Maruwa Unyu Kikan : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP) 0 08/05/2020 | 02:07am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Translation Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP) August 3, 2020 Company name: MARUWA UNYU KIKAN CO.,LTD. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 9090 URL https://www.momotaro.co.jp/ Representative: President Masaru Wasami Inquiries: Director and Managing Executive Officer Kazumi Kawada TEL 048(991)1000 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 11, 2020 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: No Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) (1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Three months ended June 30, 2020 26,772 14.0 2,239 36.7 2,310 35.7 1,598 36.6 Three months ended June 30, 2019 23,489 16.3 1,638 26.8 1,702 22.2 1,169 12.1 Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Three months ended June 30, 2020 25.06 24.99 Three months ended June 30, 2019 18.25 18.18 (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of June 30, 2020 51,295 26,890 52.4 As of March 31, 2020 48,423 26,328 54.4 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2020 - 21.90 - 10.95 - Year ending March 31, 2021 - Year ending March 31, 2021 (Forecast) 18.95 - 18.95 37.90 3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Six months ending Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen 49,490 4.1 3,220 (6.1) 3,330 (5.9) 2,290 (6.2) 35.91 September 30, 2020 Full year 100,000 1.7 7,320 1.8 7,500 1.5 4,830 0.2 75.75 1 4. Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2020 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: No Yes (3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: No Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Restatement of prior period financial statements: No (4) Number of issued shares (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of June 30, 2020 64,330,160 shares As of March 31, 2020 64,326,960 shares Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of June 30, 2020 569,612 shares As of March 31, 2020 439,612 shares Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year) Three months ended June 30, 2020 63,766,031 shares Three months ended June 30, 2019 64,096,625 shares 2 Quarterly consolidated financial statements Consolidated balance sheets (Thousands of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 8,541,130 11,590,556 Notes and accounts receivable - trade 11,020,893 11,054,395 Supplies 37,776 44,281 Other 837,531 823,870 Allowance for doubtful accounts (4,314) (4,265) Total current assets 20,433,018 23,508,838 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures, net 8,295,808 8,217,269 Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net 2,681,118 2,615,886 Land 6,540,656 6,540,656 Other, net 2,122,492 2,077,735 Total property, plant and equipment 19,640,076 19,451,547 Intangible assets 1,422,353 1,372,351 Investments and other assets Other 6,975,480 7,010,902 Allowance for doubtful accounts (47,652) (47,678) Total investments and other assets 6,927,828 6,963,223 Total non-current assets 27,990,258 27,787,122 Total assets 48,423,277 51,295,960 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable - trade 7,125,738 6,879,139 Short-term borrowings 200,000 2,800,000 Current portion of long-term borrowings 2,158,648 2,273,622 Income taxes payable 1,593,545 752,529 Provision for bonuses 601,268 161,464 Provision for loss on litigation 18,600 18,600 Other 4,716,477 5,167,048 Total current liabilities 16,414,277 18,052,404 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 2,679,730 3,383,432 Retirement benefit liability 751,660 767,174 Asset retirement obligations 598,166 599,861 Provision for share-based remuneration for directors (and 8,354 8,394 other officers) Provision for share-based remuneration for employees 10,989 10,331 Other 1,631,982 1,584,120 Total non-current liabilities 5,680,883 6,353,314 Total liabilities 22,095,160 24,405,718 3 (Thousands of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 2,660,814 2,661,032 Capital surplus 2,175,236 2,175,454 Retained earnings 21,327,545 22,224,219 Treasury shares (611,882) (928,118) Total shareholders' equity 25,551,714 26,132,587 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 954,922 926,247 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (178,519) (168,593) Total accumulated other comprehensive income 776,402 757,653 Total net assets 26,328,117 26,890,241 Total liabilities and net assets 48,423,277 51,295,960 4 Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative) Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) (Thousands of yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Net sales 23,489,387 26,772,719 Cost of sales 20,621,923 23,136,000 Gross profit 2,867,464 3,636,719 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,229,339 1,397,263 Operating profit 1,638,125 2,239,455 Non-operating income Interest income 797 368 Dividend income 26,565 39,428 Other 43,133 38,288 Total non-operating income 70,497 78,085 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 4,881 4,153 Other 1,617 2,972 Total non-operating expenses 6,498 7,126 Ordinary profit 1,702,123 2,310,414 Profit before income taxes 1,702,123 2,310,414 Income taxes 532,259 712,194 Profit 1,169,864 1,598,220 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests - - Profit attributable to owners of parent 1,169,864 1,598,220 5 Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative) (Thousands of yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Profit 1,169,864 1,598,220 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities (209,542) (28,675) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax 8,866 9,926 Total other comprehensive income (200,675) (18,748) Comprehensive income 969,188 1,579,471 Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent 969,188 1,579,471 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling - - interests 6 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Maruwa Unyu Kikan Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 06:06:11 UTC 0 Latest news on MARUWA UNYU KIKAN CO.,LTD. 02:07a MARUWA UNYU KIKAN : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Mont.. PU 2018 MARUWA UNYU KIKAN CO LTD : quaterly earnings release