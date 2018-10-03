Maruti Suzuki India : Eeco celebrates 5 lakh customers

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced that its popular Eeco has crossed the milestone of 5 lakh sales. Designed to perform twin objectives of being a brilliant family transport and a dependable business vehicle, Eeco has built a strong foothold across the country since its launch in January 2010.

Expressing gratitude to customers, Mr. R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) at Maruti Suzuki India said: 'Eeco is designed to meet varied functional needs - be it personal such as an outing with family or for business. Eeco has been a partner in progress for young entrepreneurs in the country. Maruti Suzuki has consistently introduced upgrades in Eeco to stay relevant and adapt to changing needs of the customers. Customers prefer the modern design of Eeco in its segment, coupled with high fuel efficiency. We are confident to sustain a strong foothold in the segment with Eeco. We thank our customers for their support.'

The Eeco is designed to meet the functional and practical needs of its customers. The presence of sliding doors eases entry and exit for passengers even in congested road conditions. The overall dimension makes Eeco spacious to carry voluminous load. The proportions lend an outstanding ergonomic layout with ample legroom and headroom at the front and rear for passengers apart from providing a comfortable driving position. Eeco offers the dual choice of a five-seater or seven-seater based on the needs of the customer.

Designed to offer a perfect blend of comfort and utility, Maruti Suzuki Eeco is equipped with a powerful 1200 cc engine that delivers a power of 54kw@6000 rpm with a torque of 101Nm@3000 rpm. Maruti Suzuki offers both Petrol and CNG variants for Eeco. The CNG variant of Eeco delivers fuel economy of 21.8 km/kg. Petrol fuel efficiency is 16.2 kmpl. CNG variants account for over 17% of total Eeco sales.

