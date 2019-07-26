Maruti Suzuki 1Q Net Profit Declined 32% on Year

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (532500.BY), one of India's biggest car companies on Friday said its net profit for fiscal first quarter dropped 32% from a year ago due mainly to lower vehicle sales.

Consolidated net profit in the April-to-June quarter fell to 13.76 billion Indian rupees ($199 million), from INR20.15 billion a year ago, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The company was expected to post a net profit of INR13.33 billion, according to consensus estimate on FactSet.

Revenue declined to INR197.33 billion in the first quarter from INR224.71 billion a year ago.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com