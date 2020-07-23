The Six Five – Insiders Edition: The New Marvell – Interview with Chris Koopmans

Chris Koopmans, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Business Operations, recently joined Patrick Moorhead and Daniel Newman, hosts of the of The Six Five - Insiders Edition, to discuss the future of semiconductors and the critical role they're playing in 5G, cloud, the automotive revolution, and the borderlessenterprise.

I highly encourage you to watch the video all the way to the end. Don't have the time to catch the full episode? Skip to the closing commentary from the analysts where you'll hear Pat and Dan discuss Marvell's mission and focus on transforming the data infrastructure architecture of the future.

Watch the full episode here.

Or grab the audio here.

