Maruwa Unyu Kikan : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
08/05/2020 | 02:07am EDT
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
August 3, 2020
Company name:
MARUWA UNYU KIKAN CO.,LTD.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
9090
URL
https://www.momotaro.co.jp/
Representative:
President
Masaru Wasami
Inquiries:
Director and Managing Executive Officer
Kazumi Kawada
TEL 048(991)1000
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
August 11, 2020
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
No
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2020
26,772
14.0
2,239
36.7
2,310
35.7
1,598
36.6
Three months ended June 30, 2019
23,489
16.3
1,638
26.8
1,702
22.2
1,169
12.1
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 30, 2020
25.06
24.99
Three months ended June 30, 2019
18.25
18.18
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of June 30, 2020
51,295
26,890
52.4
As of March 31, 2020
48,423
26,328
54.4
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2020
-
21.90
-
10.95
-
Year ending March 31, 2021
-
Year ending March 31, 2021 (Forecast)
18.95
-
18.95
37.90
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Six months ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
49,490
4.1
3,220
(6.1)
3,330
(5.9)
2,290
(6.2)
35.91
September 30, 2020
Full year
100,000
1.7
7,320
1.8
7,500
1.5
4,830
0.2
75.75
1
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2020 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2020
64,330,160
shares
As of March 31, 2020
64,326,960
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2020
569,612
shares
As of March 31, 2020
439,612
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2020
63,766,031
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2019
64,096,625
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
8,541,130
11,590,556
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
11,020,893
11,054,395
Supplies
37,776
44,281
Other
837,531
823,870
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(4,314)
(4,265)
Total current assets
20,433,018
23,508,838
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
8,295,808
8,217,269
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
2,681,118
2,615,886
Land
6,540,656
6,540,656
Other, net
2,122,492
2,077,735
Total property, plant and equipment
19,640,076
19,451,547
Intangible assets
1,422,353
1,372,351
Investments and other assets
Other
6,975,480
7,010,902
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(47,652)
(47,678)
Total investments and other assets
6,927,828
6,963,223
Total non-current assets
27,990,258
27,787,122
Total assets
48,423,277
51,295,960
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
7,125,738
6,879,139
Short-term borrowings
200,000
2,800,000
Current portion of long-term borrowings
2,158,648
2,273,622
Income taxes payable
1,593,545
752,529
Provision for bonuses
601,268
161,464
Provision for loss on litigation
18,600
18,600
Other
4,716,477
5,167,048
Total current liabilities
16,414,277
18,052,404
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
2,679,730
3,383,432
Retirement benefit liability
751,660
767,174
Asset retirement obligations
598,166
599,861
Provision for share-based remuneration for directors (and
8,354
8,394
other officers)
Provision for share-based remuneration for employees
10,989
10,331
Other
1,631,982
1,584,120
Total non-current liabilities
5,680,883
6,353,314
Total liabilities
22,095,160
24,405,718
3
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
2,660,814
2,661,032
Capital surplus
2,175,236
2,175,454
Retained earnings
21,327,545
22,224,219
Treasury shares
(611,882)
(928,118)
Total shareholders' equity
25,551,714
26,132,587
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
954,922
926,247
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(178,519)
(168,593)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
776,402
757,653
Total net assets
26,328,117
26,890,241
Total liabilities and net assets
48,423,277
51,295,960
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Net sales
23,489,387
26,772,719
Cost of sales
20,621,923
23,136,000
Gross profit
2,867,464
3,636,719
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,229,339
1,397,263
Operating profit
1,638,125
2,239,455
Non-operating income
Interest income
797
368
Dividend income
26,565
39,428
Other
43,133
38,288
Total non-operating income
70,497
78,085
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
4,881
4,153
Other
1,617
2,972
Total non-operating expenses
6,498
7,126
Ordinary profit
1,702,123
2,310,414
Profit before income taxes
1,702,123
2,310,414
Income taxes
532,259
712,194
Profit
1,169,864
1,598,220
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent
1,169,864
1,598,220
5
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Profit
1,169,864
1,598,220
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(209,542)
(28,675)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
8,866
9,926
Total other comprehensive income
(200,675)
(18,748)
Comprehensive income
969,188
1,579,471
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
969,188
1,579,471
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
-
-
interests
6
Disclaimer
Maruwa Unyu Kikan Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 06:06:11 UTC
