Maruichi Steel Tube : Financial Results Briefing For the First Half of the Year Ending March 31, 2020

Progress of the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan'
(Numerical Targets)
(Billions of yen)
Final Year of 'Fourth
Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan
Target
Medium-Term
achieved
Management Plan'
FY2019
FY2019
FY2020 Medium-Term
FY2021 Medium-
FY2018 Results
Management Plan Targets
Term
Targets
Results
Management
(FY2020 Forecasts)
Plan Targets
*Announced March 2018
156.2
164.5
170.0
175.0
Net sales
167.4
（157.5）
19.6
Operating income
20.8
18.9
19.2
24.0
（15.8）
11.5％
11.5％
11.5％
13.7％
Operating margin
13.3%
（10.0%）
6.2％
5.3％
5.5％
6.5％
ROE
5.5
％
（3.8％）
50.0％
Shareholder return
80.5％
50.0％
50.7％
50.0％
ratio
（78.6％）
(3-year average)
¥30 million
Return of profit to
¥22 million
¥30 million
¥25 million
¥30 million
society
(3-year average)
（¥30 million）
Devoted to Steel Tubes
28
Net Sales Targets and Progress
Net Sales (Billions of yen)
Nonconsolidated sales in Japan
Other sales in Japan
North America
Asia
Results, Forecasts and
200.0
Targets during the Fifth
Medium-Term
180.0
Management Plan
160.0
37.0
31.1
140.0
30.8
30.7
27.9
22.7
27.7
26.1
32.0
120.0
32.5
26.0
13.9
14.0
15.4
21.7
26.7
17.4
25.8
100.0
12.7
22.4
11.0
10.1
2.6
3.0
14.1
2.3
3.2
3.3
2.8
10.5
2.6
3.1
1.6
1.8
1.2
80.0
60.0
100.5
100.8
103.0
80.9
89.1
90.8
86.7
94.1
97.5
89.6
87.5
95.6
40.0
20.0
0.0
FY2010
FY2011
FY2012
FY2013
FY2014
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
(Results)
(Forecasts)
(Targets)
Total
102.4
115.7
120.6
117.8
136.5
152.6
144.9
137.2
156.2
167.4
157.5
175.0
*Announced Mar. 2018
Devoted to Steel Tubes
Operating Income Targets and Progress
Operating Income (Billions of yen)
Nonconsolidated operating income in Japan
Results, Forecasts and
Other operating income in Japan
30.0
North America
Targets during the Fifth
25.0
Medium-Term
Asia
2.9
Management Plan
20.0
0.6
1.9
1.1
3.0
0.4
0.7
2.6
0.8
2.2
1.8
2.0
0.7
1.8
2.5
0.6
0.8
0.1
1.3
2.2
1.7
15.0
0.7 0.3
0.3
1.1
2.1
1.6
10.0
1.5
14.9
14.6
14.2
17.3
16.1
16.1
17.5
15.5
13.9
15.1
16.7
5.0 10.4
0.0-0.8
-0.2
-0.2
-1.2
-1.5
-0.2FY2010
FY2011
FY2012
FY2013
FY2014
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
-5.0
(Results)
(Forecasts)
(Targets)
Total
10.9
16.6
15.5
15.4
20.1
17.7
17.0
24.5
20.8
19.2
15.8
24.0
*Announced Mar. 2018
Operating Margin
25%
22%
20%
17%
20%
18%
19%
18%
18%
16%
15%
16%
17%
13%
Overall
15%
15%
12%
12%
13%
13%
10%
12%
10%
14%
10%
Domestic
5%
5%
8%
5%
2%
0%
2%
0%
-1%
-2%
Overseas
0%
FY2012
FY2013
FY2014
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
-5%
(Results)
(Forecasts)
(Targets)
*Announced Mar. 2018
Devoted to Steel Tubes
30
Capital Policy Targets and Progress
Targets of the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan' (As of March 2018)
・Shareholder return ratio（FY2019・FY2020・FY2021）⇒
50.0％
・Targets of ROE：FY2019⇒5.3％、FY2020⇒5.5％、FY2021⇒6.5％
8.0%
Results, Forecasts and
300.0%
Targets during the Fifth
7.0%
255.2%
7.4%
Medium-Term
Management Plan
6.5%
250.0%
6.0%
6.1%
6.2%
5.5%
200.0%
5.0%
5.0%
5.0%
4.0%
4.7%
150.0%
3.9%
3.9%
3.8%
3.6%
3.0%
130.4%
100.0%
78.6%
2.0%
70.3%
61.5%
48.2%
50.8%
50.0%
50.5%
53.7%
1.0%
46.9%
49.6%
50.0%
0.0%
FY2010
FY2011
FY2012
FY2013
FY2014
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
0.0%
(Results)
(Forecasts)
(Targets)
ROE
Shareholder return ratio
*Announced Mar. 2018
Devoted to Steel Tubes
31
Capital Investment Plan and Progress during the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan'
*Payment basis
(Billions of yen)
3-year Total of
FY2020
Progress
Medium-Term
FY2019 Results
Forecasts
(%)
Management Plan
*Announced on Mar. 2018
Total capital investment
21.0
5.7
6.9
60%
Capital
13.0
3.1
5.1
63%
Domestic
investment
group
companies
Depreciation
10.7
3.2
3.4
-
Capital
8.0
2.6
1.8
54%
Overseas
investment
group
companies
Depreciation
10.9
3.0
3.1
-
Devoted to Steel Tubes
32
【Domestic】 Capital Investment Plan
during the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan'
FY2020
(Billions of yen)
*Announced March 2018
Forecast
Medium-Term Management Plan
Domestic group companies
Capital investment
5.1
5.1
Depreciation
3.6
3.4
(Billions of yen)
Medium-Term
Total budget
Project
Management
Completion period
(Amount used)
Plan budget
Completed/to be completed in FY2020
Relocation of Niigata Sales Of f ice of Maruichi Kohan (Settlement period: February )
0.89
1.0 (1.0)
Completed in Mar. 2019
Renewal of No. 1 Slitter at Toky o Plant
0.41
0.3 (0.3)
Completed in May 2019
Renewal of SR heater at Sakai Plant
0.43
0.42 (0.42)
Completed in May 2019
Renewal of electrical substation f acilities at Sakai Plant
0.52
0.53 (0.37)
Scheduled in Dec. 2019
Expandable tube processing f acilities at Kashima Pole Plant
0.38
