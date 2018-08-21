Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Maruti Suzuki India : announces 24x7 customer assistance in flood-hit Kerala

08/21/2018 | 04:02pm CEST

New Delhi: The recent floods and widespread damage in Kerala is a national concern and Maruti Suzuki is saddened and prays for the quick rehabilitation of people.

To this effect, Maruti Suzuki has launched a special drive to support affected customers. The special assistance to customers is an expression of Maruti Suzuki's solidarity towards those in need.

Maruti Suzuki India has actioned a series of voluntary measures for customer care. Maruti Suzuki has set up exclusive teams to coordinate, monitor and provide 24x7 support to customers at over 180 dealer workshops in Kerala.

The Company is also arranging courtesy mobility to customers whose flood affected cars are under repairs. This is being done by providing a loaner car or through tie-ups with cab services.

Arrangements such as towing facility, emergency call center are set up for customers at each workshop. Additional spare parts have been requisitioned on a fast track basis. Separate parking areas have been identified to park the impacted cars while they wait for repairs. Maruti Suzuki will also invite the repaired cars for a special follow-up service camp after one month of completion of repair to further ensure trouble free operation.

Disclaimer

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 14:01:09 UTC
