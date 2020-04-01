Log in
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD    MARUTI   INE585B01010

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD

(MARUTI)
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange - 03/31
4288.3 INR   -0.93%
Maruti Suzuki India : March Sales Fall 47% on Year

04/01/2020 | 02:12am EDT

By Kosaku Narioka

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. said on Wednesday that its total sales fell 47% from a year earlier to 83,792 units in March due partly to suspension of operations amid the nationwide shutdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Maruti Suzuki reported a decline in sales of all types of vehicles. Domestic passenger vehicle sales fell 47% to 76,240 units in March while overall domestic sales fell 46% and export sales fell 55%.

For the year ended March 31, total sales fell 16% to 1.6 million units.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