0.3 (0.18)
Scheduled in Dec. 2019
Purchase of buildings f or Meister (a subsidiary of Alpha Metal)
-
0.13
Scheduled in Dec. 2019
To be completed in FY2021 onwards
Construction of No. 4 Plant and completion of new color painting line/C steel mill at Ky ushu Plant
Completion of new cutting-to-size plant at Hamamatsu Sales Of f ice of Maruichi Kohan
Extension of No. 1 Plant and completion of new color painting line at Tomakomai Plant
Renewal of electrical components of No. 11 and No. 12 mills at Toky o Plant
Renewal of crane and ref urbishment of shutter at No. 2 warehouse of Toky o Plant
1.11 (0.26)
0.11 1.14 (0.3)
1.49
0.260.15
0.120.13
Scheduled in May 2020
Scheduled in Dec. 2020
Scheduled in Dec. 2020
Scheduled in Mar. 2021
Scheduled in Mar. 2021
Devoted to Steel Tubes
33
【Overseas】 Capital Investment Plan
during the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan'
FY2020
(Billions of yen)
*Announced March 2018
Forecast
Medium-Term Management Plan
Overseas group companies
Capital investment
1.9
1.8
Depreciation
3.6
3.1
(Billions of yen)
Medium-Term
Total budget
Project
Management
Completion period
(Amount used)
Plan budget
Completed/to be completed in FY2020
MPST Philippines: construction of plant/office buildings, establishment of new production facilities
MMX Mexico: completion of cutting plant construction and installation of new cutters
1.57 1.35 (1.35)
0.42 0.36 (0.36)
Completed in May 2019
Completed in Sep. 2019
To be completed in FY2021 onwards
KUMA India: construction of new Gujarat Plant
SUNSCO Vietnam: completion of new No. 2 cold-rolling mill
0.92 (0.16)
3.3 2.81 (0.35)
Scheduled in Mar. 2020
Scheduled in Jun. 2021
Devoted to Steel Tubes
34
【Domestic】【Overseas】 Topics regarding Capital Investment (May 2019～)
Renewal of No. 1 Slitter at Tokyo Plant
Renewal work completed in May 2019
Renewal of electrical substation facilities at Sakai Plant
Scheduled Dec. 2019
Renewal work to be completed
Renewal of SR heater at Sakai Plant
Renewal work completed in May 2019
MMX Mexico: installation of new cutters
Installation completed in Sep. 2019
Tubes
Progress during the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan' (Issues and Major Initiatives)
Commitments in Japan
Issues and Major Initiatives
i) Maintaining high profitability and further strengthening sales capabilities
ii)
• Increasing production and clerical
andworkers
Responding
work efficiency using IoT and AI
• Renewal of facilities, and review of
productivityincreasing
ofshortagethe to
recruitment policy and work styles
• Use of female and overseas human
resources
Initiative Results
Renewal of No. 2 Mill at Tokyo Plant (Jun. 2018)
Relocation of Niigata Sales Office of Maruichi Kohan Ltd. (Mar. 2019)
Renewal of No. 1 Slitter at Tokyo Plant (May 2019)
Renewal of SR heater at Sakai Plant (May 2019)
See P. 37
Merger/relocation of four group facilities, including head office
Renewal of recruit website and leaflet
Enhancement of support system for early return from childcare leave
Recruitment of international students (Hired one student during FY2019)
Acceptance of international technical interns(Accepted two at Sakai Plant, two at Tokyo Plant during FY2020; Planned to accept four during FY2021)
Acceptance of SUNSCO technical employees(Accepted two at Tokyo Plant during FY2020; Planned to accept four during FY2021)
Devoted to Steel Tubes
36
Revised
Increasing production and clerical work efficiency (using IoT and AI)
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
Promotion of production visualization aimed at improving operation rates
Digitally manage equipment abnormal stop data and defect data, analyze reasons for equipment stoppage and data for stoppage duration, identify causes of divergences between production plans and actual production results
Organize work conditions, and apply in worksites to enable stable pipe production
Sakai Plant No. 1 Mill (introduced)
Sakai Plant all lines (introducing)
Tokyo Plant No. 2 and No. 11 Mills (introducing)
Nagoya Plant No. 2 and No. 13 Mills (introducing)
Shikoku and Kyushu Plants (introduction scheduled)
Introduction of facility maintenance system aimed at efficient maintenance/ preventive maintenance
Daily work reports containing records of production facility maintenance are converted into data form and analyzed based on the data
Create equipment ledgers and manage equipment spare parts on a company-wide, shared basis
Introducing at Sakai, Tokyo, and Nagoya Plants
Increasing clerical work efficiency using
New salary calculation system introduced
AI and RPA
Introducing RPA for routine clerical work
Devoted to Steel Tubes
Progress during the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan' (Issues and Major Initiatives)
Commitments Overseas
