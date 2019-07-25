Marvell Technology : Recognized for Arm-based Server CPU Leadership

Marvell has been selected by IT Brand Pulse's 2019 IT pro voting as the leader in Arm®-based server CPUs. In a clean sweep across all categories, Marvell's ThunderX® was voted as the leader in market, price, performance, reliability, service and support, and innovation. The results are based on an independent, non-sponsored survey given to IT professionals on server products. The survey is conducted once a year by IT Brand Pulse, a trusted source for research, data and analysis about data center infrastructure.

Marvell® ThunderX® processors, based on the Armv8-A architecture, bring industry-leading compute and memory performance as well as technology innovation backed by a rich ecosystem of more than 70+ partners. As the most widely supported and deployed Arm-based server processor in the world, Marvell ThunderX processors power High-Performance Computing, Cloud and Edge applications.

