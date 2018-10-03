Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Maruti Suzuki India    MARUTI   INE585B01010

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA (MARUTI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Maruti Suzuki India : Eeco celebrates 5 lakh customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 11:03am CEST

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced that its popular Eeco has crossed the milestone of 5 lakh sales. Designed to perform twin objectives of being a brilliant family transport and a dependable business vehicle, Eeco has built a strong foothold across the country since its launch in January 2010.

Expressing gratitude to customers, Mr. R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) at Maruti Suzuki India said: 'Eeco is designed to meet varied functional needs - be it personal such as an outing with family or for business. Eeco has been a partner in progress for young entrepreneurs in the country. Maruti Suzuki has consistently introduced upgrades in Eeco to stay relevant and adapt to changing needs of the customers. Customers prefer the modern design of Eeco in its segment, coupled with high fuel efficiency. We are confident to sustain a strong foothold in the segment with Eeco. We thank our customers for their support.'

The Eeco is designed to meet the functional and practical needs of its customers. The presence of sliding doors eases entry and exit for passengers even in congested road conditions. The overall dimension makes Eeco spacious to carry voluminous load. The proportions lend an outstanding ergonomic layout with ample legroom and headroom at the front and rear for passengers apart from providing a comfortable driving position. Eeco offers the dual choice of a five-seater or seven-seater based on the needs of the customer.

Designed to offer a perfect blend of comfort and utility, Maruti Suzuki Eeco is equipped with a powerful 1200 cc engine that delivers a power of 54kw@6000 rpm with a torque of 101Nm@3000 rpm. Maruti Suzuki offers both Petrol and CNG variants for Eeco. The CNG variant of Eeco delivers fuel economy of 21.8 km/kg. Petrol fuel efficiency is 16.2 kmpl. CNG variants account for over 17% of total Eeco sales.

Click here for hi-resolution images of Eeco:
https://www.flickr.com/gp/126049010@N03/3sw7x7

Issued by:
Corporate Communications,
Maruti Suzuki India Limited,
1, Nelson Mandela Road,
Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
Email: corp.comm@maruti.co.in
Website: www.marutisuzuki.com
Twitter: @Maruti_Corp

Disclaimer

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 09:02:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA
11:03aMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : Eeco celebrates 5 lakh customers
PU
10:43aMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : to recall Super Carry vehicles
PU
10/02MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : Fuel prices, monsoon drag down auto sales
AQ
09/27MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : inaugurates 11 Water ATMs in Nelamangala, Karnataka
PU
09/26MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : partners with Zydus, sets up modern polyclinic in Becharaj..
PU
09/23MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : Trailing twelve month results - maruti suzuki india limite..
AQ
09/23MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : Quarterly results - maruti suzuki india limited
AQ
09/21INDIA NEEDS ECOSYSTEM FOR CLEAN TECH : Maruti
AQ
09/21MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : plans to launch four products in next 12-18 months
AQ
09/21MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : rolls out refreshed Celerio priced at Rs 4.15 lakh
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 924 B
EBIT 2019 118 B
Net income 2019 95 324 M
Finance 2019 403 B
Yield 2019 1,25%
P/E ratio 2019 23,63
P/E ratio 2020 19,86
EV / Sales 2019 2,00x
EV / Sales 2020 1,67x
Capitalization 2 255 B
Chart MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA
Duration : Period :
Maruti Suzuki India Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 10 031  INR
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenichi Ayukawa Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ravindra Chandra Bhargava Chairman
Ajay Seth CFO & Senior Executive Officer-Finance
R. Uppal Senior Executive Officer-Human Resources & IT
C. V. Raman Senior Executive Director-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-23.32%30 831
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION3.87%56 615
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES3.90%27 737
FERRARI31.22%26 032
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%19 494
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-56.91%14 881
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.