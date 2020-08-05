Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Maruwa Unyu Kikan Co.,Ltd.    9090   JP3879170003

MARUWA UNYU KIKAN CO.,LTD.

(9090)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maruwa Unyu Kikan : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 02:07am EDT

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

August 3, 2020

Company name:

MARUWA UNYU KIKAN CO.,LTD.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

9090

URL https://www.momotaro.co.jp/

Representative:

President

Masaru Wasami

Inquiries:

Director and Managing Executive Officer

Kazumi Kawada

TEL 048(991)1000

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

August 11, 2020

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

No

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended June 30, 2020

26,772

14.0

2,239

36.7

2,310

35.7

1,598

36.6

Three months ended June 30, 2019

23,489

16.3

1,638

26.8

1,702

22.2

1,169

12.1

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended June 30, 2020

25.06

24.99

Three months ended June 30, 2019

18.25

18.18

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of June 30, 2020

51,295

26,890

52.4

As of March 31, 2020

48,423

26,328

54.4

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2020

-

21.90

-

10.95

-

Year ending March 31, 2021

-

Year ending March 31, 2021 (Forecast)

18.95

-

18.95

37.90

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Six months ending

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

49,490

4.1

3,220

(6.1)

3,330

(5.9)

2,290

(6.2)

35.91

September 30, 2020

Full year

100,000

1.7

7,320

1.8

7,500

1.5

4,830

0.2

75.75

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2020 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

Yes

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2020

64,330,160

shares

As of March 31, 2020

64,326,960

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2020

569,612

shares

As of March 31, 2020

439,612

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2020

63,766,031

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2019

64,096,625

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

8,541,130

11,590,556

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

11,020,893

11,054,395

Supplies

37,776

44,281

Other

837,531

823,870

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(4,314)

(4,265)

Total current assets

20,433,018

23,508,838

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

8,295,808

8,217,269

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

2,681,118

2,615,886

Land

6,540,656

6,540,656

Other, net

2,122,492

2,077,735

Total property, plant and equipment

19,640,076

19,451,547

Intangible assets

1,422,353

1,372,351

Investments and other assets

Other

6,975,480

7,010,902

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(47,652)

(47,678)

Total investments and other assets

6,927,828

6,963,223

Total non-current assets

27,990,258

27,787,122

Total assets

48,423,277

51,295,960

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

7,125,738

6,879,139

Short-term borrowings

200,000

2,800,000

Current portion of long-term borrowings

2,158,648

2,273,622

Income taxes payable

1,593,545

752,529

Provision for bonuses

601,268

161,464

Provision for loss on litigation

18,600

18,600

Other

4,716,477

5,167,048

Total current liabilities

16,414,277

18,052,404

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

2,679,730

3,383,432

Retirement benefit liability

751,660

767,174

Asset retirement obligations

598,166

599,861

Provision for share-based remuneration for directors (and

8,354

8,394

other officers)

Provision for share-based remuneration for employees

10,989

10,331

Other

1,631,982

1,584,120

Total non-current liabilities

5,680,883

6,353,314

Total liabilities

22,095,160

24,405,718

3

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

2,660,814

2,661,032

Capital surplus

2,175,236

2,175,454

Retained earnings

21,327,545

22,224,219

Treasury shares

(611,882)

(928,118)

Total shareholders' equity

25,551,714

26,132,587

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

954,922

926,247

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(178,519)

(168,593)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

776,402

757,653

Total net assets

26,328,117

26,890,241

Total liabilities and net assets

48,423,277

51,295,960

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Net sales

23,489,387

26,772,719

Cost of sales

20,621,923

23,136,000

Gross profit

2,867,464

3,636,719

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,229,339

1,397,263

Operating profit

1,638,125

2,239,455

Non-operating income

Interest income

797

368

Dividend income

26,565

39,428

Other

43,133

38,288

Total non-operating income

70,497

78,085

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

4,881

4,153

Other

1,617

2,972

Total non-operating expenses

6,498

7,126

Ordinary profit

1,702,123

2,310,414

Profit before income taxes

1,702,123

2,310,414

Income taxes

532,259

712,194

Profit

1,169,864

1,598,220

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1,169,864

1,598,220

5

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Profit

1,169,864

1,598,220

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(209,542)

(28,675)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

8,866

9,926

Total other comprehensive income

(200,675)

(18,748)

Comprehensive income

969,188

1,579,471

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

969,188

1,579,471

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

-

-

interests

6

Disclaimer

Maruwa Unyu Kikan Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 06:06:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MARUWA UNYU KIKAN CO.,LTD.
02:07aMARUWA UNYU KIKAN : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Mont..
PU
2018MARUWA UNYU KIKAN CO LTD : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 105 B 994 M 994 M
Net income 2021 5 178 M 49,0 M 49,0 M
Net cash 2021 7 832 M 74,1 M 74,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,3x
Yield 2021 0,89%
Capitalization 270 B 2 553 M 2 559 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,50x
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 3 031
Free-Float 24,8%
Chart MARUWA UNYU KIKAN CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Maruwa Unyu Kikan Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUWA UNYU KIKAN CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2 753,33 JPY
Last Close Price 4 240,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target -26,9%
Spread / Average Target -35,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masaru Wasami President, CEO & Representative Director
Hiroshi Tanaka Director, Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Kazufumi Kariya Executive Officer & GM-Information Systems
Teruaki Yamamoto Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Kazumi Kawada Director & Senior GM-General Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARUWA UNYU KIKAN CO.,LTD.76.81%2 553
UNION PACIFIC-4.83%116 801
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY11.38%69 295
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-0.90%48 591
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED11.28%37 246
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN12.80%16 662
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group