Marwyn Value Investors : Exchange Procedure

LEI:213800L5751QTTVEA774

27 September 2019

MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS LIMITED (THE 'COMPANY')

EXCHANGE PROCEDURE

The Company announces that it has approved the utilisation of the Exchange Procedure (as defined and described in the Company's prospectus dated 19 October 2016) to exchange 5,131,610ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') held by Marwyn Value Investors LP (the 'Master Fund') for 5,131,610exchange shares in the capital of the Company ('Exchange Shares').

4,030,625 of the Ordinary Shares were acquired by the Master Fund under the partial offer made to the Company's ordinary shareholders in January 2019, with shareholder approval to cancel such Ordinary Shares having been received at the Company's AGM on 3 September 2019.

1,100,985 of the Ordinary Shares were acquired by the Master Fund through the Company's share buy back scheme as announced by the Company on 14 September 2018.

Accordingly, the number of Ordinary Shares in issue is reduced from 67,277,490 to 62,145,880. The revised figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The number of Exchange Shares in issue now stands at 24,675,946.

