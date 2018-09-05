Marwyn Value Investors : Result of Ordinary Class Meeting

LEI:213800L5751QTTVEA774
MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS LIMITED (THE 'COMPANY')
RESULT OF CLASS MEETING OF ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS
At the class meeting of ordinary shareholders held today, the resolution proposed to ordinary shareholders was duly passed by the requisite majority.
Company enquiries:
Louisa Bonney / Scott Danks
Axio Capital Solutions Limited
Telephone: 01534 761240
Gillian Martin/ Steve Pearce
Liberum Capital Limited
Telephone: 020 3100 2200
PR enquiries:
Alex Child-Villiers / Will Barker
Temple Bar Advisory
Telephone: 020 7002 1080
