Maruti Suzuki India : Closed Production Facility in Northern India Due to Covid-19

By P.R. Venkat



Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. has temporarily closed its production facility in northern India due to the coronavirus spread in the country.

Production and office operations at facilities in Gurugram and Manesar, in the northern Indian state of Haryana, will be closed with immediate effect until further notice, India's largest passenger-car maker by market share said late Sunday.

"The duration of this shutdown will depend on government policy," it said.