Issues and Major Initiatives
Initiative Results
i) Three U.S. companies:
• MOST: completion of new plant, completion of new 2-inch mill
Expanding operations using newly established or
• Leavitt: constructed new cutting-to-size facilities, renewal of 2-inch mill
replaced facilities and by further strengthening
• MAC: renewal of 2-inch mill
marketing capabilities
ii) SUNSCO (HCM):
Strengthening domestic sales capabilities, mainly
• Focusing on boosting domestic sales staff and increasing number of
focusing on pipes and further reducing costs
distributors
through improvement in equipment operation
• Strengthen company-wide initiatives to reduce manufacturing costs
rates and yields, as well as achieving stable
• Dispatching of Vietnamese international students after training in Japan
profitability
iii) Automobiles and motorcycles:
Implementing capital investments and
• Started operation of MPST Philippines (May 2019)
strengthening sales capabilities in line with the
expanded production in each country
iv) Procuring prospective local human resources and
further level enhancement/facilitating the
• Continuing to focus on developing local production and sales
replacement of employees dispatched from the
executives at overseas companies
head office with local human resources
v) Using overseas revenue to increase profit
redistribution in Japan in the form of dividend,
• Dividends and royalties: received US$10.5 million in FY2019
royalty, or the like
Devoted to Steel Tubes
38
Progress during the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan' (Issues and Major Initiatives)
Commitments in Japan and Overseas
Issues and Major Initiatives
Initiative Results
i) Giving further consideration to the environment,
See P. 43
enhancing energy efficiency, and strengthening
(Maruichi Steel Tube Group SDGs initiative results)
safety measures
• Started operation of system using IoT technology for
ii) Increasing labor productivity per working hour
production lines and facility maintenance at core
domestic plants
and labor cost
• Advanced renewal of aging lines and harnessed effects
to improve productivity and safety
iii) Proactively considering M&A and other
• Continuing to consider business potential in new fields
business investments in Japan and overseas
and regions in Japan
Devoted to Steel Tubes
39
Progress during the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan' (Issues and Major Initiatives)
Shareholder-Focused Policy and Social Contribution Policy
Issues and Major Initiatives
Results
i) Divided policy: Firmly upholding the policy of
"nonconsolidated ordinary income x (1- effective
See P. 41
corporate tax rate) x 50%"
ii) Continuing to provide approximately 0.5% of
Nonconsolidated net income after payment of dividends in FY2019:
nonconsolidated net income after payment of
5,944 million yen
dividends as social contribution
Social contribution in FY2019: 25 million yen
iii) Increasing social contributions in Japan and overseas
• Japan: Contributing to the fields of culture, art,
sports, medical care, education, and natural
environment protection
See P. 47
• Emerging countries: Increasing contributions to
poverty eradication, health care, medical care,
and education promotion
Devoted to Steel Tubes
40
Progress during the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan' (Issues and Major Initiatives)
Shareholder-Focused Policy and Social Contribution Policy
Maintaining the divided policy
The dividend policy of setting50% of expected net income (*) in the nonconsolidated statements of income as annual dividend
Expected net income calculated as "nonconsolidated ordinary income x (1-effective corporate tax rate)"
Maintaining the minimum annual dividend at¥50 per share
(Reference) Status of dividend paid
(Figures in the parenthesis indicate dividend per share in yen.) (Millions of yen)
Interim dividend
FY2018
(25.00)
Share buybacks
Net income
Number of
Year-end dividend Annual dividend
(nonconsolidated)
shares/price
(55.50)
(80.50)
Dividend payout ratio
Total return ratio
ROE (consolidated)
(nonconsolidated)
(nonconsolidated)
2,071
FY2019
(25.00)
2,071
FY2020 (Forecast)
(40.00)
3,314
FY2021 targets (last
year of the 'Fifth
Medium-Term
Management Plan')
4,598 (49.00) 4,059 (67.50) 5,593
6,669
(74.00)
6,130
(107.50)
8,907
Payment of
commemorative
dividends
13,828 12,074 11,326
14,200
48.2%
48.2%
6.2%
50.8%
50.8%
5.4%
78.6%
78.6%
3.8%
50.0%
50.0%
6.5%
Buy-backof one million shares in July 2015 and a further million shares in January 2016
Payment of commemorative dividends
Scheduled to pay commemorative dividends to express
gratitude for the Company's 70th anniversary in March 2018
and based on the policy to create new value shared with shareholders, aiming toward a 100-year company.
