Masco Corporation : Announces Executive Appointments

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) is pleased to announce the following appointments:

Jai Shah has been promoted to Group President. As Group President, Mr. Shah will have responsibility for Behr Paint Company, Milgard Windows & Doors, UK Window Group and Watkins Wellness.

Most recently, Mr. Shah was President of Delta Faucet Company, a position he assumed in 2014. He joined Masco in 2003 and has held a variety of leadership roles in finance, human resources, corporate strategy and group operations.

“Given that Jai has consistently demonstrated his ability to develop high-performing teams, drive focus on the customer and deliver outstanding results, I am confident that he will continue to deliver growth and innovation leading multiple business units,” said Keith Allman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Shah is a Certified Public Accountant and holds an MBA from the University of Michigan, and a Master of Accounting and Bachelor of Arts from the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada.

Ken Roberts has been promoted to President of Delta Faucet Company. Ken was previously President of Masco Canada and before that was a member of the Delta team for over 22 years.

“Over the years, Ken has made significant contributions to the organization. He is focused on the customer and product innovation, and I believe he will be a great leader for Delta Faucet Company,” said Mr. Allman.

Mr. Roberts holds a degree in mechanical engineering from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and a master’s degree in business administration and engineering management from Northwestern University.

About Masco

Headquartered in Livonia, Mich., Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KraftMaid® and Merillat® cabinets; Milgard® windows and doors; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit masco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180921005468/en/