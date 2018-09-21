Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Masco    MAS

MASCO (MAS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Masco Corporation : Announces Executive Appointments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 07:06pm CEST

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) is pleased to announce the following appointments:

Jai Shah has been promoted to Group President. As Group President, Mr. Shah will have responsibility for Behr Paint Company, Milgard Windows & Doors, UK Window Group and Watkins Wellness.

Most recently, Mr. Shah was President of Delta Faucet Company, a position he assumed in 2014. He joined Masco in 2003 and has held a variety of leadership roles in finance, human resources, corporate strategy and group operations.

“Given that Jai has consistently demonstrated his ability to develop high-performing teams, drive focus on the customer and deliver outstanding results, I am confident that he will continue to deliver growth and innovation leading multiple business units,” said Keith Allman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Shah is a Certified Public Accountant and holds an MBA from the University of Michigan, and a Master of Accounting and Bachelor of Arts from the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada.

Ken Roberts has been promoted to President of Delta Faucet Company. Ken was previously President of Masco Canada and before that was a member of the Delta team for over 22 years.

“Over the years, Ken has made significant contributions to the organization. He is focused on the customer and product innovation, and I believe he will be a great leader for Delta Faucet Company,” said Mr. Allman.

Mr. Roberts holds a degree in mechanical engineering from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and a master’s degree in business administration and engineering management from Northwestern University.

About Masco

Headquartered in Livonia, Mich., Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KraftMaid® and Merillat® cabinets; Milgard® windows and doors; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit masco.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MASCO
07:06pMASCO CORPORATION : Announces Executive Appointments
BU
09/19MASCO : Working Wardrobes Receives Generous Corporate Sponsorship from BEHR Pain..
AQ
09/14MASCO : Milgard Partners with HPM to Build Micro Shelters for Big Island Evacuee..
PU
09/11MASCO : Kichler Shines a Light on Modern Farmhouse Style
PU
09/10MASCO : Kichler Continues to Expand LED Technology in Professional Landscape Lig..
PU
09/06MASCO : Trademark Application for "VERVE LIVING SYSTEMS" Filed by Masco
AQ
09/05MASCO : Milgard Essence Series Named among the 100 Top Products of the Year by P..
PU
08/28MASCO : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
08/23BEHR PAINT : Unveils 2019 Color of the Year, a "Blueprint" for the Future of Col..
PR
08/16MASCO : Trademark Application for "BEHR PRO" Filed by Masco
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/15STOCKS TO WATCH : Oracle Looks To Lift Tech Sector 
08/29Masco Is Good But Not The Best 
08/09MASCO : Nasty Shock To Analysts But Still A Strong Buy 
07/31Masco (MAS) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/31Masco Corporation 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 451 M
EBIT 2018 1 280 M
Net income 2018 758 M
Debt 2018 2 136 M
Yield 2018 1,11%
P/E ratio 2018 15,76
P/E ratio 2019 13,37
EV / Sales 2018 1,66x
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
Capitalization 11 872 M
Chart MASCO
Duration : Period :
Masco Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 46,6 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith J. Allman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Michael Losh Chairman
John G. Sznewajs Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Richard A. Manoogian Chairman-Emeritus
Lisa A. Payne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASCO-12.13%11 872
SAINT-GOBAIN-16.79%24 912
ASSA ABLOY AB6.22%21 771
AGC INC-6.23%9 594
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY-19.45%7 852
TOTO LTD-28.37%7 586
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.