MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS LTD

(MVI)
Marwyn Value Investors : Net Asset Value

11/22/2019 | 11:22am EST

LEI: 213800L5751QTTVEA774

22 November 2019

Marwyn Value Investors Limited

Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share

The board of directors of Marwyn Value Investors Limited (the 'Company') today announces that the estimated net asset value per ordinary share of the Company based on the estimated value of its interests in Marwyn Value Investors L.P. is £1.61834 as at 8 November 2019. As at 8 November 2019, there were 62,145,880* ordinary shares and 24,675,946 exchange shares in issue.

As at 8 November 2019 the closing mid share price of an ordinary share in the Company was £1.1850 and represented a discount of 26.78% to the net asset value per ordinary share.

Historic Performance

Estimated

NAV per share (£)

Movement over Period

(%)

Movement over Month (%)

Year to date

Movement (%)

NAV Inception to date (%) **

Total Return Inception to date (%) ***

2019:

November 8

1.61834

+0.0

+0.0

-15.8

+108.4

+133.4

October 31

1.61808

-4.1

-15.8

+108.3

+133.4

September 30

1.68793

-0.8

-12.2

+117.3

+143.4

August 30

1.70234

-9.8

-11.4

+119.2

+145.5

July 31

1.88695

-0.1

-1.8

+143.0

+172.2

June 30

1.88951

+8.2

-1.7

+143.3

+172.5

May 31

1.74580

-4.6

-9.2

+124.8

+151.8

April 30

1.82950

+2.1

-4.8

+135.6

+163.9

March 29

1.79185

-2.7

-6.8

+130.7

+158.4

February 28

1.84108

+0.7

-4.2

+137.1

+165.5

January 31

1.82829

-4.9

-4.9

+135.4

+163.7

2018:

December 31

1.92172

-5.6

-10.5

+147.4

+177.2

November 30

2.03572

+4.3

-5.2

+162.1

+193.6

October 31

1.95163

-0.6

-9.1

+151.3

+181.5

September 28

1.96373

-4.5

-8.6

+152.9

+183.2

August 31

2.05578

-0.2

-4.3

+164.7

+196.5

July 31

2.06075

+1.1

-4.1

+165.3

+197.2

June 30

2.03918

+2.6

-5.1

+162.6

+194.1

May 31

1.98737

+1.9

-7.5

+155.9

+183.8

April 30

1.95055

+5.6

-9.2

+151.2

+178.5

March 29

1.84651

-5.9

-14.0

+137.8

+163.7

February 28

1.96154

-4.9

-8.7

+152.6

+177.0

January 31

2.06300

-4.0

-4.0

+165.6

+191.3

Prepared on the following basis:

* Asat 8 November 2019, 690,386 ordinary shares were held by Marwyn Value Investors L.P., acquired under the Company's share buyback scheme and for the purposes of the estimated net asset value per ordinary share, have been treated as cancelled.

** The inception to date movement is based on the combined weighted average NAV of Marwyn Value Investors I, II and B shares prior to their amalgamation, using the conversion ratio published on 17 April 2008.

*** The total return inception to date movement is based on the reinvestment of dividends paid to shareholders into the Company and is calculated on a cum-income basis.

Enquiries to:

Axio Capital Solutions Limited

One Waverley Place

Union Street

St Helier

Jersey

JE1 1AX

Disclaimer

Marwyn Value Investors Limited published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 16:21:01 UTC
