MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA
(MARUTI)
INE585B01010

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA

(MARUTI)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA - 07/25
5756.75 INR   -0.20%
Maruti Suzuki 1Q Net Profit Declined 32% on Year

07/26/2019 | 04:53am EDT

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (532500.BY), one of India's biggest car companies on Friday said its net profit for fiscal first quarter dropped 32% from a year ago due mainly to lower vehicle sales.

Consolidated net profit in the April-to-June quarter fell to 13.76 billion Indian rupees ($199 million), from INR20.15 billion a year ago, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The company was expected to post a net profit of INR13.33 billion, according to consensus estimate on FactSet.

Revenue declined to INR197.33 billion in the first quarter from INR224.71 billion a year ago.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA -0.20% 5756.75 End-of-day quote.-22.89%
SUZUKI CO LTD 0.15% 658 End-of-day quote.20.29%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORP -2.27% 4437 End-of-day quote.-17.33%
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 844 B
EBIT 2020 68 978 M
Net income 2020 77 855 M
Finance 2020 412 B
Yield 2020 1,55%
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,57x
EV / Sales2021 1,43x
Capitalization 1 739 B
