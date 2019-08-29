Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Marvell Technology Group Ltd.    MRVL   BMG5876H1051

MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD.

(MRVL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Marvell Technology : Announces Appointment of Dean Jarnac as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) today announced that Dean Jarnac is being promoted to Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales.  In this key role, Jarnac will lead Marvell's global direct and channel sales activities.  He takes over from Tom Lagatta who in May announced his decision to retire later this year.  Jarnac joined Marvell in 2017 as the Company's Vice President of North America Sales and Global Distribution and previously held positions of increasing sales responsibility at Samsung, Broadcom, Freescale, Altera and AMD.  He graduated from Purdue University with a degree in Computer and Electrical Engineering and holds an MBA from Boston University. 

Marvell Announces Appointment of Dean Jarnac as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales

"I'm delighted to announce the promotion of Dean Jarnac to lead Marvell's global sales activities and help us take our business to the next level across leading 5G, cloud, data center, enterprise and automotive customers," said Matt Murphy, president and CEO of Marvell.  "Dean is the right person for this strategic role given his demonstrated success in building strong customer partnerships and managing global organizations.  He will be an invaluable addition to Marvell's executive team and I look forward to working more closely with him in his expanded leadership capacity."

About Marvell
Marvell first revolutionized the digital storage industry by moving information at speeds never thought possible. Today, that same breakthrough innovation remains at the heart of the company's storage, processing, networking, security and connectivity solutions. With leading intellectual property and deep system-level knowledge, Marvell's semiconductor solutions continue to transform the enterprise, cloud, automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. To learn more, visit: https://www.marvell.com/ 

Marvell and the M logo are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates in the US and/or elsewhere.  Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Marvell Media Relations

Hanna Kang
Senior Manager, Public Relations
408-222-3780
hhkang@marvell.com

Kristin Hehir
Senior Manager, Public Relations
408-222-8744
kristinh@marvell.com

Marvell is a leading provider of infrastructure semiconductor solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Marvell Technology Group Ltd.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marvell-announces-appointment-of-dean-jarnac-as-senior-vice-president-of-worldwide-sales-300909435.html

SOURCE Marvell Technology Group Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP L
04:31pMARVELL TECHNOLOGY : Announces Appointment of Dean Jarnac as Senior Vice Preside..
PR
04:06pMARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD. : Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Finan..
PR
08/28MARVELL TECHNOLOGY : Women Leaders Assemble in Silicon Valley to Talk About Gend..
PU
08/09Broadcom Makes $10.7 Billion Deal to Buy Symantec Unit -- 3rd Update
DJ
08/09Broadcom Makes Deal for Symantec Security Business -- WSJ
DJ
08/08Broadcom Makes $10.7 Billion Deal to Buy Symantec Unit -- 3rd Update
DJ
08/08Broadcom Makes $10.7 Billion Deal to Buy Symantec Unit -- 2nd Update
DJ
08/07MARVELL TECHNOLOGY : Extends NVMe-oF Ethernet SSD Technology Leadership
PU
08/01MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD. : Announces Conference Call to Review Second Quart..
PR
08/01MARVELL TECHNOLOGY : Unveils Industry's Lowest Power PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD Controll..
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group