FY2020
Ordinary dividend
Commemorative
dividend
Interim
25.00
15.00
Year-end
52.50
15.00
Total
77.50
30.00
Devoted to Steel Tubes
41
Maruichi Steel Tube Group SDGs initiatives
The Maruichi Steel Tube Group recognizes the importance of contributing to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and has identified the following as targets. In its promotion of the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan,' the Group will strive to firmly establish these SDGs within the Group so that it can work as one to solve the Group's critical issues.
Creating value through business activities
Provide superior quality steel tube products
Meet customer needs and live up to customer trust
Fundamental philosophy supporting corporate value
Diverse human
Environmental
・
E
resources
S
consideration
• Dedicate effort to
•
Improve energy
human resource
efficiency
development
•
Reduce energy usage
• Foster a culture of
•
Effectively use
diversity
resources
Strengthen safety measures S
Eliminate occupational accidents
Safety education
Ensure the health of employees
Governance G
Social contribution
•
Timely and appropriate
activities
S
• Support for a wide range
disclosure of information
of social areas, such as
•
Improve management
education, medicine,
transparency
cultural activities,
environmental protection,
•
Ensure thorough compliance
and sports, both
•
Implement BCP measures
domestically and
overseas
Engage in tasks related to ESG（As shown by E S G )
Devoted to Steel Tubes
Revised
Maruichi Steel Tube Group SDGs initiative results
Environmentalconsideration E
Using renewable energy (Mega solar business)
Installation of solar power generation equipment nationwide (7 plants and 10 sites domestically)
(10 thousand kWh)
Solar power generation by plant
1,800
1,600
Shikoku
1,400
1,200
Tomakomai
1,000
Tokyo
800
Nagoya
Measures to prevent global warming
Reducing emissions from FY2014 levels in accordance with the Paris Agreement (adopted at 2015 COP21)
FY2019 results in proportion to FY2014 baseline
CO2 emissions: 1.5% reduction
Energy per unit of production*: 2.3％ reduction
Energy consumption (crude oil equivalent)÷ production volume
(Initiative results thus far)
•
Replacement of welding equipment to
energy-saving types
•
Introduction of waste heat utilization
600 400 200 0
の向E上Sakai Pole Sakai Takuma
equipment
•
Adoption of inverter control to motors
•
Adoption of energy saving equipment such as
high-efficiency transformers and LEDs
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
*Takuma and Shikoku Plants counted separately since FY2018
Reduction and recycling of wastes
• Held monthly energy conservation
conferences
Changed teas and cups provided to customers from plastic containers to paper cups and bottle cans in order to reduce plastic wastes at head office
Devoted to Steel Tubes
43
Training at a hazard simulation facility (Sakai Plant)
Revised
Maruichi Steel Tube Group SDGs initiative results
Diverse human S resources
Recruitment of international students FY2019: 1 Chinese student
Acceptance of Vietnamese technical
interns
FY2020: 2 students at Sakai Plant, 2 students at Tokyo Plant
FY2021: scheduled to accept 4 students
Global business training
Provided training on intercultural communication mainly for employees scheduled for overseas assignments
Understanding of LGBT
Included in compliance training targeting all employees of domestic Group
SUNSCO of Vietnam
Acceptance of technical employees
FY2020: 2 employees at Tokyo Plant
FY2021: scheduled to accept 4 employees
Promotion of women in
the workplace
Workshops for female employees
Workshops for male managers
Development of an environment where women can continue to work on (childcare support/job return support systems)
Strengthen safety measures S
Enhancement of safety
education
Establishment of Safety Education Department (from Oct. 2015)
Safety education for new employees
Safety education by year of joining company
Mental health consideration
Training for managers/supervisors
Implementation of stress checks
Development of follow-up system for those with high stress
Initiatives towards eliminating
occupational accidents
Holding of Company-wide production safety conference
