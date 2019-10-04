Marwyn Value Investors : Net Asset Value

LEI:213800L5751QTTVEA774

4 October 2019

Marwyn Value Investors Limited

Net Asset Value per Realisation Share

The board of directors of Marwyn Value Investors Limited (the 'Company') today announces that the estimated net asset value per realisation share of the Company based on the estimated value of its interests in Marwyn Value Investors L.P. is £1.65641 as at 20 September 2019. As at 20 September 2019 there were 6,720,731 realisation shares in issue.

As at 20 September the closing mid share price of a realisation share in the Company was £1.7000 and represented a premium of 2.63% to the net asset value per realisation share.

Historic Performance

Estimated NAV per share (£) Movement over Period (%) Movement over Month (%) Year to date Movement (%) NAV Inception to date (%) * 2019: September 20 1.65641 -1.0 -1.7 -17.1 -23.2 September 13 1.67329 -0.6 -0.7 -16.2 -22.4 September 6 1.68352 -0.1 -0.1 -15.7 -21.9 August 30 1.68588 -11.4 -15.6 -21.8 July 31 1.90305 -0.6 -4.7 -11.8 June 30 1.91533 +5.8 -4.1 -11.2 May 31 1.81043 -4.2 -9.4 -16.1 April 30 1.89061 +1.8 -5.3 -12.3 March 29 1.85765 -2.0 -7.0 -13.9 February 28 1.89479 -0.1 -5.1 -12.1 January 31 1.89754 -5.0 -5.0 -12.0 2018: December 31 1.99718 -7.1 -10.3 -7.4 November 30 2.14919 +4.5 -3.5 -0.4 October 31 2.05720 -0.9 -7.6 -4.6 September 28 2.07644 -3.6 -6.7 -3.7 August 31 2.15506 -0.1 -3.2 -0.1 July 31 2.15817 +0.9 -3.1 +0.1 June 30 2.13849 +3.0 -4.0 -0.8 May 31 2.07554 +3.1 -6.8 -3.8 April 30 2.01226 +5.9 -9.6 -6.7 March 29 1.90028 -6.1 -14.7 -11.9 February 28 2.02289 -5.1 -9.2 -6.2 January 31 2.13123 -4.3 -4.3 -1.2

* Inception to date is calculated from the creation of the realisation shares on 30 November 2016.

Enquiries to:

Axio Capital Solutions Limited

One Waverley Place

Union Street

St Helier

Jersey

JE1 1AX