MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD.

Marvell Technology : ThunderX2 Server Ecosystem Expands with NVIDIA GPU and Software Support

06/20/2019 | 05:34pm EDT

ISC High Performance, which just wrapped up today in Frankfurt, Germany, is one of the most significant server events of the year and is often a catalyst for key major industry announcements. This year's event was no exception with NVIDIA announcing its support for servers based on the Arm architecture. With this move, NVIDIA will make its full stack of AI and high-performance computing software available to the Arm ecosystem by the end of 2019. The stack includes all NVIDIA CUDA-X AI and HPC libraries, GPU-accelerated AI frameworks and software development tools such as PGI compilers with OpenACC support and profilers. NVIDIA's full software suite support will enable the acceleration of more than 600 HPC applications and AI frameworks on Marvell® ThunderX2® systems.

NVIDIA's support for Arm CPUs marks continued growth of the Arm-based server ecosystem. Marvell has been a leading driver in the establishment of a standard, complete and competitive ecosystem around the Arm architecture ranging from low level firmware through system software to commercial ISV applications. The Marvell ThunderX2 processor is the most widely deployed Arm server in the market today and the only Arm server on the prestigious top 500 super computer list with the Astra system at Sandia National Laboratories.

NVIDIA's announcement underscores the growing momentum of Marvell ThunderX2 in both high-performance computing and cloud deployments. The entire industry is very excited about the ability to combine the computational performance and memory bandwidth of ThunderX2 with the parallel processing capabilities of the GPU. NVIDIA's commitment to the complete software stack is particularly important and is yet another high value solution option in the broadly supported software offering on ThunderX2. Most ThunderX2 systems have been designed with GPU support in mind from the beginning which enables a simple upgrade for today's installed base.

Marvell welcomes NVIDA to the ThunderX2 ecosystem and we look forward to working with customers on this exciting server solution. See the press release here.

Read more about what the industry is saying about the announcement, and what this means to high-performance computing:

Forbes - NVIDIA Gives Arm a Boost In AI And HPC

The Next Platform - Nvidia Makes Arm A Peer To X86 And Power For GPU Acceleration

HPCwire - Nvidia Embraces Arm, Declares Intent to Accelerate All CPU Architectures

This entry was posted on Thursday, June 20th, 2019 at 1:40 pm and is filed under Internet of Things. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Disclaimer

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 21:33:08 UTC
