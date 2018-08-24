Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Maruti Suzuki India    MARUTI   INE585B01010

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA (MARUTI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Customer delight: Maruti Suzuki launches Quick Response Team

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 03:47pm CEST

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited today flagged off a unique 'Quick Response Team on Bikes' to offer faster on-road assistance for customers' cars.

A first-of-its-kind integrated initiative in India, the Quick Response Team (QRT) on Bikes has been rolled with a fleet of 350 bikes in over 251 cities in the first phase. The initiative will be progressively expanded to reach 500 cities by the end of 2020.

Maruti Suzuki takes service quality to new heights with faster on-road assistance

· Quick Response Team on Bikes to quickly reach customer's spot for assistance

· Real time location sharing of the technician with customer

· Specially trained technicians; bikes equipped with essential tools for redressal of complaints

· Prepared with battery jump starter, tyre inflator, tool box etc

· Equipped to cater to 90% of the problems faced by customers on-road

· Robust IT at back-end to ensure user friendly and seamless operations

· Customers can avail the service through Maruti Care App or by dialing in the Maruti On road Service (MOS) toll free numbers: 1800 102 1800 (ARENA) and 1800 102 6392 (NEXA).

Launching the distinctive initiative, Mr Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, 'Customer obsession being a core value of Maruti Suzuki, it drives us every time to come up with innovations to delight our customers. Started over two decades back, Maruti Suzuki is the pioneer of road side assistance programme in India. The launch of Quick Response Team on Bikes is a strategic decision to rapidly help attend customer cars that may have broken-down on the road. We are confident that this initiative will take Maruti Suzuki's service for customer care to the next level of convenience.'

Each QRT biker will be equipped with essential tools and critical spares needed to quickly restore the vehicle in distress. Based on Maruti Suzuki's comprehensive training, the QRT technicians can handle around 90 per cent of the problems typically faced by customers in case of a vehicle break down.

When a Maruti Suzuki customer reports a vehicle breakdown, a web based system identifies the GPS location of the nearby technician and assigns him for the complaint. The customer and technician can connect over phone and see each other's location and estimated time of arrival, through the Maruti Care App. The Quick Response Team on 350 bikes joins the fleet of over 415 Maruti Suzuki on-Road Service (MoS) vehicles to attend to customer cars across the country.

Customers can enjoy the 'QRT service' / 'MoS service' on a complimentary basis under the Extended Warranty offered on Maruti Suzuki cars. For cars not covered under Maruti Suzuki Warranty/ Extended Warranty, the QRT service is available on a per-call basis with visiting charges ranging between Rs. 420/- to Rs. 575/-, depending on location of customer's car.

Disclaimer

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 13:46:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA
03:47pCUSTOMER DELIGHT : Maruti Suzuki launches Quick Response Team
PU
10:31aMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : will try to develop ethanol-powered cars
AQ
08/21MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : announces 24x7 customer assistance in flood-hit Kerala
PU
08/21MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : employees pledge Rs 3.5 crore for Kerala flood relief
AQ
08/21MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : aims to double sales of light commercial vehicle​ Su..
AQ
08/21MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : prices Ciaz facelift at Rs 8.19 Lakh
AQ
08/21MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : Sees more challenges for its e-car drive
AQ
08/202018 MARUTI SUZUKI CIAZ FACELIFT LAU : Prices Start At 8.19 Lakh
AQ
08/20MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : rolls out the New Ciaz with new 1.5 litre Petrol Engine wi..
PU
08/20MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : 's Dzire overtakes Alto as best selling PV model in July
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 925 B
EBIT 2019 118 B
Net income 2019 96 137 M
Finance 2019 404 B
Yield 2019 1,02%
P/E ratio 2019 28,95
P/E ratio 2020 24,28
EV / Sales 2019 2,58x
EV / Sales 2020 2,17x
Capitalization 2 786 B
Chart MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA
Duration : Period :
Maruti Suzuki India Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 10 120  INR
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenichi Ayukawa Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ravindra Chandra Bhargava Chairman
Ajay Seth CFO & Senior Executive Officer-Finance
R. Uppal Senior Executive Officer-Human Resources & IT
C. V. Raman Senior Executive Director-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-5.24%39 728
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-11.77%47 972
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-5.88%25 169
FERRARI19.03%23 871
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%17 201
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-60.93%13 494
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.