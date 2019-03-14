Log in
Marwyn Value Investors : Exchange Procedure

03/14/2019 | 09:39am EDT

LEI:213800L5751QTTVEA774

14 March 2019

MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS LIMITED (THE 'COMPANY')

EXCHANGE PROCEDURE

The Company announces that it has approved the utilisation of the Exchange Procedure (as defined and described in the Company's prospectus dated 19 October 2016) to exchange 1,133,645 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') held by Marwyn Value Investors LP (the 'Master Fund') for 1,133,645exchange shares in the capital of the Company ('Exchange Shares'). The Ordinary Shares were acquired by the Master Fund through the Company's share buy back scheme as announced by the Company on 14 September 2018.

Accordingly, the number of Ordinary Shares in issue is reduced from 69,585,358 to 68,451,713. The revised figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The number of Exchange Shares in issue now stands at 18,370,113.

Company enquiries:

Louisa Bonney / Scott Danks

Axio Capital Solutions Limited

Telephone: 01534 761240

Gillian Martin / Steve Pearce

Liberum Capital Limited

Telephone: 020 3100 2200

PR enquiries:

Alex Child-Villiers / Will Barker

Temple Bar Advisory

Telephone: 020 7002 1080

Disclaimer

Marwyn Value Investors Limited published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 13:38:06 UTC
