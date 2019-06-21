Log in
MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS : Net Asset Value
PU
MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS : Statement in relation to BCA Marketplace plc
PU
MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS : Exchange Procedure
PU
Marwyn Value Investors : Net Asset Value

06/21/2019 | 01:00pm EDT

LEI:213800L5751QTTVEA774

21 June 2019

Marwyn Value Investors Limited

Net Asset Value per Realisation Share

The board of directors of Marwyn Value Investors Limited (the 'Company') today announces that the estimated net asset value per realisation share of the Company based on the estimated value of its interests in Marwyn Value Investors L.P. is £1.84221 as at 7 June 2019. As at 7 June 2019 there were 6,720,731 realisation shares in issue.

As at 7 June the closing mid share price of a realisation share in the Company was £1.7000 and represented a discount of 7.72% to the net asset value per realisation share.

Historic Performance

Estimated

NAV per share (£)

Movement over Period (%)

Movement over

Month (%)

Year to date

Movement (%)

NAV Inception to date (%) *

2019:

June 7

1.84221

+1.8

+1.8

-7.8

-14.6

May 31

1.81043

-4.2

-9.4

-16.1

April 30

1.89061

+1.8

-5.3

-12.3

March 29

1.85765

-2.0

-7.0

-13.9

February 28

1.89479

-0.1

-5.1

-12.1

January 31

1.89754

-5.0

-5.0

-12.0

2018:

December 31

1.99718

-7.1

-10.3

-7.4

November 30

2.14919

+4.5

-3.5

-0.4

October 31

2.05720

-0.9

-7.6

-4.6

September 28

2.07644

-3.6

-6.7

-3.7

August 31

2.15506

-0.1

-3.2

-0.1

July 31

2.15817

+0.9

-3.1

+0.1

June 30

2.13849

+3.0

-4.0

-0.8

May 31

2.07554

+3.1

-6.8

-3.8

April 30

2.01226

+5.9

-9.6

-6.7

March 29

1.90028

-6.1

-14.7

-11.9

February 28

2.02289

-5.1

-9.2

-6.2

January 31

2.13123

-4.3

-4.3

-1.2

* Inception to date is calculated from the creation of the realisation shares on 30 November 2016.

Enquiries to:

Axio Capital Solutions Limited

One Waverley Place

Union Street

St Helier

Jersey

JE1 1AX

Disclaimer

Marwyn Value Investors Limited published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 16:59:09 UTC
