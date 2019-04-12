Log in
Maruti Suzuki India : Celerio joins the marquee club of cars with over 1-lakh annual sales

0
04/12/2019

New Delhi : Maruti Suzuki India today announced that for the first time Celerio joins the elite club of cars with sales of more than lakh units in a year. The Company sold 103,734 units of Celerio in 2018-19, an increase of nearly 10% compared to previous year. With cumulative sales of nearly 4.7 lakh units since its launch in 2014, Celerio has redefined the compact hatchback segment with its stylish design, modern features and easy drivability.

Celerio was the first car to bring the convenience of Auto Gear Shift (AGS) to the Indian automobile industry. AGS in Celerio spearheaded the acceptance of two-pedal technology amongst customers.

Mr. R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director - Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, 'We are delighted that this glorious benchmark has been achieved by Celerio. With evolved design, technology and ease of driving, Celerio has successfully won hearts of many Indian customers. It was the first car to democratize two-pedal technology and the recent upgrade in its safety features has significantly enhanced its appeal as the perfect city car. Based on customer feedback, we have continuously provided new contemporary features in Celerio to keep them delighted.'

All variants of Celerio now have new safety features like Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), driver airbag, Reverse Parking Assist System (RPAS), driver and co-driver seat belt reminder and high speed alert system as standard.

Launched in 2014, Celerio is designed to offer a perfect blend of comfort and utility. The vehicle is a complete package full of pleasant surprises. Among several benefits, Celerio's 1-Litre petrol engine delivers a fuel-efficiency of 23.1 km/l for both Auto Gear Shift (AGS) and the manual transmission variants. The factory-fitted CNG Celerio offers a fuel-efficiency of 31.76 km/kg.

Other Maruti Suzuki cars in the club of over 1-lakh annual sales include Vitara Brezza, Dzire, Baleno, Swift, WagonR and Alto.

Click here for hi-resolution images of Celerio:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/126049010@N03/albums/72157687408295084/with/37439481152/

Issued by:
Corporate Communications
Maruti Suzuki India Limited,
1, Nelson Mandela Road,
Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
Ph: 91-11-4678 1000
Email: corp.comm@maruti.co.in
Website: www.marutisuzuki.com
Twitter: @MSArenaOfficial

Disclaimer

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 13:37:01 UTC
