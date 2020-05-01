Log in
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD

(MARUTI)
Maruti Suzuki India : Had Zero Sales in India Market in April

05/01/2020

By Kosaku Narioka

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. recorded no domestic sales in April as all plants were closed in compliance with government lockdown orders to contain Covid-19, the Indian automaker said Friday.

In March, Maruti sold 79,080 units in the domestic market, down 46% from a year earlier.

Maruti also said Friday that following the reopening of ports, the first export shipment of 632 units was undertaken. That compared with 4,712 units of export sales in March.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 769 B
EBIT 2020 41 362 M
Net income 2020 58 461 M
Finance 2020 375 B
Yield 2020 1,44%
P/E ratio 2020 27,8x
P/E ratio 2021 26,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,62x
EV / Sales2021 1,64x
Capitalization 1 619 B
Chart MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 5 358,80  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenichi Ayukawa Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ravindra Chandra Bhargava Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Seth CFO & Senior Executive Officer-Finance
Masami Nishio Executive Officer-Finance & Information Technology
Rajesh Uppal Senior Executive Officer-Human Resources & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD4.62%21 552
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED2.49%29 867
FERRARI N.V.-5.01%29 052
BYD COMPANY LIMITED5.40%20 622
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-40.19%13 926
EXOR N.V.-28.68%12 868
Categories
