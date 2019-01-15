Masco : Annual Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b). [ ] Form 3 Holdings Reported [ ] Form 4 Transactions Reported

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0362 Estimated average burden hours per response... 1.0

ANNUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable) PAYNE LISA A MASCO CORP /DE/ [MAS] (Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended __ X __ Director _____ 10% Owner (MM/DD/YYYY) _____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

12/31/2018 17450 COLLEGE PARKWAY (Street) 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) LIVONIA, MI 48152 _ X _ Form Filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form Filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Common Stock

12/12/2018

G

D

$0.0000

42921.0000

D

Common Stock

875.0000

IBy Trust

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

2. Conversion 3. Trans.

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Execution

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number Derivative

Explanation of Responses:

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other PAYNE LISA A 17450 COLLEGE PARKWAY LIVONIA, MI 48152 X

Signatures

Yvette M. VanRiper by Power of Attorney

1/15/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.