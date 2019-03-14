Marwyn Value Investors : Exchange Procedure

LEI:213800L5751QTTVEA774
14 March 2019
MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS LIMITED (THE 'COMPANY')
EXCHANGE PROCEDURE
The Company announces that it has approved the utilisation of the Exchange Procedure (as defined and described in the Company's prospectus dated 19 October 2016) to exchange 1,133,645 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') held by Marwyn Value Investors LP (the 'Master Fund') for 1,133,645exchange shares in the capital of the Company ('Exchange Shares'). The Ordinary Shares were acquired by the Master Fund through the Company's share buy back scheme as announced by the Company on 14 September 2018.
Accordingly, the number of Ordinary Shares in issue is reduced from 69,585,358 to 68,451,713. The revised figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
The number of Exchange Shares in issue now stands at 18,370,113.
