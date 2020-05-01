Maruti Suzuki India : Had Zero Sales in India Market in April

By Kosaku Narioka



Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. recorded no domestic sales in April as all plants were closed in compliance with government lockdown orders to contain Covid-19, the Indian automaker said Friday.

In March, Maruti sold 79,080 units in the domestic market, down 46% from a year earlier.

Maruti also said Friday that following the reopening of ports, the first export shipment of 632 units was undertaken. That compared with 4,712 units of export sales in March.

