Marvell Technology : Announces Appointment of Sandeep Bharathi as Senior Vice President of Central Engineering

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, is pleased to announce that Sandeep Bharathi has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Central Engineering. Sandeep will oversee Marvell's advanced technology and process development efforts and is a recognized expert in digital and mixed-signal design, IP and product development. He previously served at Intel, Xilinx and Advanced Micro Devices in a variety of engineering roles and helped develop approximately 50 new products which have generated billions of dollars in cumulative revenue.

"Sandeep is a rising star with a proven track record in the semiconductor industry," said Matt Murphy, president and CEO of Marvell. "Among other technologies, his experience spans CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, SoCs and custom designs. He is a strong addition to both our technical and leadership teams, and I look forward to his many contributions to Marvell going forward."

Neil Kim, who currently serves as the company's CTO and head of Central Engineering, will be retiring at the end of May, 2019.

"Neil has made a tremendous impact on the transformation of Marvell, especially centralizing and rationalizing our IP strategy and process technology roadmap," Murphy said. "He's leaving a legacy of deep and lasting impact. We wish him all the best as he returns to retirement."

About Marvell

Marvell first revolutionized the digital storage industry by moving information at speeds never thought possible. Today, that same breakthrough innovation remains at the heart of the company's storage, processing, networking, security and connectivity solutions. With leading intellectual property and deep system-level knowledge, Marvell's infrastructure semiconductor solutions continue to transform the enterprise, cloud, automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. To learn more, visit: https://www.marvell.com/

Marvell and the M logo are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates.

Marvell Media Relations

Hanna Kang

Senior Manager, Public Relations

408-222-3780

hhkang@marvell.com

Kristin Hehir

Senior Manager, Public Relations

408-222-8744

kristinh@marvell.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marvell-announces-appointment-of-sandeep-bharathi-as-senior-vice-president-of-central-engineering-300800011.html

SOURCE Marvell Semiconductor, Inc.