Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Maruti Suzuki India    MARUTI   INE585B01010

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA

(MARUTI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Maruti Suzuki India : India antitrust body to probe Maruti Suzuki for discounting practices - order

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 08:50am EDT

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's antitrust body on Thursday said it had ordered an investigation into how carmaker Maruti Suzuki, the country's biggest car maker, controlled discounts its dealers could offer.

Reuters reported in May the Competition Commission of India (CCI) was looking into allegations that Maruti forces its dealers to limit the discounts they offer, effectively stifling competition among them and harming consumers.

Car makers at times set a limit on discounts to ensure there is no price war among dealers but Indian law says the practice, described as "resale price maintenance", is prohibited if it causes "appreciable adverse effect on competition in India".

The CCI on Thursday said a detailed probe was needed to assess the methods used by Maruti as the "allegations prima facie reveal a fit case for investigation in respect of the alleged resale price maintenance arrangement".

Maruti, majority-owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company is a household name in India where it commands a 51 percent market share. It sold 1.73 million passenger vehicles in the year to March and has nearly 3,000 dealers in the country.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Aditi Shah; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA 0.16% 6544.45 End-of-day quote.-12.48%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORP 0.35% 5180 End-of-day quote.-3.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA
08:50aMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : India antitrust body to probe Maruti Suzuki for discountin..
RE
07/02MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : sales in June 2019 and Quarter I, FY 2019-20
AQ
07/01SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION : Appointment of Representative Directors, Appointment,..
AQ
06/28MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : 'Skill on Wheels' takes world class training to vendors' d..
AQ
06/25MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : Eight Maruti Suzuki models among top 10 best selling PVs i..
AQ
06/24Maruti Suzuki and Bank of Baroda join hands to support Dealer Inventory Finan..
AQ
06/24MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : Dzire is safer than ever, petrol variant now complies with..
AQ
06/21MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : hikes Dzire price by up to Rs 12,690
AQ
06/21MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : S-Presso Micro-SUV Spied Testing In India Ahead Of Festive..
AQ
06/21MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : CEO calls for fast-tracking of scrappage policy, GST reduc..
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 934 B
EBIT 2020 89 474 M
Net income 2020 81 149 M
Finance 2020 414 B
Yield 2020 1,41%
P/E ratio 2020 24,2x
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,67x
EV / Sales2021 1,52x
Capitalization 1 974 B
Chart MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA
Duration : Period :
Maruti Suzuki India Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 7 178  INR
Last Close Price 6 534  INR
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenichi Ayukawa Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ravindra Chandra Bhargava Chairman
Ajay Seth CFO & Senior Executive Officer-Finance
R. Uppal Senior Executive Officer-Human Resources & IT
C. V. Raman Senior Executive Director-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-12.48%28 678
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION0.49%45 504
FERRARI71.24%31 348
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-0.27%22 357
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%19 797
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD14.30%15 347
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About