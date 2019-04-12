Encouraging talent: Maruti Suzuki concludes the 8th edition of ‘Colors of Youth'

✓8th edition witnesses an overwhelming participation of over 1000 students ✓Winners of Talent Hunt and Project Technovation take home a brand new Maruti Suzuki Swift each

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki, the leading passenger car maker of the country, announced the winners of the 8th edition of Maruti Suzuki Colors of Youth. The grand finale held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, last evening, saw top 10 participants compete for the coveted title of 'Maruti Suzuki Colors of Youth' contest and four others contest to win the 'Project Technovation' title.

This year, an 18 years old Adithya HB from Seshadripuram College, Bengaluru won the Talent Hunt category. He won the hearts of judges and the audience with his amazing dance performance. 23 years old Tanmoy Roy, a talented singer from Kolkata took the first runner-up with his mesmerizing compositions.

Team DEIASO from IIT Delhi won the 'Project Technovation' for their low cost smart band solution for hearing impaired. The smart band can detect and identify alarming sounds and alerts the user. The runner- up position was taken by Team Green Energisars from IIT Madras for their Microwave Pyrolysis solution to convert waste into energy.

Maruti Suzuki Colors of Youth in its 8th year now, saw an overwhelming participation from over 1000 students representing over 320 colleges across the country.

Congratulating the winners and appreciating the participants, Mr R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, 'Colors of youth is a way to appreciate and encourage young talent, it reinforces Maruti Suzuki's strong connect with the young customer. It is our endeavor to build more such platforms to connect with today's youth and we are delighted to see the talented youngsters perform today. Each one of them displayed unmatched passion and enthusiasm.' Popular dancer Lauren Gottlieb, the talented singer Shalmali Kholgade and enigmatic composer Salim Merchant judged the participants in the grand finale. 'Winners of Colors of Youth- Talent Hunt-Adithya HB and Tanmoy Roy (in the centre) pose with Mr. R.S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director - Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India (2nd from right) and the judges'

Project Technovation, in its second year saw over 140 registrations, of which only four students made it to the finale. They were judged by eminent personalities from technical domain, Professor PVM Rao, Head of Design IIT Delhi and Professor Karuna Jain, Director NITIE, Mumbai and Prof Madhusudan Singh, Dean -Academics & HOD Electrical Engineering, Delhi Technical University.

The competition which is open only for students from B-Schools and Professional colleges tests their talent in categories ranging from Music, Dance, Mimicry, Stand-up comedy, Painting etc. The competition started with preliminary rounds in January 2019 and was followed by 4 zonal rounds culminating into the mega final in New Delhi.

Some of the well-known participating colleges included IIM Bengaluru, IIT Mumbai, IIT Madras, Hansraj College, Delhi, Symbiosis College of Arts & Commerce, Pune and ICFAI Business School, Bengaluru.

Maruti Suzuki Colors of Youth is a unique talent discovery platform with a vibrant legacy to identify talented youngsters across India. The competition provides an opportunity to thousands of students to showcase their talent in varied fields of art, performance and science & technology. Many participants have used Colours of Youth as a gateway to pursue their talent as a profession.

