Maruti Suzuki India : August Domestic-Vehicle Sales Fell 36% on Year

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (532500.BY) said its total domestic-passenger-vehicle sales in the month of August fell 36% on year, a reflection of how a slowing economy is hurting many of India's automobile companies.

The company sold 93,173 vehicles in the month, while sales for the April-to-August period were down 27% on year to 553,068 units, the country's largest passenger-car maker by market share said Sunday.

On Friday, latest government data showed that India's economy slowed to a six-year low in the fiscal first quarter as debt problems at banks choked business and consumer spending in Asia's third-largest economy. Gross domestic product for the April-to-June quarter grew 5.0% on year, the worst performance since the end of 2012.

Maruti Suzuki India's total vehicle exports during August fell to 9,352 units from 10,489 units in the same period last year. For the April-to-August period, the decline was 1.3% on year at 47,723 units.

