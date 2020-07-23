Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Marvell Technology Group Ltd.    MRVL   BMG5876H1051

MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD.

(MRVL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Six Five – Insiders Edition: The New Marvell – Interview with Chris Koopmans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 12:21am EDT

Chris Koopmans, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Business Operations, recently joined Patrick Moorhead and Daniel Newman, hosts of the of The Six Five - Insiders Edition, to discuss the future of semiconductors and the critical role they're playing in 5G, cloud, the automotive revolution, and the borderlessenterprise.

I highly encourage you to watch the video all the way to the end. Don't have the time to catch the full episode? Skip to the closing commentary from the analysts where you'll hear Pat and Dan discuss Marvell's mission and focus on transforming the data infrastructure architecture of the future.

Watch the full episode here.

Or grab the audio here.

This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020 at 9:12 pm and is filed under Internet of Things. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Disclaimer

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 04:20:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP L
12:21aTHE SIX FIVE &NDASH; INSIDERS EDITIO : The New Marvell – Interview with Ch..
PU
07/15EXCLUSIVE : Arm raises prices on chip technology for some customers - sources
RE
07/13MARVELL : Technology Group Ltd. Changes 2020 Annual General Meeting of Sharehold..
PR
07/13Analog Devices to Buy Rival Maxim for Over $20 Billion
DJ
07/13Analog Devices Seeks Rival for $20 Billion -- WSJ
DJ
07/12Analog Devices in Talks to Buy Maxim Integrated for More Than $17 Billion -- ..
DJ
07/10MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/25MARVELL : Technology Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
PR
06/17FACTBOX-Deals by major suppliers in the race for 5G
RE
06/15Nokia adds Broadcom as third 5G chip vendor to diversify supply
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 005 M - -
Net income 2021 -148 M - -
Net Debt 2021 685 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -277x
Yield 2021 0,70%
Capitalization 23 957 M 23 957 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 8,20x
Nbr of Employees 5 633
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 35,85 $
Last Close Price 36,01 $
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew J. Murphy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard S. Hill Chairman
Andrew J. Micallef Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean Hu Chief Financial Officer
Robert E. Switz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD.35.58%24 164
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED16.01%337 617
INTEL CORPORATION2.01%257 004
NVIDIA CORPORATION77.45%254 137
BROADCOM INC.-0.53%126 423
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.60%124 340
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group