Conference is held once every two months including site inspection at different plant each time
Creation of Overtime Work
Reduction Committee
Created committee, where management and labor periodically discuss overtime work reduction
Devoted to Steel Tubes
44
Revised
Maruichi Steel Tube Group SDGs initiative results
Initiatives to improve corporate governance (1)
G
Composition of Board of
Board of Directors Evaluation
Directors
• Introduction of Outside Directors
• Evaluated operations, composition, and other aspects of
(As of June 2019 General Meeting of
Board of Directors
Shareholders: 4 Internal and 3 Outside Directors)
(Conducted yearly since April 2016)
Director Nomination and
Compensation
Created Advisory Committee for Director nomination and compensation (November 2015)
Introduced stock compensation system for Directors and Managing Officers (July 2016)
Introduced restricted stock compensation system for Internal Directors (August 2019)
Formulation and Revision of
Compliance Training
Corporate Governance環境Guidelineへの配慮
Training provided to all employees in domestic Group
・エネルギー効率の向上E
• Formulation of Corporate Governance
Guidelines (2015)
・省エネ
FY held
Training topic
・資源の有効活用
• Update of Corporate Governance
FY2020
Power harassment (abuse of authority)
Guidelines in accordance with the
revision of Corporate Governance Code
FY2019
Sexual harassment (pregnancy discrimination/LGBT)
(2018)
Power harassment (abuse of authority)
FY2018
Communication using SNS
FY2016
Diverse employment styles; sexual harassment
Devoted to Steel Tubes
45
Maruichi Steel Tube Group SDGs initiative results
Initiatives to improve corporate governance (2)
G
Preparation and distribution of compliance manual
Compliance Rules (Summary)
1.
Respect for human rights; prohibition of
6.
Intellectual property related laws
11.
Appropriate use of information
discrimination, sexual harassment, and
and regulations
systems
power harassment; protection of
personal information
2.
Compliance with Antimonopoly Act and
7.
Prohibition against bribery, and
12.
Appropriate accounting, tax filing,
related laws and regulations
rules on gifts, entertainment, etc.
and disclosure of company
information
3.
Prohibition against unfair competition
8.
Prohibition against providing
13.
Prohibition against conflicts of
benefits to antisocial forces
interest
4.
Creation of Compliance Committee and Compliance hotline
Contributing to the fields of culture, art, sports, medical care, education,
and natural environment protection
Sponsoring the Shōsōin Exhibition (from FY2013)
Sponsoring the One Coin Bunraku (from FY2019)
Sponsoring the "Theater of the Heart" activities of
Shiki Theatre Company (from FY2016)
Sponsoring "2025 Japan World Expo Committee" (from FY2018)
Support for 2019 G20 Osaka Summit (FY2020)
Support for the Osaka Marathon 2019 (FY2020)
Promoting contribution to the community through supporting sports events in Osaka
Making a Rainbow
Together.
Overseas
Emerging countries: Increasing contributions to poverty eradication,
health care, medical care, and education promotion
Support for the Asia Prevention of Blindness Association (from FY2016)
Provided scholarships to students at Bal Niketan Senior Secondary School in India (Provided by KUMA; started in FY2018; increase planned in FY2020)
Devoted to Steel Tubes
47
(Reference) Change in Shareholder Distribution
(Figures on the bars indicate the number of shares.) (Unit: thousand of shares)
100%
14,000
9.9%
9.9%
12.0%
12.0%
11.9%
11.9%
11.9%
Treasury stock
90%
12,645
11,942
12,117
11,804
12,000
16.9%
15.6%
13.9%
13.8%
Individuals
80%
14.3%
15.8%
14.9%
11,015
and others
70%
10,179
10,000
Ratio
10,306
19.9%
Foreign
17.4%
20.7%
22.0%
21.1%
20.6%
21.7%
investors
60%
by
8,000
shareholders
50%
40%
26.3%
25.1%
23.9%
22.0%
21.8%
21.6%
22.2%
6,000
Domestic
corporations
30%
4,000
20%
29.6%
29.5%
29.1%
29.7%
29.7%
30.6%
31.1%
2,000
10%
Financial
institutions
0%
0
Mar. 2014
Mar. 2015
Mar. 2016
Mar. 2017
Mar. 2018
Mar. 2019
Sep. 2019
Financial institutions
Domestic corporations
Foreign investors
Individuals and others
Treasury stock
Number of shareholders
Trading unit of share was lowered to 100 shares in October 2005, and in April 2008, 4,260,000 shares of the treasury stocks were canceled.
