Marvell Technology : Recognized for Arm-based Server CPU Leadership

07/25/2019 | 08:30pm EDT

Marvell has been selected by IT Brand Pulse's 2019 IT pro voting as the leader in Arm®-based server CPUs. In a clean sweep across all categories, Marvell's ThunderX® was voted as the leader in market, price, performance, reliability, service and support, and innovation. The results are based on an independent, non-sponsored survey given to IT professionals on server products. The survey is conducted once a year by IT Brand Pulse, a trusted source for research, data and analysis about data center infrastructure.

Marvell® ThunderX® processors, based on the Armv8-A architecture, bring industry-leading compute and memory performance as well as technology innovation backed by a rich ecosystem of more than 70+ partners. As the most widely supported and deployed Arm-based server processor in the world, Marvell ThunderX processors power High-Performance Computing, Cloud and Edge applications.

Disclaimer

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 00:29:06 UTC
