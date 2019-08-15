Behr Paint :'s 2020 Color of the Year Brings Us "Back To Nature"

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Behr Paint announced its 2020 Color of the Year, Back To Nature S340-4: a restorative, meadow-inspired green. In true Back to Nature fashion, Behr debuted the color this morning in a pop-up display hidden in the rolling hills of Napa Valley, Calif.

Influenced by our innate desire to connect with nature, this biophilic shade imparts a fresh sense of vitality. Just as plants release oxygen into the air, incorporating an ecological green in the home helps purify and promote a balanced space—bringing the outside, inside.

"As we look ahead to a new decade, Back To Nature encourages us to reengage with the natural world, which we know can have a real, positive impact on our well-being," says Erika Woelfel, vice president of color and creative services at Behr. "Everyone has a different way of engaging with nature. Whether you're biking on a forest path, canoeing on a lake or walking on the beach, green is prevalent in nearly every outdoor landscape—it is easily nature's favorite color."

Behr selected Back To Nature as the 2020 Color of the Year because it captures the emotion of wilderness landscapes and indoor gardens, while being subtle enough to serve as a new neutral. This fresh and slightly yellow-based green serves as an ideal backdrop to satisfy the desire for a soft landing at home and reflects societal trends toward embracing the outdoors as a collective and personal self-care activity. Back To Nature's universal appeal and willingness to coexist with other hues make it a great option for adding peace and tranquility to any space.

A Palette Inspired by Our World

Earlier this summer, Behr revealed the 2020 Color Trends palette, an annual color forecast based on global color trend research across residential and commercial settings. The palette consists of 15 colors, one of which is this year's Color of the Year, that embrace exploration and natural environments.

"Back To Nature serves as the cornerstone to this collection," said Woelfel. "It can work hand in hand with simple or maximal styling, whether your goal is to transform kitchen cabinetry with a new neutral look that feels unique and fresh, or simply make a small space feel more open and airy."

The BEHR® 2020 Color Trends palette is designed to simplify the color selection process for any do-it-yourself or professionally painted project. Behr provides the following tips for using the collection at home and in commercial spaces:

Small Spaces : Color can add elements of surprise and delight, especially in smaller spaces. Hues like Light Drizzle N480-1 can open up a room and add a sense of serenity in hospitality spaces, while darker, ecological shades such as Secret Meadow S360-6 can help define the purpose or function of an area.

: Color can add elements of surprise and delight, especially in smaller spaces. Hues like Light Drizzle N480-1 can open up a room and add a sense of serenity in hospitality spaces, while darker, ecological shades such as Secret Meadow S360-6 can help define the purpose or function of an area. More Than Walls : When revamping a space, consider how a fresh coat of paint can transform well beyond the four walls—including furniture, cabinets, paneling and window frames. Don't be afraid to accent these elements with a bold shade, such as Graphic Charcoal N500-6 or Dragonfly PPU12-3.

: When revamping a space, consider how a fresh coat of paint can transform well beyond the four walls—including furniture, cabinets, paneling and window frames. Don't be afraid to accent these elements with a bold shade, such as Graphic Charcoal N500-6 or Dragonfly PPU12-3. Creating a Focal Point : Nothing makes a statement more than a bold swipe of color. Highlight noteworthy architectural elements, like doorways, mantels or columns, in homes and offices with a fresh coat of paint in a contrasting sheen. Try combinations like Rumba Orange M230-7 in a high-gloss finish on an interior door, Red Pepper PPU2-2 on a brick fireplace or Bluebird PPU15-12 draped down your staircase.

: Nothing makes a statement more than a bold swipe of color. Highlight noteworthy architectural elements, like doorways, mantels or columns, in homes and offices with a fresh coat of paint in a contrasting sheen. Try combinations like Rumba Orange M230-7 in a high-gloss finish on an interior door, PPU2-2 on a brick fireplace or Bluebird PPU15-12 draped down your staircase. Showcasing Color : In today's world, color knows no boundaries. Adding color to ceilings and floors can draw the eye up or down, breathing new life into a space. Charismatic PPU6-14 can add an extra dose of sunshine to a bathroom ceiling, bringing the eye upward, while Bubble Shell S160-3 on a half-wall offers a modern look.

: In today's world, color knows no boundaries. Adding color to ceilings and floors can draw the eye up or down, breathing new life into a space. Charismatic PPU6-14 can add an extra dose of sunshine to a bathroom ceiling, bringing the eye upward, while Bubble Shell S160-3 on a half-wall offers a modern look. Reclaiming Your Space: Color and fresh décor have the power to expand the livable space in homes, such as basements, laundry rooms or attic spaces. Try Dusty Lilac N110-1, a hazy purple, on a shiplap wall, or Creamy Mushroom PPU5-13 in a small shared space like a playroom/office combo.

Back To Nature and the 2020 Color Trends palette are available now, exclusively at The Home Depot® stores nationwide. To learn more about Back To Nature and find project inspiration using the 2020 Color Trends palette, pick up a BEHR 2020 Color Trends brochure at a local The Home Depot Color Solutions Center, or visit Behr.com/2020Trends.

About Behr Paint Company

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains and surface preparation products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company and maker of the BEHR® and KILZ® brands is dedicated to meeting the coating and color needs of DIYers, professionals, architects and designers with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation and value. For more information, visit Behr.com. Professional contractors can visit BEHRPRO.com to learn about BEHR products and BEHR PROTM services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/behr-paints-2020-color-of-the-year-brings-us-back-to-nature-300902013.html

SOURCE Behr Paint