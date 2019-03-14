Marvell : QLogic FC HBAs Achieve 16th Consecutive Year of Market Leadership

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced that its QLogic® Fibre Channel (FC) technology is in its 16th consecutive year of global market share leadership as confirmed within Crehan Research's Q4 2018 Quarterly Market Share Report. According to this report, Marvell® QLogic Fibre Channel solutions held a majority of the global revenue share in 2018. Marvell's leadership is underpinned by QLogic's strong brand allegiance, unparalleled product performance, a large installed base of customers demanding extraordinary reliability and a long track record of innovations and industry firsts over successive FC generations.

The Fibre Channel market is driven by the persistent adoption of storage area networks (SANs) and broad scale upgrades to 16GFC and 32GFC speeds. Through its proven Enhanced Gen 5 (16GFC) and Gen 6 (32GFC) product portfolio, Marvell continues its role as the undisputed technology leader in Fibre Channel adapters. These solutions are designed to push the envelope of performance, scalability and manageability requirements in virtualized and mission critical environments, NVMe accelerated storage platforms and new SAN architectures.

"Fibre Channel continues to be the most prevalent technology for storage fabrics due to its reliability, performance and implementation ease," said Vikram Karvat, vice president and general manager, Server Connectivity Business Unit at Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. "With over 20 million ports shipped, more enterprise data centers have chosen to entrust their storage fabric interconnects to QLogic Fibre Channel technology than any other solution, making us the industry's most accepted and deployed FC HBA solution provider for 16 consecutive years and counting."

For further information on Marvell QLogic Fibre Channel products, please visit https://www.marvell.com/fibre-channel-adapters-and-controllers/.

About Marvell

Marvell first revolutionized the digital storage industry by moving information at speeds never thought possible. Today, that same breakthrough innovation remains at the heart of the company's storage, processing, networking, security and connectivity solutions. With leading intellectual property and deep system-level knowledge, Marvell's semiconductor solutions continue to transform the enterprise, cloud, automotive, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more, visit: https://www.marvell.com

Marvell and the M logo are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates in the US and/or elsewhere. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Marvell Media Relations

Hanna Kang

Senior Manager, Public Relations

408-222-3780

hhkang@marvell.com

Kristin Hehir

Senior Manager, Public Relations

408-222-8744

kristinh@marvell.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marvell-qlogic-fc-hbas-achieve-16th-consecutive-year-of-market-leadership-300812852.html

SOURCE Marvell