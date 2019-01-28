Log in
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA (MARUTI)
Maruti Suzuki India : India's Favourite Premium Hatchback Baleno, Now Even Bolder

01/28/2019

The new Baleno builds further on the unique dynamic appeal of its predecessor. A sporty and elegant front fascia with wider stance. New grille with dynamic 3D detailing adds to the overall boldness. The striking change on the exterior is the new precision cut smoked two tone 16' alloy wheels, which complement the elegant character of Baleno all through.

Presenting the all New Baleno, Mr R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki, said, 'Baleno has been a resounding success for Maruti Suzuki in the highly competitive premium hatchback segment. Recently it has achieved another landmark in its journey by achieving a milestone of 5 lac sales within a record time of 38 months. Keeping our customer centric philosophy at the core of product conceptualization, this new Baleno will further enhance the brand's appeal. New Baleno offers a bold design, premium interior, enhanced safety and exceptional driving experience to the customers.'

The new Baleno cockpit with its plush and refreshed interior ornamentation adds to the sophistication. The new seat fabric and black & navy blue dual-tone interiors enhance the premium-ness. For our young connected customers, the new Baleno comes with next generation 'Smartplay Studio' connected infotainment system. The new 17.78 cm touch infotainment system combines smartphone, vehicle and cloud-based services to offer a delightful driving experience. Its interface is vibrant and customizable. In addition to listening to your favourite music, you can surf news, get the latest weather updates and also locate eateries around you.

The rear parking camera integration, navigation with live traffic and vehicle information & alerts on the screen further add to the driving convenience.

Baleno is the first vehicle from Maruti Suzuki to be offered with the revolutionary 'HEARTECT' platform and promises enhanced safety for its occupants. The use of high tensile steel helps to improve overall safety by making the body more rigid and stronger. Safety features including dual airbags, ABS (antilock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake force distribution) and brake assist, pre-tensioner and force limiter seat belts with reminder, ISOFIX child restraint system, speed alert system and rear parking sensors are standard across variants. Baleno complies with offset, side crash and pedestrian safety norms.

Since its launch, Baleno has enjoyed unparalleled leadership status in its segment. Baleno has set new standards in terms of design, safety, and innovation. With a staggering 14% growth in the first half of 2018-19, Baleno is among the top selling cars in India. It also holds over 26% of market share in the A2+ segment. The car has won the hearts of both customers and auto experts. This fact is evident in the number of awards it has won.

Issued by:
Corporate Communications,
Maruti Suzuki India Limited,
1, Nelson Mandela Road,
Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
Ph: 91-11-4678 1000
Email: corp.comm@maruti.co.in
Website: www.nexaexperience.com
Twitter: @NexaExperience

Disclaimer

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2019 23:13:02 UTC
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 887 B
EBIT 2019 103 B
Net income 2019 84 654 M
Finance 2019 382 B
Yield 2019 1,33%
P/E ratio 2019 23,45
P/E ratio 2020 19,82
EV / Sales 2019 1,79x
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
Capitalization 1 968 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 8 044  INR
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenichi Ayukawa Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ravindra Chandra Bhargava Chairman
Ajay Seth CFO & Senior Executive Officer-Finance
R. Uppal Senior Executive Officer-Human Resources & IT
C. V. Raman Senior Executive Director-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-12.75%27 755
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-1.65%45 437
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES15.55%25 899
FERRARI14.66%21 080
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%18 710
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD15.35%14 449