Devoted to Steel Tubes
48
(Reference) Change in the Stock Prices
(based on the closing price of the month)
(Yen)
25000
8,000
22,927
21,454
21,206
7,000
20000
19,207
18,909
Stock
17,288
16,759
6,000
17,059.66
Average Stock Nikkei
15000
14,828
5,000
Steel Maruichi of price
12,526
12,398
3,660
11,090
4,000
10,084
3,300
3,165
3,255
3,225
9,755
3,085
10000
2,935
8,110
2,980
2,846
2,669
3,000
2,110
2,215
2,055
Tube
1,932
1,896
2,000
5000
1,000
0
0
Mar.
Mar.
Mar. Mar. Mar. Mar. Mar. Mar. Mar. Mar.
Mar.
Mar.
Mar.
Mar.
Oct.
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2019
Stock price of Maruichi Steel Tube
Nikkei Stock Average
49
Devoted to Steel Tubes
(Reference) Overview and Trends in
Business Performance of Overseas
Group Companies
Devoted to Steel Tubes
50
Company name:
Maruichi Sun Steel Joint Stock Company
(SUNSCO)
Founded:
June 1996 (Capital participation in 2006)
Location:
Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi
Capital:
US$130 million
Shareholder distribution:
Maruichi Steel Tube
72.53%
Toyota Tsusho
9.73%
JFE Steel
8.00%
Taiwanese shareholders
9.74%
Employees:
554
Production results:
251,000 mt/year
Building
extension
Product warehouse of Maruichi Sun Steel (Hanoi)
Company Limited (completed March 2018)
Trends in business performance
(including Hanoi)
(Millions of US$)
Net sales
Operating
income
December 2014
256
(2)
December 2015
196
(1)
December 2016 Results
202
17
December 2017 Results
226
(1)
December 2018 Results
230
(3)
December 2019 Forecasts
Announced
208
(2)
in November
Maruichi Sun Steel Joint Stock Company (Ho Chi Minh)
5th Medium-Term Management Plan
258
20
(December 2020) Targets
Devoted to Steel Tubes
51
Company name:
Founded:
Location:
Capital:
Shareholder distribution:
Employees:
Production results:
Maruichi Leavitt Pipe & Tube, LLC
(Leavitt)
1956 (Capital participation in 2008)
Chicago, Illinois
US$25,225 thousand
MKK USA. INC
90.00%
Sumitomo Corporation of America
10.00%
117
109,500 mt/year
Trends in business performance
(Millions of US$)
Net sales
Operating
income
December 2014
130
(17)
December 2015
102
(26)
December 2016
90
5
December 2017 Results
106
6
December 2018 Results
127
10
December 2019 Forecasts
Announced
103
(7)
in November
5th Medium-Term Management Plan
123
9
(December 2020) Targets
2-inch mill (updated July 2018)
Devoted to Steel Tubes
52
Company name:
Maruichi American Corporation (MAC)
Founded:
December 1978
Location:
California
Capital:
US$7.5 million
Shareholder distribution:
Maruichi Steel Tube
53.00%
Metal One Corporation
30.00%
Maruichi Kohan
8.00%
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
5.00%
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corporation
4.00%
Employees:67
Production results:
73,900 mt/year
2-inch mill (completed December 2018)
Trends in business performance
(Millions of US$)
Net sales
Operating
income
December 2014
62
3
December 2015
60
0
December 2016
60
6
December 2017 Results
68
3
December 2018 Results
87
9
December 2019 Forecasts
Announced
69
(5)
in November
5th Medium-Term Management Plan
74
6
(December 2020) Targets
Devoted to Steel Tubes
53
Company
Maruichi Oregon Steel Tube, LLC (MOST)
name:
Founded:
2015
Location:
Portland, Oregon
Capital:
US$55 million
Shareholder
MKK USA 100%
distribution:
Employees:
55
Production
46,000 mt/year
results:
Trends in business performance
(Millions of US$)
Net sales
Operating
income
December 2015
35
0
December 2016
39
4
December 2017 Results
48
3
December 2018
Results
54
1
December 2019
Forecasts
Announced
41
(7)
in November
MOST: 2-inch mill: (newly established November 2018)
5th Medium-Term Management Plan
59
5
(December 2020) Targets
Devoted to Steel Tubes
54
Company name:
Founded:
Location:
Capital:
Shareholder distribution:
Employees:
Production results:
MARUICHIMEX S.A. de C.V. (Maruichimex)
January 2012
Aguascalientes
US$20.80 million (equivalent)
MAC
30.00%
MKK USA
30.00%
Marubeni-Itochu
Steel Group
20.00%
Toyota Tsusho
20.00%
74
11,100 mt/year
Cutting plant (completed April 2019)
Trends in business performance
(Millions of US$)
Net sales
Operating
income
December 2014
12
1
December 2015
15
3
December 2016
18
4
December 2017 Results
19
4
December 2018 Results
20
3
December 2019 Forecasts
Announced
24
4
in November
5th Medium-Term Management Plan
29
6
(December 2020) Targets
Devoted to Steel Tubes
55
Company name:
Founded:
Location:
Capital:
Shareholder distribution:
Employees:
Production results:
Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Private Limited (KUMA)
November 2003 (Capital participation in 2009)
Manesar, Gurgaon, Haryana, Bangalore,
and Gujarat (under construction)
INR139 million
Maruichi Steel Tube
70.00%
Toyota Tsusho
30.00%
109
Bangalore Plant
28,500 mt/year
Trends in business performance
(Millions of US$)
Net sales
Operating
income
March 2015
34
2
March 2016
35
2
March 2017
41
4
March 2018
57
6
March 2019 Results
56
6
March 2020 Forecasts
Announced
48
5
in November
5th Medium-Term Management Plan
74
8
(March 2021) Targets
Gujarat Plant (under construction)
Devoted to Steel Tubes
56
Company name:
Founded:
Location:
Capital:
Shareholder distribution:
Employees:
Maruichi Metal Product (Foshan) Co., Ltd. (MMP)
April 2005
Foshan, Guangdong
US$18 million
Maruichi Steel Tube
35.00%
LARGE CROWN LIMITED
35.00%
Chung Mao Trading
15.00%
Toyota Tsusho
10.00%
Wuhan Branch
Metal One Corporation
5.00%
229
Maruichi Metal Product (Foshan) Co., Ltd.
