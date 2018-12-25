Maruti Suzuki India : Chief Minister of Gujarat visits Maruti Suzuki JIM at Mehsana

Ahmedabad / Mehsana / New Delhi: Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Mr. Vijay Rupani visited the Maruti Suzuki Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM) at Ganpat University, Mehsana. He was welcomed by Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited and Mr. Ganpat Bhai Patel, President, Ganpat University.

The Chief Minister and delegates were guided for a tour of the JIM facility by Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa and the JIM management team. The Hon'ble Chief Minister was familiarized with the state-of-the-art infrastructure at the JIM including Mini Vehicle Assembly line, Welding simulators, Paint-booth and workshops. The dignitaries interacted with students who shared their training experiences. Hon'ble Chief Minister interacted with experienced faculty and management team at JIM. He complemented the JIM management and faculty for achieving 100% placement of the first batch (2018) of students.

Set up as a model ITI, JIM offers courses in eight trades related to automobile manufacturing, maintenance and services. The courses include Mechanic Motor Vehicle, Mechanic Auto Body Painting, Mechanic Auto Body Repair, Welder, Fitter, Electrician, Mechanic Diesel Engine & Driver Cum Mechanic. JIM has been equipped with modern classrooms, the latest training tools and equipment. The practical training workshop has been developed to mirror a real shop-floor assembly line, the only one of its kind in the country. Some other features of the institute include safety lab, virtual welding simulators and spot welding guns. This familiarizes the students with all the tools they need to work with when on an actual industry shop floor.

In addition to 36 hours of training meted out towards the National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) certified curriculum, JIM dedicates 10 hours/week to train its students towards acquiring soft skills. JIM offers add-on training in Japanese shop floor practices, soft skills, interview skills, English language and safety. Association for Overseas Technical Cooperation and Sustainable Partnerships (AOTS), Japan, along with Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Japan has developed the soft skills curriculum for JIM.

