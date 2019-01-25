Log in
Maruti Suzuki India : third quarter profit misses estimate; shares plunge

01/25/2019 | 04:48am EST
A man speaks on his mobile phone as he exits a glass door with the logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited at a showroom in New Delhi,

(Reuters) - India's top-selling car maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd posted a lower-than-expected profit for the third quarter, sending its shares to a 21-month low.

The bleak results come a month after Maruti Suzuki cautioned it would struggle to meet a double-digit sales growth for the year and flagged an increase in car prices to pass amid additional raw material costs.

Sales by Indian automakers have declined in the past few months, due to higher commodity prices, a depreciating rupee and weak demand.

i8c on India's biggest automakers by sales, click https://tmsnrt.rs/2Tghvg9

enger vehicles market share April-Dec 2018, click https://tmsnrt.rs/2HuVpoH

hic on India's biggest automakers by sales, click https://tmsnrt.rs/2HCz88y

Profit fell 17.2 percent to 14.89 billion rupees ($209.65 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2018, Maruti Suzuki said, way below analysts' average forecast of 17.44 billion rupees, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

The automaker, majority-owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, sold 428,643 vehicles during the quarter, down 0.6 percent from a year earlier.

Adverse commodity prices and foreign exchange rates led to the subdued performance, Maruti said https://bit.ly/2CK9oB7, adding that these concerns would continue to weigh going forward.

Shares of the company fell as much as 9 percent to their lowest since April 2017 after the results were declared. They were down 7 percent, as of 0946 GMT, in a broader market <.NSEI> that was 0.46 percent lower.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA -0.07% 7040.6 End-of-day quote.-5.69%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORP 0.46% 5849 End-of-day quote.8.98%
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 896 B
EBIT 2019 104 B
Net income 2019 86 141 M
Finance 2019 338 B
Yield 2019 1,24%
P/E ratio 2019 24,85
P/E ratio 2020 21,05
EV / Sales 2019 2,00x
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
Capitalization 2 127 B
Chart MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA
Duration : Period :
Maruti Suzuki India Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 8 285  INR
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenichi Ayukawa Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ravindra Chandra Bhargava Chairman
Ajay Seth CFO & Senior Executive Officer-Finance
R. Uppal Senior Executive Officer-Human Resources & IT
C. V. Raman Senior Executive Director-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-5.69%29 912
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-5.14%43 584
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES12.98%25 264
FERRARI11.59%20 787
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%18 349
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD13.25%14 147