Maruichi Metal Product (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.
Devoted to Steel Tubes
57
Company name:
PT. Indonesia Steel Tube (ISTW)
Founded:
December 1972
Location:
Jakarta
Capital:
US$4.35 million (equivalent)
Shareholder
Maruichi Steel Tube
20.00%
distribution:
Metal One Corporation
60.00%
Local
20.00%
Employees:
540
Jakarta Plant
Cikarang Plant in eastern Jakarta
Semarang Plant
(new plant building completed March 2019)
Devoted to Steel Tubes
58
Company name:
Founded:
Location:
Capital:
Shareholder distribution:
Maruichi Philippines Steel Tube Inc. (MPST)
February 2018
Batangas
US$15.50 million (equivalent)
Maruichi Steel Tube
70.00%
Toyota Tsusho
30.00%
Devoted to Steel Tubes
(Reference) Features of the Maruichi Group
Devoted to Steel Tubes 60
1. Management Philosophy
As a leading steel tube company, our mission is to contribute to society by providing outstanding products and responding to the trust of customers.
We respect all stakeholders, including shareholders, business partners, employees and local communities.
We promote the creation of energy for growth and new values for the future by enhancing product reliability, technological capability, and sales capability by means of the wisdom, passion and action of each employee.
We will continue being an outstanding company filled with dreams that all of our employees feel worthy of entrusting their lives to.
Devoted to Steel Tubes
61
2. Domestic Production and Sales System
Devoted to Steel Tubes
61
3. Overseas Production Facilities
Asia
MMP (Tianjin)
Americas
MMP (Foshan)
(China)
Wuhan Branch (China)
KUMA (India)
MMP (Foshan)
Manesar Plant
(China)
SUNSCO (Hanoi)
MPST
(Vietnam)
(Philippines)
KUMA (India)
SUNSCO
J-Spiral
Bangalore Plant
(Vietnam)
(Vietnam)
ISTW Cikarang Plant
ISTW Jakarta Plant
ISTW Semarang
Plant
(Indonesia)
(Indonesia)
(Indonesia)
MOST
(the U.S)
Leavitt
(the U.S)
MAC
(the U.S)
Alphamex Maruichimex
(Mexico)(Mexico)
Devoted to Steel Tubes
4. Features
Material
IndependentManufacturing
Managementand
Processing
Dedicated
to Tube
Manufacturing
Variety of
Adoption of
Proprietary
Products
Production Where
Sales System
Demand Exists
Sound
Business
Development
Financial
in the Pacific
Structure
Rim
Production Where Demand Exists
Maruichi Steel Tube operates 12 plants, including affiliated companies, which cover the areas from Hokkaido to Kyushu. Such wide-coverage plant operation significantly contributes to the improvement of service to users, as well as the reduction of distribution cost.
Variety of Products
Maruichi Steel Tube provides a variety of products to meet the diverse needs of users.
Material Manufacturing and Processing
Steel strips of optimum quality processed at the Takuma Plant are used at each plant of the Maruichi Group.
Independent Management
Maruichi Steel Tube's management is independent of any affiliation and not subject to restrictions regarding suppliers and customers. Maruichi Steel Tube therefore is able to constantly conduct business operations in pursuit of maximum profit.
Sound Financial Structure
The sound financial structure serves as the strong backbone of Maruichi Steel Tube.
Dedicated to Tube Manufacturing
Maruichi Steel Tube is dedicated to steel tube manufacturing and related businesses.
