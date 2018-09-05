Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Marwyn Value Investors Ltd    MVI   KYG5897M1583

MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS LTD (MVI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/05 11:52:40 am
134.4 GBp   -0.81%
12:42pMARWYN VALUE IN : Result of Ordinary Class Meeting
PU
08/31MARWYN VALUE IN : Net Asset Value
PU
08/23MARWYN VALUE IN : Net Asset Value
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Marwyn Value Investors : Result of Ordinary Class Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 12:42pm CEST

LEI:213800L5751QTTVEA774

5 September 2018

MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS LIMITED (THE 'COMPANY')

RESULT OF CLASS MEETING OF ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS

At the class meeting of ordinary shareholders held today, the resolution proposed to ordinary shareholders was duly passed by the requisite majority.

Company enquiries:

Louisa Bonney / Scott Danks

Axio Capital Solutions Limited

Telephone: 01534 761240

Gillian Martin/ Steve Pearce

Liberum Capital Limited

Telephone: 020 3100 2200

PR enquiries:

Alex Child-Villiers / Will Barker

Temple Bar Advisory

Telephone: 020 7002 1080

Disclaimer

Marwyn Value Investors Limited published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 10:41:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS LTD
12:42pMARWYN VALUE INVESTORS : Result of Ordinary Class Meeting
PU
08/31MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS : Net Asset Value
PU
08/23MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS : Net Asset Value
PU
08/14MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS : Notice of class meeting of Ordinary Shareholders
PU
08/10MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS : Net Asset Value
PU
08/02MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS : Net Asset Value
PU
08/02MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS : Notification of major holdings
PU
07/27MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS : Net Asset Value
PU
07/20MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS : Net Asset Value
PU
07/05MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS LTD : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Finance 2017 25,5 M
Yield 2017 6,09%
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 0
EV / Sales 2018 0
Capitalization 108 M
Chart MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS LTD
Duration : Period :
Marwyn Value Investors Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 159  GBP
Spread / Average Target 11 634%
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Thomas Ernest Ware Non-Executive Chairman
Louisa Bonney Non-Executive Director
Ronald Hobbs Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin Michael Adams Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS LTD-15.31%138
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC14.50%1 397
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS4.42%1 060
DRAPER ESPRIT36.65%681
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%364
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP10.42%184
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.