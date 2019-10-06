Maruti Suzuki India : September Vehicle Production Down 17.5% on Year

By P.R.Venkat



Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.'s (532500.BY) total production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in September fell 17.5% on year, reflecting broad-based weakness in the country's automobile industry.

Vehicle sales in September fell to 132,199 units, Maruti Suzuki said Monday. The company is India's largest passenger-car maker by market share.

Slowing economic growth and falling consumer demand have hurt many automobile companies, which are seeing sales of cars and two-wheeler vehicles fall. Some of these automobile firms have announced temporary halts in production.

Domestic sales of Maruti Suzuki's passenger vehicles in September was down 27% on year at 110,454 units.

