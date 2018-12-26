Maruti Suzuki India : to proactively recall 5900 Super Carry vehicles

New Delhi: With customer safety as its top priority, Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced to proactively and voluntarily undertake a recall campaign for certain Super Carry vehicles.

Recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects.

The Company will inspect a possible defect in fuel filter of 5900 Super Carry vehicles manufactured between 26th April 2018 and 1st August 2018. This also include vehicles in which fuel filter has been replaced in field during this period.

Starting 26th December 2018 owners of the suspected vehicles will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty part free of cost.

Alternatively, customers of Super Carry can visit the Company website marutisuzuki.com (Important Customer Info tab) and fill in the chassis number (MA3 followed by 14 digit alpha-numeric number) on the computer screen to check if their vehicle needs any attention. The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also in the vehicle invoice / registration documents.

