010 Converted Alpha Metal into a consolidated subsidiary. 16-inch mill built in SUNSCO. Started operation of SUNSCO Hanoi. Invested in J-Spiral Steel Pipe Co., Ltd. in Vietnam. 2011 Started operation of MMP Tianjin in China. Newly constructed the stainless steel tube factory at Tokyo No. 2 Plant. Newly constructed the No. 2 factory at Sakai Pole Plant. 2012 Newly established Wuhan Branch for MMP in China. Newly constructed the No. 3 factory at Tokyo No. 2 Plant. Established Maruichimex in Mexico. 2013 Started operation of the mega solar power facility in the Takuma Plant. Started operation of the second CGL/CCL of SUNSCO. 2014 Completed consolidation of Tokyo Plant. Converted Maruichimex into a consolidated subsidiary. 2015 Converted MOST into a consolidated subsidiary. 2016 Completed consolidation of Osaka Plant. 2018 Established MPST in Philippines. Relocation of head office, Osaka Office, Sales Department Conduit Section, Maruichi Kohan head office/Osaka Sales Office to Namba, Chuo-ku, Osaka. 2019 Started operation of MPST in Philippines. Devoted to Steel Tubes 65 Direction of the Maruichi Steel Tube Group 1. We are intent on continuing pursuing shareholder-focused management and making constant efforts to maximize shareholder value in the future. Also, we will grow and develop into a corporate organization that can be considered globally as number one in terms of both quality and quantity in the steel pipe industry. ２. Based on the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan,' the Company will maintain high profitability while continuing to meet the needs of society, actively engage in future-oriented growth investment, and strive to achieve further growth amidst the rapidly changing business environment. Devoted to Steel Tubes 66 Disclaimer Plans and forward-looking statements herein are based on the Company's judgment drawn from currently available information. Please note that actual results may differ significantly from such plans and forward-looking statements due to various important factors. Devoted to Steel Tubes 67 Attachments Original document

