Maruti Suzuki India : March Sales Fall 47% on Year

By Kosaku Narioka



Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. said on Wednesday that its total sales fell 47% from a year earlier to 83,792 units in March due partly to suspension of operations amid the nationwide shutdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Maruti Suzuki reported a decline in sales of all types of vehicles. Domestic passenger vehicle sales fell 47% to 76,240 units in March while overall domestic sales fell 46% and export sales fell 55%.

For the year ended March 31, total sales fell 16% to 1.6 million units.

