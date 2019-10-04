Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Marwyn Value Investors Ltd    MVI   KYG5897M1583

MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS LTD

(MVI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/04 11:35:01 am
126.5 GBp   --.--%
12:27pMARWYN VALUE INVESTORS : Net Asset Value
PU
09/27MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS : Unaudited Interim Results 2019
PU
09/27MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS : Exchange Procedure
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marwyn Value Investors : Net Asset Value

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 12:27pm EDT

LEI:213800L5751QTTVEA774

4 October 2019

Marwyn Value Investors Limited

Net Asset Value per Realisation Share

The board of directors of Marwyn Value Investors Limited (the 'Company') today announces that the estimated net asset value per realisation share of the Company based on the estimated value of its interests in Marwyn Value Investors L.P. is £1.65641 as at 20 September 2019. As at 20 September 2019 there were 6,720,731 realisation shares in issue.

As at 20 September the closing mid share price of a realisation share in the Company was £1.7000 and represented a premium of 2.63% to the net asset value per realisation share.

Historic Performance

Estimated

NAV per share (£)

Movement over Period (%)

Movement over

Month (%)

Year to date

Movement (%)

NAV Inception to date (%) *

2019:

September 20

1.65641

-1.0

-1.7

-17.1

-23.2

September 13

1.67329

-0.6

-0.7

-16.2

-22.4

September 6

1.68352

-0.1

-0.1

-15.7

-21.9

August 30

1.68588

-11.4

-15.6

-21.8

July 31

1.90305

-0.6

-4.7

-11.8

June 30

1.91533

+5.8

-4.1

-11.2

May 31

1.81043

-4.2

-9.4

-16.1

April 30

1.89061

+1.8

-5.3

-12.3

March 29

1.85765

-2.0

-7.0

-13.9

February 28

1.89479

-0.1

-5.1

-12.1

January 31

1.89754

-5.0

-5.0

-12.0

2018:

December 31

1.99718

-7.1

-10.3

-7.4

November 30

2.14919

+4.5

-3.5

-0.4

October 31

2.05720

-0.9

-7.6

-4.6

September 28

2.07644

-3.6

-6.7

-3.7

August 31

2.15506

-0.1

-3.2

-0.1

July 31

2.15817

+0.9

-3.1

+0.1

June 30

2.13849

+3.0

-4.0

-0.8

May 31

2.07554

+3.1

-6.8

-3.8

April 30

2.01226

+5.9

-9.6

-6.7

March 29

1.90028

-6.1

-14.7

-11.9

February 28

2.02289

-5.1

-9.2

-6.2

January 31

2.13123

-4.3

-4.3

-1.2

* Inception to date is calculated from the creation of the realisation shares on 30 November 2016.

Enquiries to:

Axio Capital Solutions Limited

One Waverley Place

Union Street

St Helier

Jersey

JE1 1AX

Disclaimer

Marwyn Value Investors Limited published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 16:26:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS LTD
12:27pMARWYN VALUE INVESTORS : Net Asset Value
PU
09/27MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS : Unaudited Interim Results 2019
PU
09/27MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS : Exchange Procedure
PU
09/26MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS : Net Asset Value
PU
09/20MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS : Net Asset Value
PU
08/30MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS : Net Asset Value
PU
08/23MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS : Net Asset Value
PU
08/14CORRECTED ANNOUNCEMENT : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
08/12MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS : Notice of AGM
PU
08/09MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS : Net Asset Value
PU
More news
Chart MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS LTD
Duration : Period :
Marwyn Value Investors Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Thomas Ernest Ware Non-Executive Chairman
Louisa Bonney Non-Executive Director
Ronald Hobbs Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin Michael Adams Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS LTD6.75%144
REINET INVESTMENTS SCA--.--%3 643
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS LLC54.22%1 181
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP.20.60%215
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group