Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Maruti Suzuki India Ltd    MARUTI   INE585B01010

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD

(MARUTI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Maruti Suzuki India : September Vehicle Production Down 17.5% on Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/06/2019 | 11:33pm EDT

By P.R.Venkat

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.'s (532500.BY) total production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in September fell 17.5% on year, reflecting broad-based weakness in the country's automobile industry.

Vehicle sales in September fell to 132,199 units, Maruti Suzuki said Monday. The company is India's largest passenger-car maker by market share.

Slowing economic growth and falling consumer demand have hurt many automobile companies, which are seeing sales of cars and two-wheeler vehicles fall. Some of these automobile firms have announced temporary halts in production.

Domestic sales of Maruti Suzuki's passenger vehicles in September was down 27% on year at 110,454 units.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
11:33pMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : September Vehicle Production Down 17.5% on Year
DJ
10/03MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LIMITED : saes in September 2019
AQ
10/03MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : NEXA touches one million hearts; A first ever initiative t..
AQ
09/25FORD CLOSE TO JV DEAL WITH MAHINDRA : sources
RE
09/25MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : to Cut Prices of Some Passenger Vehicles
DJ
09/05MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : announces no production days at Gurugram and Manesar plant..
AQ
09/04MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : UV's are segment leaders with over 1 million sales; Ertiga..
AQ
09/04MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : celebrates over 450 new ARENA showrooms in 2 glorious year..
AQ
09/04India's economy suffers car crash, pain spreads to villages
RE
09/01MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : recalls over 40,000 units of Wagon R for faulty fuel hose ..
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 842 B
EBIT 2020 62 325 M
Net income 2020 64 161 M
Finance 2020 388 B
Yield 2020 1,22%
P/E ratio 2020 31,0x
P/E ratio 2021 24,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,93x
EV / Sales2021 1,70x
Capitalization 2 009 B
Chart MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 6 649,60  INR
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenichi Ayukawa Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ravindra Chandra Bhargava Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Seth CFO & Senior Executive Officer-Finance
Masami Nishio Executive Officer-Finance & Information Technology
Rajesh Uppal Senior Executive Officer-Human Resources & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-9.53%28 714
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-10.84%38 869
FERRARI50.40%28 665
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-11.02%20 290
EXOR N.V.23.44%15 525
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-0.79%15 219
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group