Adoption of Proprietary Sales System
Maruichi Steel Tube sells products through two channels: general trading companies and Maruichi Kohan Ltd. Maruichi Kohan has its own warehouse and also stocks and sells products. Under this system, Maruichi Steel Tube can clearly grasp customer needs, demand trends and price trends, thus enabling the company to devise management strategies that are sensitive to the market at all times.
Business Development in the Pacific Rim
It has become easier to grasp market conditions, such as supply and demand trends of hot coils and products.
Devoted to Steel Tubes
64
5. History
1926 Maruichi Production founded as a bicycle parts manufacturer.
1935 Started manufacturing bicycle steel pipes.
1940 Changed company name to Maruichi Steel Tube Works.
1948 Established Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd.
1956 Reorganized Osaka Office and established Maruichi Kohan Ltd.
1957 Newly constructed Osaka Plant.
1958 Established Tokyo Office.
Imported electric tube welding system manufactured by Abby Etona Co. of the U.S., and shifted to an
electric resistance welded tube manufacturer.
1960 Changed the trade name to Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd. Established Nagoya Office.
1961 Newly constructed Tokyo Plant.
1962 Listed on the Second Sections of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Osaka Securities Exchange.
1964 Listed on the First Sections of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Osaka Securities Exchange.
Established the Fukuoka Office.
1965 Newly constructed Sakai Plant.
1966 Newly constructed Nagoya Plant (integrated into current Nagoya Plant in 1984.)
Established Hiroshima Office.
1970 Established Hokkaido Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd. Established Sapporo Office.
1971 Established ISTW in Indonesia.
1972 Newly established Pole Plant. Established Osaka Office.
1973 Newly constructed Tokyo No. 2 Plant.
1974 Established Shikoku Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd. Established Kyushu Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd.
1977 Newly constructed Nagoya Second Plant (current Nagoya Plant).
1978 Relocated the head office to the present location at Kitahorie, Nishi-ku, Osaka.
Established MAC in the U.S.
1989 Newly constructed Takuma Plant.
1998 Integrated Sapporo Plant of Hokkaido Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd. into Tomakomai Plant.
2000 Completed construction of the new Hiroshima Office and warehouse.
2001 Annealing facilities built in Takuma Plant.
2002 Constructed the new warehouse in Tokyo No. 2 Plant.
2003 New warehouse and cutting factory opened in Nagoya Plant. 2005 Took over the lighting pole business of JFE Steel Pipe Co., Ltd.
2006 Completed Nagoya Plant cutting-to-size warehouse building. Started operation of MMP in China.
Invested in Tokyo Superior Steel Tube Works. Invested in SUNSCO of Vietnam.
2007 Constructed the new 0.5-inch mill at Nagoya Plant. Newly established and started operation of No.6 plant at Sakai Plant.
Carried out modification work for the galvanizing furnace and installed the pickling line and trimming facility at Takuma Plant.
2008 Converted SUNSCO and Leavitt into consolidated subsidiaries. Competed renovation of Sakai Plant.
2009 Converted KUMA of India into a subsidiary.
Started operation of Sakai Production Facility of Seikei Steel Pipe Corporation.
2010 Converted Alpha Metal into a consolidated subsidiary.
16-inch mill built in SUNSCO. Started operation of SUNSCO Hanoi.
Invested in J-Spiral Steel Pipe Co., Ltd. in Vietnam.
2011 Started operation of MMP Tianjin in China.
Newly constructed the stainless steel tube factory at Tokyo No. 2 Plant.
Newly constructed the No. 2 factory at Sakai Pole Plant.
2012 Newly established Wuhan Branch for MMP in China. Newly constructed the No. 3 factory at Tokyo No. 2 Plant. Established Maruichimex in Mexico.
2013 Started operation of the mega solar power facility in the Takuma Plant.
Started operation of the second CGL/CCL of SUNSCO.
2014 Completed consolidation of Tokyo Plant.
Converted Maruichimex into a consolidated subsidiary.
2015
Converted MOST into a consolidated subsidiary.
2016
Completed consolidation of Osaka Plant.
2018
Established MPST in Philippines.
Relocation of head office, Osaka Office, Sales
Department Conduit Section, Maruichi Kohan head
office/Osaka Sales Office to Namba, Chuo-ku, Osaka.
2019
Started operation of MPST in Philippines.
Devoted to Steel Tubes
Direction of the Maruichi Steel Tube Group
1. We are intent on continuing pursuing shareholder-focused management and making constant efforts to maximize shareholder value in the future. Also, we will grow and develop into a corporate organization that can be considered globally as number one in terms of both quality and quantity in
the steel pipe industry.
２. Based on the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan,' the Company will
maintain high profitability while continuing to meet the needs of society,
actively engage in future-oriented growth investment, and strive to achieve
further growth amidst the rapidly changing business environment.
Devoted to Steel Tubes
66
Disclaimer
Plans and forward-looking statements herein are based on the Company's judgment drawn from currently available information. Please note that actual results may differ significantly from such plans and forward-looking statements due to various important factors.
